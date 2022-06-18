Last week we saw that at the end of the Civil War around three million Southerners left the South and became somewhere-elsers. Most resettled in other parts of the U.S. but others left the Re-United States and went elsewhere to start a new life rather than live in the ruins of the Confederacy.
Thousands headed south to Brazil, a big question mark of a place for most people, but to many the reports of an open country with a similar landscape to the Southern states, a welcoming government looking for immigrants and, in some cases, with the knowledge that slavery was still legal there, led them to choose Brazil as their new starting place.
The only thing I knew about “Os Confederados,” as they were called by the Brazillians, was from a 1972 newspaper article where Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter had gone to Brazil and visited the “Lost Confederate Colony.” Then, in the late ’90s and early 2000s I went to Brazil several times. At some point I remembered the story about the Confederate immigrants who, I imagined, had all settled up in the Amazon jungle somewhere. But just on the outside chance someone there knew something, I asked one of the people I was visiting if they knew anything about the Confederate settlers.
“Oh sure,” they said with an accent, “that’s the city of Americana. It’s about an hour from here.”
Americana, duh, I had seen the roadsigns and it didn’t even cross my mind. So, with notepad in hand, I coerced a translator to go along with me to see if anything was left of this forgotten part of history. When I got there, I walked smack into it!
The American connection was strong
A starting place there for me was the well-done Museum of the Immigrants. It was helped started by the descendants of the Confederados, to help tell their story, but it also includes the stories of the Italian immigrants that came to the area around the turn of the 20th century, as well as other immigrant groups to the area.
With a large room dedicated to the history of the Southerners, I learned there was a lady I had to meet. Her name was Judith McKnight Jones, she was 80 years old, and her grandfather was one of the original immigrants.
Where could I find her? She lives in a big house in the middle of Villa Jones (Jones neighborhood) and she is surrounded by family and neighbors who were also descendants of the Confederados. With an introduction (and a warning I was coming), I headed to the part of town that was still the center of the American descendants. Following is what I can decipher from my handwritten notes (my notes are great, my handwriting is the problem).
Mrs. Jones was a lively 80-year-old, as spry as anyone else in their 50s. She had been born in the early 1900s and by the time she was 8 or 9 she took up a lifelong passion for her history. As a young girl, the American connection was still so strong that when asked if she was American or Brazilian she didn’t know how to answer. She feels as if she’s both.
Her kids and grandkids are clearly Brazilian, as the ones I met didn’t speak English, but they were all knowledgable about their family roots.
She told me about the families that first came, with family names like Norris, McKnight, McAlpin and Jones. The Jones family came from Troy, Alabama. The following comes from her oral history.
Col. William Hutchinson Norris is credited as the founder of this colony (other colonies were spread around the region, and there were thousands who immigrated to Rio de Janiero and one group that did go to the Amazon). He brought 30 families to found the colony.
The first group landed on Dec. 27, 1865, and then over the next several years other settlers followed. The McKnight group sailed later, leaving from Galveston, Texas, and they are the ones that crashed in bad weather on Cuba, were taken to New York and then reembarked for Brazil.
Norris was born in 1800 in Georgia, moved to Alabama and became a state senator and state congressman before the war. His son, Robert, had been a prisoner of war (POW) in the D.C. area and at the end of the war had walked all the way back to Alabama. When his family saw him they thought he was a ghost.
A move up
Col. Norris was already planning to go to Brazil to resettle and so asked his son, “Will you go to Brazil with me?” The son answered the father, “I will go to hell with you!” After a Civil War-era POW camp, both places probably sounded like a move up.
When the Americans arrived, they brought with them the latest agricultural tools, including a new type of plow that had not been introduced in Brazil. Once established in their new settlement, one of the immigrants started a tool factory to produce the “new”-style American agricultural tools.
The first thing they cultivated was what they had planted back home; vegetables and fruit to eat and cotton for cash. In the area they settled some Brazilians had slaves, some did not. Of the Americans that came, some had slaves, some did not. Mrs. Jones told me that one or possibly two women slaves were all that were brought with them from America. Since thinking about it, at the end of the Civil War the black slaves that served the family would have been free so they must have come as family employees. Whether their status returned to slave upon arrival in Brazil I don’t know.
Slavery lasted until 1888 in Brazil, but one difference between there and here was that there were no anti-black laws, so whenever you became free in Brazil, either 1888 or earlier, you entered society as a legal and social equal, although in most cases starting at an economic disadvantage. Because of this mindset, Brazil hasn’t had the types of civil rights issues and strife as the U.S.
The men made the decisions to immigrate, the wives coming to keep the family together. At first there was the obvious language barrier so the Americans kept to themselves. But it wasn’t long before they became integrated into the local community, especially with some of the Americans being doctors, including Mrs. Jones’ grandfather. Her father and husband were both dentists but studied American textbooks.
The kids, of course, learned the new language quickly. The Brazilian blacks, including those who continued to work for the Americans after being freed, could learn English faster than the Americans could learn Portuguese. Later, some of the kids were sent for higher education in America, but they would return to the family in Brazil.
Southerners who came to other places in Brazil would sometimes move to Americana (at that time called Santa Barbara Station) to join the large contingent there. Norris eventually held office in Brazil.
Decades later, in 1932, there was a civil war in Brazil and there was a “Jones Brigade” made up of many of the American descendants fighting for their home state of Sao Paulo. The Americans, it appears, were patriotic wherever they were. Mrs. Jones told me her husband served on the city council three times, so the tradition continued.
Most of the interactions between the American families took place through the churches, and Santa Barbara Station had a Protestant church before a Catholic church, an extremely rare thing in Brazil. And there were enough Americans there that they married within the various families at first.
Mrs. Jones told me the first American to marry a Brazilian caused quite the romantic scandal. Knowing that the Confederado cemetery was miles outside of town I asked if it was because they were strangers. She said, “No, it’s because they were Protestant and couldn’t be buried in the existing Catholic graveyards.”
Some bits of information she gave me included that freed slaves in Brazil didn’t take the masters’ names upon emancipation, the streets in town were named after American colonists, but not for Confederate heroes, and there was no “plantation” architecture brought with the new settlers, they adapted to the tropical styles of locals, with open houses and tile roofs.
They had come to stay
Mrs. Jones knew a few Civil War veterans as a young girl and she said there was never a sense of “The South Shall Rise Again” with them. They had come to Brazil to stay. She said they didn’t talk much about the war and the only story she told me was of one of the veterans having a Testament in his pocket which a bullet hit, the Testament saving his life. There isn’t much history or press from back when they first got there and most of the history is preserved in such things as family Bibles, letters and notes, and a few daguerreotypes and tintype photographs.
Have your passport ready for next week as we “Fly on Down to Rio” (actually Sao Paulo) and learn what the Confederados contributed to the Brazilians and vice versa, and how the current generation keeps up with their history, as we visit the old cemetery ourselves.
