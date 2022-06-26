As we finish our visit to the Brazilian city of Americana, we’re reminded that it started life as an outpost of immigrant ex-Confederate families who moved there to leave the devastation, both economic and political, left in the wake of the Civil War in the defeated South.
Several colonies and urban enclaves of immigrants were started there, but the biggest was outside a town called Santa Barbara. I got the chance to visit there in the 1990s and met an 80-year-old lady named Judith McKnight Jones, who lived in the center of “Jones Neighborhood” surrounded by family and other descendants of the Confederados. Her grandfather was one of the original settlers and she had also known veterans of the war who had helped start the colony.
A shared history
Before the age of 10 she had become fascinated with the history of this forgotten historical footnote and made collecting and keeping the history a part of her life. As I visited her at her house, she shared much of what she knew.
The Confederate-American settlers had established an agricultural community in the countryside outside the town of Santa Barbara. They had brought with them the newest farming tools, tools like the metal-tipped plow, which had not yet reached Brazil, and they brought with them seeds and plant cuttings from home.
As we walked around Mrs. Jones’ large yard surrounding her shady, red-tile-roofed house, she showed me a magnificent rose vine that completely framed a gate entering her property. It was in bloom and looked like something from a painting. She told me that this rose vine, a variety she called the “Marshal Neil Rose,” was descended from rose vine cuttings brought from Texas in 1865. Even the flowers here had a shared history.
Another interesting agricultural note is that when the new arrivals arrived there, Brazil did not have watermelons. Watermelons are first noted 5,000 years ago in Africa, but came by boat only 150 years ago to Brazil with the American seeds brought there. Like everywhere else around the world, watermelons became an instant hit and a cash crop. Peaches and cotton also came with the Americans, as well as the gins to process the cotton.
For non-agricultural items introduced, the rocking chair was a new (and relaxing) gizmo brought to Brazil, with Brazilian babies dozing off faster and the cats developing a new level of anxiety.
The old way of life
Part of the goal of the colony was to try and recreate the way of life they had lived in the South before the war. Colonists came from Texas and Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and other Southern states, and even one from Ohio, although Mrs. Jones told me he was not liked by the others.
Although integrating into the Brazilian community, they kept to their own ways at first. This included American games and sports, fishing, hunting with and without horses and dogs, and they brought baseball, which had just been invented.
Fashion at that time was pretty similar across the Western world, the primary influence coming from Paris, with everyone else catching on later. Long dresses for the women and suits for the men were the usual wear.
Judith Jones continued to tell me stories about the colony’s history and its milestones. The colonists had brought gold to buy the land when they got there. Colonel Norris, the founder of the colony, arrived by boat with his cohorts in Rio de Janeiro on Dec. 27, 1865. They traveled to the state of Sao Paulo and bought the “Fazenda Machodinho.” “Fazenda” is Portuguese for farm. “Machodinho” means, to the best of my lousy Portuguese, “Little Macho.” That doesn’t make much sense so maybe it’s a family name.
Once the American families got going good, Norris started a Mason lodge there, Washington Lodge 309.
1878 saw the completion of the first church, a Presbyterian church. On Jan. 1, 1900, the name was changed from Santa Barbara Station to Station Americano and then from that to Americana.
The railroad had come as far as Santa Barbara and the Americans pitched in together to pay for it to come on to their area and add a station, so it became Santa Barbara Station.
The town grew and made it through the Depression and a war between the state of Sao Paulo and its two neighboring states in 1932, a sort of mini-civil war, but with World War I weapons and technology.
In 1939 the first cinema was built, ironic perhaps since that’s the year “Gone With the Wind” premiered.
In the 1950s the descendants of the Confederados switched from cotton to sugar cane. On Dec. 26, 1954, the Fraternity of American Descendants was inaugurated, an organization that continues today to preserve the history of the colony and its descendants.
It was time to thank Mrs. Judith McKnight Jones for sharing her time and stories with me and to now go and visit the cemetery. By the end of our visit, many friends and relatives, all descendants of those who first fled the lost South, were gathered about and wished me a fond farewell (they were smiling and waving so I think it was fond), the farewell was in Portuguese. They made sure we had directions to get through town and to the countryside to the cemetery.
The “American” cemetery
Once outside the city of Americana, we were in broad, low, rolling farmland that was getting ready to be sown. The sugar cane crop had been harvested and the grounds were bare, with a tractor here and there working the land. The soil is red tinted and, yes, reminds you of Georgia.
As we left the main roads and started taking dirt farm roads, off in the distance was a clump of trees that stood out on the horizon. When we arrived at the parking area, it was an oasis of big, green trees in a flat landscape, a peaceful place, shaded and comfortable. When I walked through the gate the first thing I saw, however, were picnic sheds and a large paved area about the size of a couple of basketball courts that, it turns out, is a dance floor. The Fraternity of American Descendants have gatherings here every quarter and bring a pot luck dinner. But once a year they have a big annual blowout called the “Festa Confederado” (Confederate festival or fair).
The dance floor is painted with a giant rebel battle flag, and the participants wear “costume”-style outfits, the men and boys in gray soldier uniforms and the women and girls in hoop skirts.
Looking at photographs, you recognize the costumes for what they are supposed to be, but somehow, something is off. The hoops aren’t quite right, the uniforms seem like they were copied out of a picture book instead of historical photos, and in some places someone wears a straw cowboy hat, popular now in Brazil, rather than period headwear.
During the annual festival there is plenty of food, music, dancing, cooking (Brazilian-style barbecue) and a big turnout of spectators from the city who aren’t descendants of the Confederates, but descendants of the Portuguese, African, Germans, Italians and Japanese that have made this area their home.
During the festival, the graves in the cemetery area that’s beyond the party zone are decorated with small rebel flags on the graves of veterans. It’s important to note that Brazilians of all colors, shapes, sizes and backgrounds come and enjoy the festival with little understanding of the politics of the actual Civil War. It’s like someone here bragging about their ancestors coming over to Jamestown or with the Pilgrims.
Beyond the dance floor is a very small chapel that separates the picnic area from the actual graveyard. The cemetery was started in 1868 when the wife of Col. Oliver died and she wasn’t allowed to be buried in the nearby Santa Barbara cemetery because she was Protestant and not Catholic (slaves were not allowed in the Catholic cemetery either, I was told). The next year a daughter died and was buried next to the mother and this was the start of the “American” cemetery.
Walking among the graves in the shade of old trees, there are similarities that show up among many of them. First, there are the birthdates, starting as early as the 1810s and 1820s and going up through 1865, with each person noted as being born in a Southern state, but their death dates from the 1860s to the first few decades of the 20th century list their burial site as there, with the earliest being named “Santa Barbara D’oest” or East Santa Barbara.
The veterans’ tombstones are noted with their service. These stones are more detailed in information than ones around here, as if they didn’t want their story forgotten. And most of the stones of the men are marked with a Mason’s symbol of the square and compass with a “G” in the middle, with some noting the actual lodge they belonged to.
Walking along the rows of the long dead and thinking of what they went through and the decisions they made more than 150 years ago, the whole thing seems tragic. But then to have met the descendants, who are as warm and welcoming and happy and proud as anybody, you see that time is a great healer, if we let it be.
