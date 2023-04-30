A week or so ago I was driving near Dawnville and drove by Cherokee Estate. What caught my eye when I was driving by was on the east side of the property there is a road that looks like it’s part of the Cherokee Estate property, but the name of the road was County Farm Road and it looped around a bit and came back into the main road. I had heard of a “county farm” but didn’t know we had one back when, in the late 1800s and early 1900s. So here’s what I found out about county farms.
A county farm was the “poor house” for rural areas. Also called the “poor farm,” it was a local institution used to deal with those in extreme poverty or without a job and unable to support themselves. This was a local solution before there were state or national services to help deal with this issue.
Generally, part of the process was to make it socially embarrassing to go to the poor farm, so folks would try and find a job, any job, rather than end up there on the local taxpayers’ dime. In the meantime, the dwellers would work to either pay off a previous debt or more usually work to pay their way until they got gainful employment.
Living as best they couldIn the very old days the poor begged for assistance, living as best as they could make it. But apart from being just poor there were those that suffered from not just having no money, but who owed money to lenders. Ancient Rome and Greece had debtor laws where people who owed could go to prison. In those times and up through the Middle Ages people could be sold into slavery to pay off their debt. Let that one sink in next time you get your credit card bill!
If you were a regular criminal serving time your room and board were paid for, but in many debtors prisons a debtor was charged daily for their room and board, which of course ran up their debt while in a position to be unable to work and make money to pay the original debt.
Partially fair
One thing that was at least partially fair about the whole system was that big-shot debtors got put in prison as well as the little guy. Among those who served “debtor time” were Revolutionary War hero Light Horse Harry Lee (Robert E. Lee’s father); James Wilson, a sitting(!) Supreme Court justice; and several men considered among the richest in the country in the 1700s.
Some places allowed prisoners to take a “poor man’s oath” and be released, but this was not available for rich debtors. On the other hand, a rich debtor could pay for extras and have a better cell, food and even comfortable furniture. Poor debtors might find themselves in dire straights worse than actual prisoners.
I didn’t know this until reading up on debtors prisons but Congress, apart from passing public laws, can also pass “private” laws, so in some cases well-connected debtors could get out of prison by, literally, an act of Congress. and apart from wealthy debtors serving in prison, women would sometimes also end up in debtors jails. Some states had laws that said you couldn’t lose your house or that your debts would not be carried over to wives or children, but not every state.
A bad idea?
When I first heard about debtors prisons in history class as a kid I thought it sounded like a bad idea. How are you supposed to work to pay off a debt if you’re in prison and running up a bigger tab? In some cases folks were in prison while waiting for a court to hear the case, and perhaps a person’s property would be sold to pay the debt, or time served acted as a repayment. But again, since the laws were so local, in many cases not. One top Revolutionary War hero, James Swan, spent 20 years in a French debtors prison.
Although a lot of criticism comes down on debtors prisons in Western Eurocentric countries, during the same period, in places like Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe, there was still plenty of slavery and systems like “serfdom,” where people belonged to or were controlled by the landowners and so could not necessarily incur traditional debt and were in a type of debtors prison from the get-go. Only a more capitalistic economic system allowed you to get in debt, but also to get out of debt and build wealth.
With the advent of poor houses in urban areas, the poor (not necessarily debtors) would have a place to get out of the cold and possibly be able to eat as they sought work. These could be a type of human warehouse with little money spent on the conditions inside. In many cases they were little more than lifesaving housing so people didn’t starve or freeze to death.
Another variation was the “work house,” where people would be required to work their debt off or earn their way out of penniless poverty. In one example, a work house required the residents to do a certain amount of work in the morning (i.e., breaking up rocks for roadways) before going out to look for work. At one time in Whitfield County, in the 1800s, roadwork was required of male citizens a few days a year in lieu of paying roadway taxes. Eventually, roadwork was taken over by convicts. This is why in old movies you see prisoners breaking up boulders when sentenced to “hard labor.” They were making gravel with hand tools for road building.
‘Send me to the poor farm’
When the urban poor house moved to the country, it became the poor farm or county farm. The idea was the same, but I would personally prefer to serve poverty time on a farm where vegetables and livestock were raised to add to the diet or for sale in farmers markets to pay off debt, than be stuck in a cold, brick building in a big city somewhere. Working in a field in the summer in Georgia is tough, I know, but at least there would be fresh air, cool water and a little healthy food. I can remember people around here using the expression “send me to the poor farm” when they talked about large or unexpected costs.
In a December 17, 1914, issue of the North Georgia Citizen, Dalton’s weekly newspaper of the time, the county farm is mentioned in a review of the county by the grand jury and it is noted that on the poor farm there were 16 inmates (there were 28 inmates in the “convict camp,” a type of “jail farm” the county also maintained), and the superintendent, Mr. Donaldson, and his wife did an excellent job. The cost per inmate was approximately $9 per month. It was also advised that funds be provided for forest to be cut and expansion of the farmland on the property be carried out. The increase in the farming was thought to aid in the reduction of costs per month for the inmates.
In an 1897 Dalton Argus newspaper story, which I believe to be a fiction story put in the paper for entertainment purposes, the tale is told of an old man who is about to go to the poor farm because he’s broke. But there shows up on his doorstep a wanted man who happens to be the son of the woman he loved and the man she married, a lawyer who has foreclosed on the old man’s farm and is the reason he’s going to the county farm. Because the young man looks like the former love, the old man takes him in and helps him as best he can. It’s a heartfelt story, somewhat corny by our measure, but it tells a story of someone helping someone else in dire need, with the threat of the county farm hanging over the head of the man who decides to do right despite that.
In a Dalton Argus story from March 25, 1909, the county farm, described as being where the County Farm Road I first spotted is, near Dawnville and about nine miles from town, is mentioned in a front page article relating the United Charities of Dalton, a forerunner of United Way, making efforts to send more folks in need to the farm and make it more comfortable and help the community in general to be more aware of it and the help it gave to those in poverty.
At the time, there were only nine members of the “household,” as it was described, but with expansion it was suggested as many as 50 folks could live and be taken care of there.
A positive
For the Dalton/Whitfield County community, the negative stigma of being on the poor farm was trying to be removed and the sense that it was an institution that did and could really help was being pushed. Along with this new awareness would also come new charitable funding to provide a quality level of life there. This article conveys a real sense of our community helping folks in need and not having the county farm be a negative, but a positive.
The end of the county farms started in 1935 with the advent of the national Social Security system, and so all we have left here is the County Farm Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.