Growing up in Northwest Georgia the Native American history was always about the Cherokee Indians. The more you learned about the Cherokee, the more you admired them and the worse you felt about what happened to them.
The Cherokee landmarks are all about us. There is the capital of the Cherokee Nation just south, past Resaca: New Echota. There you can visit the center of their constitutional government and learn about their unique written language and their newspaper.
Drive north of town to the Tennessee border and you can visit the Red Clay Council Grounds, the site of the last, great meeting of the Cherokee before they were forced west.
And just across the way, in Spring Place, there’s the Chief Vann House, a true architectural wonder and symbol of Cherokee success.
And how many things do we have named Cherokee around here? There are Cherokee streets, Cherokee County, Cherokee Carpet, Cherokee Pharmacy and even Cherokee Pizza.
Imagine my surprise
I thought the Cherokee had always been in this area before Europeans. I have been over the mountains past Gatlinburg to North Carolina, where the Eastern Band of the Cherokee still live in a town called ... Cherokee. I have been to see “Unto These Hills,” an annual summer outdoor theater production where Cherokee play themselves in their story. So imagine my surprise as an adult when I learned the Cherokee weren’t always here.
I discovered that before the Cherokee were in our area there were the Creek Indians, who for generations were the largest tribe in Georgia. And before the Creek were “mound-builders,” who are a bit mysterious. And the Cherokee, when they first came to the general area, tell of a “moon-eyed” people they took the land from. These “moon-eyed” people couldn’t see in the daytime. Obviously not the Creeks, but who? I had always associated the Creeks with a tribe further west, but it turns out that’s because they were forced out of Georgia earlier than the Cherokee, first to Alabama and then on westward, eventually near the Cherokee in Oklahoma.
And while researching this I came across another tribe from the area I had never heard of, although the more I read of how to pronounce their name the more I realized they were from around here. This tribe is the Koasati Tribe, also called the Coushatta (prounounced Koo-sha-tuh). As you can see, this name is very close to “Cohutta.”
This tribe was in our area before the Creeks or Cherokee, being based primarily in North-Central Alabama and extending to the north and northeast into Tennessee and our area of Northwest Georgia.
The Coushatta tribe's closest tribal partners were the Alabama tribe (for which the state is named ... Alabama means “campground”). The Coushatta ways were similar to the Cherokee to the north and the Creeks to the east in that they lived in similar environments and interacted with each other.
The Europeans pushed the Alabama and Coushatta tribes west into Louisiana and East Texas. They have tribal groups and reservations in both states now. When the Cherokee moved south against the Creeks they also moved west into our area and pushed any Coushatta remaining out also, probably in the 1700s.
Like the Cherokee, the Coushatta men hunted and the women farmed. They both took part in celebrations and holidays. They hunted with bows and arrows and blow guns, and fished with spears. For war, they used bows and arrows, and war clubs. Their legends include the story of the “Big Man-Eater.” This story is about a giant beast that attacks and eats people. Some believe it represents a giant monster bear, while some believe it is based on long-lost memories of mastodons and mammoths, or at least the discovery of these elephant-like skulls.
I’m still learning about the Coushatta, but the Creeks are well documented for the area. First European contact for the Creeks and, further north, the Cherokee, was with the Spanish explorer de Soto’s expedition that passed through our area. Apart from meeting the local tribes, the Spanish spread Old World diseases that the Native Americans had no immunity built up to. This wiped out huge numbers of them in shockingly short times. Sometimes 90% of a village would be wiped out within a year.
The Spanish expedition passed this way around 1540. The Cherokee were further north in Tennessee, and what would become the Creek and possibly the Coushatta would have been here. The Creek were in our area more than 200 years after that. The Cherokee had a presence in the northeast corner of Georgia near the North Carolina and South Carolina borders.
The Indians in Georgia before the Creeks, some of whom were mound-builders, declined in the 1400s. The Native Americans formed new tribes during the next era but when the Spanish came through in the mid-1500s disease again set back the Native Americans in a health disaster.
By the late 1600s the Native Americans were built back up. The name Creek Indians was short for “Indians living on the Cochese Creek,” which is near Macon. The name was given by English moving into the area from the colony of South Carolina. But the culturally- and language-connected natives throughout the state were soon all called Creeks and they outnumbered whites and slaves in Georgia combined up through the early 1700s.
Known as the Muscogee Creek, and also identified in the late 1700s and early 1800s as the Lower Creek (the ones in Georgia) and the Upper Creek (further west in Alabama, for example) the Creeks were similar in culture to the Cherokee in that they shared diets in what they ate, similarities in their living and similarities in their culture, since both (and many other Native Americans tribes) were Southeast Woodland dwellers. They hunted the same game, grew the same vegetables and ultimately traded with each other as well as trading with the newly arrived Europeans.
While the Cherokee trade mainly focused on the British, the Creek also traded with the Spanish in Florida and the French in Louisiana. The Creek were matrilineal, meaning the clans and the families were based on the mother’s side, not the father’s. And in a Creek child’s life, the mother’s brother (the uncle) was a very important family figure, some say more than the father.
The Europeans and the Native Americans here in Georgia had been in contact and dealing with each other economically for years when Oglethorpe founded Georgia in 1732-33. The trade consisted of Native American slaves and deer hides in exchange for European goods like metal kettles, metal tools and firearms.
Not a great way to go
Slavery was practiced in the New World before Columbus ever set sail, but in the late 1600s to early 1700s business was strong. “Indian Raiders” would raid enemy villages and capture members for sale into slavery.
Eventually, with the Native Americans “coalescing” into stronger groups, they began to realize this wasn’t such a great way to go. This led to the Yamasee War of 1715, which challenged the South Carolina colonists with an alliance of many Indian tribes including the Creek and Cherokee. The war ended Native American slavery for all intents and purposes, helped the various Creek tribes to form a confederacy together and ended up pitting the Cherokee against the Creek just a year later in 1716 when the “Tugaloo Massacre” took place in Northeast Georgia, when Cherokee killed members of a Creek delegation. It was this that led to the Cherokee invading our area of the Creeks' land and taking this part of (what would be) Georgia away from them.
The Creek/Cherokee conflict that ended with the Cherokee owning all of North Georgia was fought in the 1740s and 1750s. The decisive and largest battle was the Battle of Taliwa fought in what is now Ball Ground, Georgia, located between Jasper and Canton, in 1755. About 500 Cherokee defeated a larger force of Creek, forcing them to retreat to the Chattahoochee River. The Cherokee, with their organization and trade strength from the British, were able to secure the conquest until they, in turn, were removed by the Americans.
The Creek confederacy grew further apart between the Lower Creek and the Upper Creek until a Civil War erupted in 1813. The Upper Creek were fighting for a traditional continuation of the Creek way of life, while the Lower Creek were more settled, more connected to the Europeans and more inter-married with the whites.
This war erupted in the middle of the War of 1812. Due to a fight involving U.S. soldiers against the Upper Creek in an attempt to prevent them from bringing arms up from Florida, the Upper Creek ended up taking on not only the Lower Creek but the U.S. forces under Gen. Andrew Jackson as well. The Upper Creek were decisively defeated at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend.
Eventually all the Creek would be forced to give up their land, first to the Cherokee in our area and then to the U.S. in what remained. The Muscogee Creek are now in Oklahoma, victims of the same Indian Removal Act during the Jackson presidency that would take the Cherokee west as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.