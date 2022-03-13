We’re only a few years away from the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the good ole USA. The Town Crier has been wanting to do something on the centennial celebration we had here in 1976 for some time and just recently on Facebook a copy of the program for the epic pageant that was put on at Harmon Field and a copy of the Bicentennial Souvenir Book for Dalton-Whitfield County popped up.
The materials were provided by Diane Ford Phillips and posted by Steve Hill. They really provide a great snapshot of how excited everyone was about the 200th anniversary and shows how the whole community came together for the nationwide party.
The Souvenir Book is just that, a small book with local history and lore as well as a look at recent current events in the years leading up to 1976.
Looking over the material, the authors really tried to give an overview of the history and people from here and there are a few historical errors (this was before easy research on the internet). In some cases, when it came to printing the facts or printing the legend, in true Hollywood fashion, they printed the legend. Overall, it’s an accurate look at how this place came to be the place it is.
The cover page is in bright blue with red and white accents. There’s an American Eagle with a beak full of flag bunting and holding a shield with the words “Dalton-Whitfield” spread across it. The title of the booklet is “Today and Tomorrow Become Yesterday.”
The Belle of the Ball
The first full page tells the story of the George Washington Brooch. This is featured to show a link between Dalton and the Father of our Nation. The tale is related telling about a Mrs. “Nellie” Brown at a ball in Boston in 1780 in honor of Washington. He was to present a gift to the “most stylish and beautiful young lady” at the ball. He selected Mrs. Brown and presented her with a brooch he wore on his breast.
The brooch has a center set “stone” of a type of porcelain with the letters “G W” embedded in it, written with Washington’s own hair. That sounds a little weird these days, but they did all types of things with their hair back then, including weaving various types of “jewelry” with it.
The brooch’s centerpiece is surrounded by 24 diamonds. Before handing it to Nellie, Washington is said to have taken out his pen knife and carved her initials on the back. The “N B” is clearly visible to this day and etched so precisely that Washington must have been quite the freehander with a penknife.
The brooch was handed down through the family until it ended up with George Freylach in Dalton. He has a twin but was firstborn by two minutes so he inherited it. It’s my understanding the brooch is now in the possession of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. Talk about being the Belle of the Ball!
Excitement across the community
A few pages later is the dedication which reads “Dedicated to those people past, present and future who give of themselves even unto death to ensure freedom for all.”
Below that is a thank-you from George O. Wilson who was approached by the Dalton-Whitfield Bicentennial Commission to put together the Souvenir Book. He took the job with the understanding that he could approach and call on anyone in the community to contribute.
In the course of preparation he came into personal contact with 200 individuals, all willing to help. He then points out that he has no idea how many others behind those 200 pitched in and helped but that they contributed also. He then points out that one of his goals was to make every member of the community feel like the book was theirs.
As a kid in 1976 I remember the excitement across the community as the Bicentennial approached. Everyone seemed to want to join in or at least be an active spectator to the commencement being celebrated.
Wilson goes on to “applaud” each of the people named at the beginning of each section, and adds a few extra thanks to some photographers, a couple of others and his wife.
Next is the table of contents listing the sections (or chapters) of the book. The chapters are “People and Places Down Through the Years,” “The Time of the Cherokee,” “By Act of the Georgia Legislature,” “Cross Plains Changes Its Name,” “Throughout This Great County,” “War Comes to Whitfield County,” “Notable Personalties: Past and Present,” “The Churches and the Schools,” “If I Had Been A Man,” “The Lay of the Land” and “Because We Care.”
When men still tipped their hats
The book is full of photographs, many of which I had not seen before. There’s a funny little “thanks” in the corner of the first chapter that thanks all the photo contributors, stating that if written thanks were given to each there wouldn’t be room for the photos!
“People and Places Down Through the Years” is a pictorial collection of old photos from a time when “men still tipped their hats.” And it reminds us that after all, it’s from a “time that is actually not that long ago.”
The first photo is of the Brown’s Bridge connecting Whitfield and Murray over the Conasauga River. It’s a single lane, steel girder bridge that was around until they tore it down in 1976. I remember it. And I remember these attractive and engineeringly interesting bridges, with their arches and lacy-looking steel girders that seemed like they were made by the same folks who made carnival Ferris wheels. They started disappearing one at a time as they were replaced by plain, squat, wider concrete bridges. Concrete may not rust, but it doesn’t excite either.
Following the large photo of the bridge, there’s a grab bag of photos including downtown Dalton from the ’20s and ’30s with old cars featured, old photos of buildings that are still around downtown today but which have changed their businesses, some portraits featuring folks like a dapper William J. Walton for whom the Emery School gym was named back when it was still segregated, and a photo of the Teasley triplets born in 1926. Their names are all triple “T’s”: Tasher Thomas, Thelma Tyrene and Troy Tyson. They’d be in their 90s now but I wonder if they’re still around.
Following that is a sampling of the community from various way back whens: a Crown Mill baseball team from the ’20s, the Manly family at Christmas in 1893, a Boy Scout troop from the ’20s and their annual barbecue fundraiser, the city pool that was just north and across the street from where the First Baptist Church is now having a baptism for members of the Mount Rachel Church in ’23 and a crossing guard for the railroad tracks before they were automated.
The old gentleman with the long beard and suit and hat holding the stop sign to keep pedestrians and cars from being hit by trains was Thomas McBryde, a Civil War veteran. Of course, shortly following that photo was one of, you guessed it, a car that was hit by a train at the Waugh Street crossing in 1926. To be fair the picture of McBryde was from the ’30s, years after this wreck, and he was guarding a different street crossing, so don’t blame him.
The Goat Man
There’s a photo of the Goat Man, so that would be from probably the early ’60s? I remember my grandfather taking me downtown as a little kid when he would pass through town. His herd of goats would be somewhere along the street and you would smell them before you saw them. I remember seeing him dusting them with baby powder but it seemed to my nose to be of no avail.
There is a photo of Prater’s Mill, probably from the 1800s (there are no cars in the pic, just mules and men, some of the men on the mules). There is an old shot from the old overhead bridge from the railroad side looking at the Showalter printing company. That same building later became Lee Printing, just recently torn down and replaced by what is now Burr Park. And there is a picture of the Morris Street Methodist Church at Morris and Green.
If you go there now you will see the massive corner of a Mohawk facility that in 1976 was World Carpet.
Next week we’ll continue looking at the Dalton-Whitfield Bicentennial Souvenir Book and start reviewing the area’s history, starting with the Cherokee and working our way up to 1976, which ironically is now history!
