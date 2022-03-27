The Town Crier frequently travels back in time through the courtesy of time machines like old newspapers, antique maps or, best of all, interviewing someone who was there, but the last couple of weeks we’ve been doing a double time jump. We’ve been going back to 1976, the year of the bicentennial, and then looking at what they were looking back at after 200 years of America. It’s kind of like when you book a flight somewhere and change planes part way there.
This week we’ll revisit communities of Whitfield County as well as churches and schools and a list of “who’s who” they thought worth mentioning in the Dalton-Whitfield Bicentennial Booklet of 1976.
In the chapter “Throughout This Great County,” with contributions by folks from the various communities, the rise and rise — and in some cases the rise and fall — of our towns and villages are related. Some of the communities were born early on as trading spots, some because of churches that became gathering places, and some came to be because of the railroads.
Carbondale
First on the list of brief histories is Carbondale. Carbondale has actually had a few names. White settlers moved in before the Cherokee removal and here it’s reported the whites were upset when their neighbor Cherokees were forced to leave by the federal government.
During the railroad construction two brothers named Redwine were working on the line and one stayed to live there. The community was nicknamed Redwine Cove, which some still refer to it as, and in the 1880 census it’s called Cove City. After the Civil War the community had its own school, and in 1875 Cove City got a post office.
The Carbondale name came from the activities of the Tennessee Iron and Coal Co. that ran a mining operation there until the 1930s. This article says it was an ore operation, which sounds like it was iron mining, but I have heard from others that it was a coal mining operation, hence Carbondale.
Cohutta
Next up is Cohutta. Cohutta was quite the community back in the day, saw a decline over the years, but now is making a real comeback. The spot was first known as Parker’s Wood Yard as the railroad came through going to Cleveland, Tennessee. Then when a branch railroad veered off to Ooltewah, a town began to grow.
Cohutta is a Cherokee word meaning “foggy place,” probably from the fog that would rise from the large local springs there on cold mornings.
Mount Olive Methodist Church was started in the 1830s and is reported here to be the oldest church in Whitfield County.
The town really boomed in the early 1900s, with its own electricity in 1913, a bank, and a small jail where the first occupant is said to have been the man who built it. There was a huge, luxury resort hotel there at the springs until it burned down in 1938. That year the Fish Hatchery took over. In 1976 there was a concrete block company and a sky diving club that called Cohutta home.
Dawnville
Dawnville was evidently named for a family named Dawn. When Dawnville was hopping back in the old days, they had grist, syrup and saw mills, and a blacksmith shop where it’s said several women worked.
Dawnville was on the road from the mountains to Dalton so wagons came through with all types of goods like apples, honey and chestnuts. Wagons would spend the night in Dawnville and the next day head to Dalton. Roads were so bad that logs and boards were laid to make the roads passable. These roads are called “corduroy roads.” In 1976 there were at least six century-plus-old structures still standing.
Rocky Face
Rocky Face was an early community in the county but grew as the railroad was built through the gap. It’s said the railroad workers named the area Buzzard Roost because of the buzzards that took advantage of the heights there. For a while they tried to name the place Mount Lilly, but that never caught on; Rocky Face did. The first post office was in a blacksmith shop.
In 1976 several homes dating back to the 1800s were still standing, and one had a marker in front where famous Union Gen. Hooker spent several nights during the war.
Tilton
Tilton’s establishment predates Whitfield County. It was laid out as a railroad station and named after a Mr. Tilton from Spring Place. A town started to grow from the rail station and there was even a type of restaurant there that served the crew and passengers of stopping trains.
During the Great Locomotive Chase the Texas stopped to refuel and take on water. Later, the Union Army tore down the Methodist Church to build a bridge across the river. Years later the church was paid back.
A steam lumber mill was started by the river, and logs were floated down to it but the boiler exploded and killed several of the workers, closing the mill for a time.
Tilton was incorporated a town on Dec. 9, 1871. The many businesses included a saloon, and Tilton had a school and several churches.
In 1886 there was a great flood that inundated the town. People took to boats instead of wagons.
In the early 1900s, Highway 41 bypassed Tilton, leading to the decline of the town. In 1976 there was only one general store left, dating back to the 1920s.
Tunnel Hill
Tunnel Hill was incorporated on March 4, 1848, and named for the railroad tunnel there, a marvel of 1800s engineering. The completion of the tunnel was a huge celebration. The Clisby-Austin House (originally known as Meadowlane), built in 1848, still stands near the tunnel.
Varnell
Nearby Varnell was in existence as a stage stop and trading post back in the Cherokee days, with Chief Rattling Gourd one of the main property owners. In 1847 Mitchell F. Varnell’s house was completed, and as he owned most of the property in the area the place was named Varnell or Varnell’s Station. The first school in Varnell was established in 1891 in the Methodist Church. Varnell became a city on May 23, 1968.
Westside
Westside, including the Trickum, Houston and Gordon Springs areas, had white settlers before the Cherokee Land Lottery. Parts of this area were in Walker County until changes were made around the 1850 census. Freeman Springs, one of the sources for Dalton water, is in that part of the county.
‘Who’s Who’
There is a veritable “Who’s Who” of local notables next in the booklet. Some were around when I was a kid, including newspaperman Walter Bogle, “Miss Margie” Huff and “Miss Janice” Meadows.
In the “Long Goners” category were author Will Harben; one of Dalton’s first newspapermen, Col. J.T. Whitman; poet Robert Loveman; baseball hero Harry “Suitcase” Simpson; and Major Richard Robert Wright, who was born a slave and rose to president of a Philadelphia bank, was a noted Republican, and friends with every president from Hayes to Truman. We’re told there are plenty others worthy of note.
The oldest church?
What’s the oldest church in Whitfield County? Some say Macedonia Baptist, which was constituted in the 1830s, but records show Poplar Springs Baptist was in existence prior to 1836. Pre-Civil War churches include Antioch Baptist (1850), Deep Springs Baptist (1852) and Mill Creek Baptist (1853).
The First Baptist, First Methodist and First Presbyterian all started in 1847 and shared a common meeting house downtown, a log structure called the Town House.
It was on the triangular lot across from today’s post office where the courthouse annex is. Any creek in the county deeper than your knees has probably seen a baptism.
The schoolhouse
Before 1928 local communities were responsible for the schoolhouse and its upkeep, with several schools sharing the building with a church. One of the considerations of a school back then was for there to be fresh water available, and heat was from a coal- or wood-fired heating stove.
From 1928 to 1937 the schools were “consolidated,” so that schools such as Liberty, Bunker Hill, Temperance Hill, Keeler, McGaughey, Center Point, New Hope, Good Hope, Broadacres, Mount Vernon, Trickum, Piney Grove, High Point and Union Point, to name a few, went away.
College wasn’t a primary goal for most kids back then and so one teacher started teaching the year after graduating high school at a wage of $35 a month. In 1935 there were four black schools in the county including Hopewell, Stoney Point and Cohutta, which were consolidated into the Emery School in Dalton.
State-issued textbooks appeared in 1937. Valley Point was at one time the largest consolidated school in the state, with 1,000 students, and had a cafeteria by 1941. After World War II a bond was issued to make sure all schools had electricity and … indoor plumbing!
New high schools in Whitfield County and Dalton were all built in the ’75-’76 era, including Northwest and Southeast.
The Bicentennial Booklet closes with an essay taken from a speech by Catherine Evans Whitener about how she literally started the business that led to our area being “The Carpet Capital of the World.” It’s an amazing story. I hope you’ve enjoyed a look back at 1976’s look back at Dalton-Whitfield history as they related what they thought important for the community to know. The 250th anniversary is coming up in 2026 … so get to work so you too can be a “notable person” in that year’s book!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.