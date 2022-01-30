The Town Crier: Dalton in Harper's (part 1)

In 1850 in New York City the Harper brothers started a magazine they named after themselves. Featuring all types of general interest materials, it soon grew popular enough to warrant weekly output and so was born Harper’s Weekly in 1857. The weekly would last until 1916 when it was absorbed by another company.
Before the start of the Civil War the Harpers took a “moderate” view of slavery so as not to lose Southern subscribers, and even supported Stephen Douglas over Lincoln for president in the 1860 elections.
But once the war started the magazine supported Lincoln and the war effort. In 1863, after the Emancipation Proclamation, they published a picture on the front page of the scarred back of a whipped slave, illustrating for many in the North for the first time what could be the brutal nature of slavery.
One of the most important aspects of Harper’s was that they didn’t just report the news, they illustrated it. The magazine was filled with pictures, most of which were engravings due to the printing technology of the day. The engravings were generated from photographs, artists in the field and from artists such as Thomas Nast, the man called the father of modern political cartooning and the person to represent the GOP as an elephant. The importance of this journalistic record of the war can be attributed to the reporters and artists that the magazine was able to put into the theaters of combat.
Inside information
I recently received the gift of a large book called “Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War." It was put out by Harper’s just a few years after the war, by 1868, and drew off the comprehensive reporting on the war the magazine did.
Footnotes to the various chapters were able to include selections from letters and orders of the military commanders that would not have been available during the war itself and so show how the campaigns were being conducted at the time, with the ultimate results that were illustrated by the actual reports of what eventually happened.
With these two viewpoints we can read about the campaign to Atlanta from Dalton and then the March to the Sea while reading Union Gen. William Sherman’s letters to his generals as he ponders beforehand whether to make his objective Savannah, or perhaps Mobile, Alabama, or Charleston, South Carolina.
The book is full of portraits of the players, done in etchings but frequently based on photographs. There are pictures of locations, cities and battles, and there are maps and “balloon view maps” that provide an artistic birds-eye-view of large portions of the country.
One such picture is drawn looking southward, with Baltimore at the bottom of the picture and using artistic license showing the South along the Atlantic Coast all the way to Savannah. A view like this in real life would have to be taken from a rocket ship on a completely cloudless day.
There is also a full map focused on the South, and Dalton, while certain to be on the map due to its importance as a railway center, is unfortunately exactly in the center of the two-page spread and so hidden to the map reader. On one side is Spring Place, on the other side the rail line running to Chattanooga, with Dalton lost in the middle due to the binding.
As the story unfolds there is much coverage of the battles and maneuvers in Virginia, and the war in the West, which in the first few years was in Kentucky and North and West Tennessee. But the fighting for the year ends in November 1863 with the South’s loss of Chattanooga and the Southern army’s rout from Missionary Ridge.
The winter approached and after the bloody battle of Chickamauga in September and the fighting all around Chattanooga in November, the armies were exhausted. One of the things the Union army did once the Southerners retreated to Dalton was return to the battlefield of Chickamauga from months before to finish burying the dead who had been left where they were due to the fierce fighting and constant maneuvering of the armies.
Dalton in the crosshairs
About two-thirds into the book the chapter titled “The Atlanta Campaign” appears with more than half the page featuring a fierce portrait of Sherman. Dalton is now in the crosshairs.
Harper’s describes Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s army in Richmond as the head and Gen. Joseph E. Johnston’s army in Georgia as the heart of the Confederacy. They are also described as Lee being the helmet and Johnston being the shield.
After Chattanooga, Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant was put in charge of all U.S. armies, with Sherman promoted to Grant’s position over field command of the western armies. The men met in Cincinnati and discussed strategy. They decided the primary goal was to attack and destroy the Southern armies, not worry so much about making land or cities the object of winning.
After three years they knew the South was running out of steam even as the North was getting stronger. Eventually Sherman would understand that one way to defeat an army and a rebellious nation was to starve them and so the mission would eventually evolve into defeating the South’s means of supply as well as the armies in the field. With no army and no corn, there could be no Confederacy.
Sherman was building up his armies for the advance against Johnston as he moved toward Atlanta. His army numbered almost 100,000 men and 254 cannon.
While in Dalton, Johnston’s men "present for duty" hovered around 42,000 with about a tenth of those cavalry. There were usually another 15,000 men unfit for duty, probably because of sickness or wounds, and other men on the rolls that were “absent.” Things were so bad it was reported about 30 men deserted a day from the Southern forces in Dalton. There are places around Dalton and the county where captured deserters were executed by firing squad.
The deserters frequently went across the lines to the Union forces as Grant had given orders that deserters could take a U.S. loyalty oath and return home with food and passes for travel if their home was behind Northern lines, or they could get a civilian job in a support unit of the army. This way they would not officially be in the Northern army if for some reason they were recaptured.
Johnston, apart from having an army half the size of his opponent, was being urged to go on the offensive by Confederate President Jeff Davis, who, by the way, didn’t like Johnston.
One story has it Johnston was at a party in Richmond early in the Confederacy where a lot of politicians were in attendance. Asked about his opinion of Davis’ choice for secretary of war, Johnston replied in the “negative.” The politicians then rejected Davis’ choice, leading to the ongoing dislike.
With Johnston in Dalton this dislike manifested itself in Davis not supporting Johnston’s requests for reinforcements while at the same time egging him on to attack and constantly berating him for retreating. It was made clear to Johnston that he would only get reinforcements for offense, none for defense.
The first actions against Dalton
As Sherman was first taking control he moved about the entire theater of western fighting and headed up a small campaign in Mississippi. During these maneuvers in February the first actions against Dalton were carried out to keep pressure on Johnston from sending reinforcements to Mississippi.
The Northern troops, after taking Ringgold, heard that several major units had indeed left Dalton. This was not correct. The Union pushed south past Tunnel Hill and moved against Buzzard’s Roost, the area we more readily know as Rocky Face. There was no weakness in the line and the Yankees pulled back.
There is almost a full-page picture in Harper’s of the attack at Buzzard’s Roost, and if you’ve ever driven to Dalton from Chattanooga you will recognize the scenery immediately. In place of the interstate in the picture is a column of blue-clad soldiers marching south as cannon fire supports them.
If you’ve traveled around the county or walked the woods where the entrenchments and gun emplacements around Dalton can still be found, in many cases the historical marker will note that the line at this spot is from February, or in this spot, in May. After the February attack, Southern lines in many places were moved forward or angled in a different direction.
Up behind the Georgia State Patrol station on the Disney Trail you can literally see that the set of trenches from February are angled in one direction and the ones from after the February assault are angled almost 90 degrees, as Johnston continued to prepare for the big move that he knew was coming once winter was over.
The real push against Dalton and Johnston’s Southern army here would come in May. Next week we’ll see why Sherman waited so late in the spring to move forward and how the real “Battle of Dalton” didn’t take place here after all. Dalton would be the starting point to one of the most epic games of “cat and mouse” in history.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
