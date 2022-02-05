The Town Crier: Dalton in Harper's (part 2)

By the end of 1863 the course of the Civil War was decisively turning against the South. The Southern armies had lost at Gettysburg (ending an invasion of the North), Vicksburg (cutting the Confederacy in half along the Mississippi River) and Chattanooga (setting up a base of operations for invasion by the North into the deep South).
As Southern resources continued to diminish, the Confederate-ruled territory continued to shrink. Food, arms, transportation and manpower were all on the wane.
As the winter of 1863-64 played out, Union Gen. William T. Sherman and his three armies built up their strength in Chattanooga. Meanwhile, here in Dalton, Confederate Gen. Joe Johnston was headquartered and trying to build up a defeated Rebel army. He was trying to resupply them, let them take trips home to help morale, and drill to build confidence.
As he begged for what supplies and reinforcements he could get, Sherman’s army was getting trainload after trainload of supplies in Chattanooga. Sherman had so many supplies he could pick and choose what to take with him and what to leave behind. The two armies, one destined for victory and the other doomed to defeat, knew that come the spring what would probably be the final struggle would begin.
Looking into their facesDuring the Civil War one of the most important magazines was the New York-published Harper’s Weekly, filled with articles from reporters in the field and illustrated profusely with pictures, maps and artwork.
In a book that came out just after the war, the publishers of the magazine put out a comprehensive overview of the war based on their reporting and filled with their illustrations. With a copy of this book in hand, I’ve been reading up on Dalton and our area and how it was reported in the Northern news at the time.
With maps of the South in the book, readers everywhere could track the course of events and see where armies advanced and retreated. With the several illustrations of actions in our area, they could see the terrain the armies faced each other over, and with the portraits of the leaders, they could look into the faces of the men making the momentous life or death decisions that would dictate whether the United States would remain united.
Walls of stoneWith the months in Dalton, and with the geography creating a natural “fortress” with the mountains and ridges in the area, Johnston had taken to building fortifications, trenches and gun emplacements everywhere possible and everywhere strategic.
Whitfield County still has the most Civil War-era fortifications of anywhere in the country. They run along the ridge lines and overlook the valleys and gaps.
Some are long trenches, some are castellated embankments for cannon, some are large “rifle pits” (the Civil War equivalent of foxholes) and some are walls of stone.
Knowing each other’s objectivesIn February, the Union moved against Buzzard’s Roost, modern day Rocky Face Ridge, to feel out the Southern forces and see if some of them had been pulled from the lines to reinforce other areas. They had not. After the February attack, Johnston reassessed the lines and moved many of them forward or faced them in better directions. Then the wait returned.
This far south, May seems late for campaigning to begin. The Battle of Shiloh, earlier in the war, was fought in April. But the decision for things to begin was up to Sherman. Johnston knew that his mission was to avoid a major battle if possible since he was outnumbered two to one, and instead try to keep the Yankees at bay, slow their advance and look for opportunities.
Sherman also knew that as he invaded further south he would drain men, leaving units behind to guard the long line of supplies along the railroad that went from Chattanooga to Nashville and further north.
As Johnston moved south, his supply lines would shorten, and since he was in friendly country, the defenses around Atlanta could be constructed even while his army was almost 100 miles away. The two generals each knew the others’ objectives, perhaps as no two generals in military history had before.
At the start of the campaign, Sherman had three armies with a combined total of almost 100,000 men. To put this in perspective, Alexander the Great conquered most of his known world with about 40,000 to 50,000 men at his greatest battles, Napoleon had an army of about 70,000 at the battle of Waterloo, and at the Siege of Yorktown, George Washington had about 16,000 troops, with almost half being French allies. and keep in mind Sherman’s forces were just a portion of what the Union total army consisted of as they occupied Nashville, Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s army fought Lee in Virginia, and forces maintained complete control of the Mississippi.
A much greater warAt the beginning of the Civil War the Union Army was made up of a small regular army that was mainly used for garrison duties or support of the western expansion, mostly poorly-trained state militias, and a flood of volunteers.
There were about 16,400 soldiers in the regular army at the beginning of the war and since everyone thought the war would be over quickly after one significant battle, the initial call was for volunteers for only 90 days.
After the Battle of Bull Run, it hit both sides that this was going to be a much greater war. The follow-up call for volunteers was for three years. and even that would prove too short. Harper’s reports that one of the reasons Sherman waited until early May to begin his campaign starting against Dalton was that many of his volunteers’ three-year enlistments were up and he wanted the units stabilized before advancing.
The hardest fighting they ever didBoth Sherman and Johnston knew there was a distinct possibility of the move against Dalton being a flanking maneuver around the Rebel army rather than a head-on assault. In this regard Johnston had worked not just on fortifications guarding Dalton but on building good roads to the south for quick movements to the rear. The Snake Creek Gap that comes out at Resaca below Dalton was known by both forces.
Sherman chose to hit Dalton first at the front and then on the west side to cover the movement of one of his armies around via Villanow to that gap. The plan was to cut off Johnston from behind and bag the whole Southern army or force them east into “difficult country.” If you’ve ever driven to Ellijay you can imagine how difficult this country would be to keep an army intact in.
With Sherman ready to move he had his three armies in position, one near Chickamauga ready to make the flanking move to Resaca, one directly in front of Dalton facing south through Buzzard’s Roost and one on the Cleveland, Tennessee, road ready to move down from there.
Johnston didn’t believe Sherman would attack at Rocky Face, but he did. It was a strong push but was never intended to be the decisive move. It was to keep Johnston’s forces in place while the end run was made.
Another attack was made from the west of Dalton on the far side of Dug Gap. The Union forces pushed up from the Mill Creek valley area and assaulted the ridge. The Union soldiers in this attack said it was the hardest fighting they ever did. They tried to move up a steep mountain, to a rocky escarpment, all the while taking fire from the enemy on top protected by a stone wall. The Rebels even rolled boulders down the hill at the advancing Federals. This also was a feint to keep the Southerners tied up. Harper’s Weekly featured a half-page illustration of the attack on Dug Gap from the western side. The terrain appears impregnable.
As word got back to Johnston about the Union forces appearing in Snake Creek Gap, he sent reinforcements to guard the railroad and bridge over the river at Resaca. Although not many in number compared to the advancing Northerners, Union Gen. James B. McPherson, Sherman’s commander of this attack, wasn’t expecting them to be there.
Instead of charging ahead, he hesitated and dropped back. This allowed Johnston to withdraw from Dalton and set up a defensive position. The Battle of Resaca was a fierce fight over two days, but the Southern army was saved for the time being, and the North lost one of the greatest opportunities to actually capture a complete Southern army.
After the fall of Atlanta in September, Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood moved north, expecting Sherman to chase him and abandon Atlanta. Sherman gave chase for a bit and then realized the Union had enough forces to the north to deal with Hood’s army.
On the way north, Hood passed through Dalton again and Harper’s Weekly mentions this Dalton action. “… the enemy, deeming it prudent to avoid battle, pushed on toward Dalton, destroying the railroad in his progress. Capturing the garrison at Dalton, he moved through Tunnel Hill to Villanow.”
The capture of the garrison mentioned was the surrender of the greatly outnumbered Federal forces on Fort Hill. The bulk of the force was made up of the 44th USCT (United States Colored Troops), black troops fighting for the North. Hood’s soldiers numbered in the thousands with plenty of cannon, the Union troops numbered only in the hundreds. The fighting that precluded the surrender was the only case in Georgia of Black troops fighting in the state.
Harper’s Weekly was an amazing source of “there and then” reporting and gives us a different viewpoint of our area during the war.
