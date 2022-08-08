Several years ago in the Town Crier I wrote about being sick as a kid and what medicines they would give you. I haven’t had paregoric in years but when I was a kid you could buy it over the counter. But for basic colds and flus there’s not a whole lot different for what you take at home than when I was a child.
Most of the medical breakthroughs have come on the bigger medical challenges, and things you would only see in a mad scientist/Frankenstein movie back then are pretty routine now. But before I was around ... waaaayyyyy before, people were generally left to what the word-of-mouth medical treatments were, and lots of times that was better than what the doctors recommended, because the science back in the 1800s and 1700s could be pretty, well, mad. Bloodletting by leeches, anyone?
The folk remedies often worked better than what the old-timey doctors would prescribe because they had been tried over the generations, and things that worked were known, even if folks didn’t know why. Of course, you’ve got to wonder about the first ones to be “experimented” on before they knew what was what. Runny nose? Here, let’s try making some poison ivy tea and see if that works. Ten minutes later, well, cross that one off the list.
Things we can still use today
I picked up a book lately called “Grannies’ Remedies” by Mai Thomas. Once I started reading it I realized the Granny in question was actually an old lady in England back at the turn of the last century (1800s, 1900s) but since a lot of Southern roots are from Great Britain it would make sense that a lot of our folkloric medicinal advice would come from there. I’d love to come across a companion piece on folklore medicine that Africans brought with them to the South.
Of course the big challenge for any “people’s doctor” that came here from elsewhere would be all the unique, native plants they would find here and not know what they were or how to use them. Some plants are recognizable, there are oaks here and overseas. And then there are plants that were brought from “the old country” and planted here, like cabbage or okra and, of course, kudzu!
The early colonists would have learned home remedies from the Native Americans who would have experts that would know every tree, root and berry and what they were good for.
In the “Grannies’ Remedies” book there are things we still can use today. In glancing through the book one of the things I came across was using a mustard-based drink as an emetic (something that helps you “toss your cookies” if you have something in your stomach you need to get rid of quick). I’ve seen a similar recipe in current first aid books to help you if you don’t have quick access to a pharmacy or ER.
If you look at warning labels on all kinds of modern products they frequently have “induce vomiting” or “don’t induce vomiting,” depending on the contents. The mustard mix is pretty easy: mustard and salt in warm water and drink it down until you can’t. If nothing works the first time around, re-dose in 10 minutes until successful. Yellow mustard comes from the Mediterranean area, and brown mustard from the Himalayas.
The opposite of an emetic is a purgative. Granny says use Epsom salts. I thought Epsom salts were for the bathtub when you had sore muscles, but then I thought mustard was for hot dogs. Granny knows a lot of uses for things that you weren’t aware of.
In old movies I see them make “poultices” to treat people with colds and respiratory ailments or perhaps a poultice made from herbs to place over a wound to aid healing. Granny’s list of poultices tell how to make them but she’s not clear on what exactly the ailments are they’re supposed to treat. She notes that they’re heavy, messy and generally inferior to fomentations. If I don’t know what a poultice is for, I sure don’t know what a fomentation treats. She lists mustard poultices, linseed, bran, bread, yeast and charcoal poultices. Don’t use them on kids, she warns, they affect breathing.
From looking it up, poultices are used to treat inflammation, abrasions, bug bites and even arthritis, and put on the chest, a poultice can help breathing and congestion like Vicks VapoRub, depending on the ingredients.
My personal experience with poultices is watching them being applied to the chests of the Three Stooges and then being ripped off their chests, causing great (and hilarious) pain.
Going medieval
One thing I was surprised to find in Granny’s medicine book was that she also had a list of concoctions to deal with insects. Granny, in her aged wisdom, suspected bugs and such were a cause of ill health. One recipe has her boiling alum in water (three pounds of alum to three quarts of water) and brushing it boiling hot to cracks around the house where the little critters might be hiding out. She says a boiling cayenne wash also works.
Granny says for flies soak a piece of flannel in turpentine and that will get rid of them. She says ashes from a fire thrown down a drain or sprinkled on a trash heap will kill the fly eggs, and fried chamomile flowers scattered around will get rid of fleas because they don’t like the smell. I might experiment with my dog and put a little chamomile oil on her coat to see how that works. If it does the trick on her I won’t hesitate to use it on myself if need be. I hope it don’t need be.
Got crickets? If we ever had crickets in the house they were inside a box waiting to be used as fish bait early the next morning. But let’s say a cricket got in the house or maybe in the basement, Granny says to put cucumber peels on the floor at night near their hiding places and that it will destroy them. Of course, you’re liable to wake up with a basement full of dead crickets, but also run the risk of finding happily lunching rabbits.
To trap ants Granny goes all medieval on them: lightly soak a sponge in water, sprinkle with sugar, wait till it’s full of ants and then ... plunge the sponge into boiling water. She doesn’t come right out and say it, but I think Granny doesn’t like ants.
Granny has a clever solution for moths. She says take a brick, dampen it and put it on the floor, raised about an eighth of an inch. The moths will gather under there (she doesn’t explain why, are they after the water, the dark, because they’ve read the book and think that’s what they’re supposed to do?). Anyway, once a week raise the brick and then slam it down. No more moths.
A recipe to prevent moths is to mix 12 drops of oil of clove, 12 drops of caraway, six drops of oil of lavender, a glass of whisky and a piece of camphor. Sprinkle it. But if you sprinkle it on your sweater and then go out and the cops pull you over, they’re going to smell the whisky and haul you off to the clink, but hey, you’ll be moth free while you serve your time.
Dr. Diet, Dr. Quiet and Mr. Merryman
Granny didn’t just have medicine for the body and home, she had medicine for the mind as well. In the book is a collection of sayings she wrote down. I’m not sure if she came up with them herself but they were worthy of inclusion.
Granny says “the best physicians are Dr. Diet, Dr. Quiet and Mr. Merryman.” She claims “a handful of good life is better than a bushel of good learning.” Coming from a lady that certainly knew a lot, that one sounds like she just liked the sound of it. She states, “He that would have a clear head must have a clean stomach.” I don’t know if she’s referring to how sleepy I get after a big meal or the “moth whisky” that’s going to temp any exterminator.
Another nugget is “By examining the tongue of the patient, physicians find out the diseases of the body and philosophers the diseases of the mind.”
And here’s one that I have no idea what is meant, ”You should not touch the eye but with your elbow.” Maybe that’s a serpentine way to say “Hey kids! Don’t touch your eye!”
You know she jotted down her first aid notes years ago when her emetic recipe of a heaping teaspoon of salt and one of mustard mixed in a glass of warm water and gulped down to get rid of the stomach’s contents is to be used when one has a stomach full of “alcohol, opium, prussic acid or strychnine ... .” After that, swallow the whites of two eggs and take plenty of coffee. Just what kind of parties was Granny throwing back then?
Next week we’ll learn some more home remedies from Granny that you should probably never, ever try yourself!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.