Last week we started checking out home folk remedies from the late 1800s and early 1900s from an old English granny who seemed pretty similar to local grannies from around here at the same time period since that’s where a lot of our grannies originated.
A lot of these folk medicines go back centuries, handed down from generation to generation. In the book “Grannies’ Remedies” by Mai Thomas we found out about emetics (getting things out of folks’ stomachs that shouldn’t be there) with cures like warm water mustard drinks, and also purgatives (also getting things out of folks) like Epsom salts.
Granny also had some ideas on getting rid of bugs and pests. One was that cucumber will get rid of crickets. I went down to the garden and looked and sure enough, there were absolutely no crickets on the cucumbers. There were no walruses there either, so maybe cucumbers work on a lot of pests.
Age-old wisdom not to be tried
Continuing in Granny’s writings we come to more age-old wisdom which, according to my team of lawyers, should never be tried at home. She recommends to stop bleeding to put some powdered rice on lint and apply it to the wound, or put a handful of flour on the wound. I’ll go for the flour since if I’m bleeding I don’t want to take the time to go “powder” rice.
She also suggests if a cobweb is available, wrap it around the wound and the bleeding will stop. She doesn’t mention making sure the spider is out of the web before you wrap the wound but hopefully that goes without saying. Some people are terrified of spiders and it wouldn’t do to stop your patient from bleeding to death only to have them have a heart attack from a spider peering out from their bandage. Come to think about it, if you’ve got spiderwebs handy for a paper cut, maybe you should be more worried about spider bites!
But don’t worry too much, Granny’s got a remedy for spider bites. For some reason she refers to them as “tropical spiders.” One of my favorite new sayings is “No matter where you are, you’re only five or six feet away from a spider!” Reassuring thought, ain’t it?
For the spider bite, she recommends tying off above the bite (she says ligature, not tourniquet ... so don’t get carried away), encourage bleeding and apply vinegar, ammonia or turpentine. My personal experience is I don’t know when a spider has bitten me until later, and I’ve never had a spider bite bleed.
For bee, wasp and hornet stings she says to extract the stinger first, put on ammonia or bicarbonate of soda, and you can put honey on a bee sting. Careful, if you’re in the wilds, trying to get the honey may lead to more bee stings.
Speaking of removing the stinger first, I’m reminded of the time when I was about 4 and my cousin and I were messing around with baseball gear and the ball went into a shrub next to the house. I reached in to get it and when I pulled my hand back there was a yellow jacket stinger in my finger ... with the yellow jacket still attached! I started yelling, the yellow jacket was trying to fly away but was stuck to my finger, and my cousin, relying on first instincts, swung the bat to knock the jacket off my finger. I’m still not sure which hurt worse, the sting or the hit with the bat. Whichever, I was down to nine fingers for the rest of the day.
When it comes to noses, Granny knows. For a nose bleed she has several ways to stop them. One seems self-evident: pinch the nose hard for 10 or 15 minutes, cutting off any air passing through it. Another way I’ve never heard of is to throw ice cold water on the person’s spine, with the sudden shock stopping the nose bleed instantly (she says). The next sentence reads, “If the bowels are restricted, take a purgative.” How or why Granny went from the top-end to the rear-end is beyond my medical expertise.
For a foreign object getting lodged up a kid’s nose (because they’ve been known to stick peanuts up there) she says put your mouth over the kid’s mouth and blow gently in an effort to dislodge the blocking object. I advise you skip that method and do as she says next: “But better to get a doctor.”
If I were putting out Granny’s book these days I think I would put that at the end of every remedy she suggests. And she includes, just for fun, an ancient remedy for a cough: The cure says to boil two or three snails in barley water and give to the patient to drink ... but don’t tell the patient what it is. That last nugget should probably be for any of Granny’s cures.
For fainting, she first describes the cause as a failure of the heart to keep the blood pressure where it needs to be. It can be brought on by emotion, breathing heated impure air, loss of blood or shock.
In treating fainting, loosen the clothing, open the window to let in fresh air and tell the crowd to step back. I guess Granny had lots of curious neighbors, and also, they didn’t have TV back then, so if anything exciting happened I guess crowds would form pretty quickly.
Next, if they are conscious enough to swallow something, give them brandy, vinegar or Eau de Cologne. Hmmmm, if you ever find me passed out I choose the brandy over the salad dressing and the after-shave.
Granny’s little secret
At this time I’m going to let you in on a little secret of Granny’s that, if you’re familiar with “The Beverly Hillbillies” you will recognize as an ongoing “Granny medicine,” namely booze. Granny Clampett always has her triple-X jug of you-know-what to be used only for “medicinal purposes” and our English Granny pulled some of her cures out of the same tool box.
For English Granny it seems to be mainly brandy and occasionally whiskey. OK, and sherry and white wine also. And beer with some hard bread and cheese if your stomach’s not well. She’s either pouring a little down the throat or sometimes rubbing it on the patient, but the important thing I guess is to have it all at the handy. I bet there’s a companion book I haven’t found yet called “Grannies’ Cocktails” with some of the same “remedies” showing up as “recipes.”
There’s a couple of places Granny mentions onions. First, if you’ve been eating onions and you want to get the onion smell to go away, drink a cup of coffee. Maybe that’s why people on dates at fancy restaurants drink a cup of coffee at the end of the meal. Granny does not mention, though, how to clear your breath of the scent of coffee.
The other place in the book where she recommends using an onion is if you have a sore throat. She says to “boil an onion in molasses” and then drink that. First of all, when I think of boiling molasses I think of those gurgling, lava mud pits where gloopy bubbles of super-heated muck seem to burst in slow motion. Knowing what a splashy mess I make when I fry bacon, I’m not sure I want that going on in the kitchen.
And then there’s the onion. I’m not getting where “onion” and “sore throat” go together. But then she recommends rubbing a wart every day with a radish. I haven’t tried it but modern science says duct tape works and that started out as a folk tale cure, so who am I to question Granny?
”Don’t worry, it’s not champagne!”
Granny includes a sample diet that she believed would help you lose weight and maintain health. Here are a few of the things she recommends. For breakfast, 4 or 5 ounces of kidneys, boiled fish, bacon or cold meat (but not pork or veal). Pass the bacon, please. For lunch, 5 or 6 ounces of fish (but not salmon, herrings or eels). Granny could have left the eels off the “not” list and still wouldn’t have had to worry about me gobbling some down for lunch.
She goes on to suggest two glasses of sherry (a Spanish wine) or three of claret (a red wine), but not champagne, beer or port! So when you grab your lunch pail at work and pull out a wine bottle and three glasses, all three for you, just look at the boss and say “Don’t worry, it’s not champagne!”
For supper she suggests a few ounces of fish and a couple of glasses of wine, if you want. Is there any wonder the whole community skipped the doctor and went straight to Granny for medical advice?
I think a lot of Granny’s remedies were made so that if they didn’t actually cure what ails you, it either made you not ever want to take the medicine again so you said you felt better, or, with the spirit ingredients, you didn’t care if you were sick or not.
Here’s Granny’s final wisdom that perhaps best explains any cure or remedy: “God cures, doctors take the credit!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.