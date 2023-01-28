When you’re a kid there are a lot of doors closed to you, literally and figuratively. Some of them you can’t get open because you’ve been told to “stay out!”, some because they’re locked and you’re a kid without a key and some because, well, as a kid I was too short to reach the doorknob.
Humans are by nature curious and the Town Crier perhaps more than most. What’s behind that door? Maybe it’s a big mansion that you’re wondering about as far as the interior. You know the outside is nice, but a house that big … surely it has a pool inside! (And FYI, I know of at least two houses in town that have pools inside, another house that has a separate building with a pool in it and another with a pool inside a greenhouse type structure).
Maybe it’s a building you’ve driven by and when the big, service door on the side was closing you got just a glimpse inside and saw who-knows-what in there that piqued you’re interest.
There are a couple of places like that around town where I’ve caught a glimpse inside a partially closed door but was able to see some cool, old cars in there.
One place I just pulled in and introduced myself and got to see quite the hot rod. At another building, with the same pedigree, I mentioned spotting cool cars inside to my dad and wondered what else was in there. Turns out dad knew the man and one day not long after I got a tour of a really boss private car collection.
Sometimes doors are scary and you don’t want to go through them even though you are curious what’s on the other side. I would dare say about any door at the hospital meets that description if you’re not feeling well. “Hmmm, I wonder what’s in there … and I hope I never find out!” Goes for funeral homes and police stations as well. And they say never look through the door into the kitchen at your favorite restaurant. Some things are better left a mystery.
Through the restaurant door
When I was a kid when we would go out to eat at a local restaurant, I was curious as to what was back in the kitchen. But not only would my parents refuse to let me go over and peek inside, they would sternly warn me that I would get run down by the busy waitstaff coming out of the doors with trays full of hot food or going back in with trays of dirty dishes. Regardless of which direction I got run over in, I would end up finding out what was behind those doors at the hospital.
Then, a buddy of my parents opened a restaurant in town called the Char-broil House. It was out Morris Street where they used to call it Chatsworth Highway. This eatery was a place where my folks were friends with the owner, so it took on a whole new attitude.
And then it happened. One night while there I asked for another glass of milk with my meal, and the waitress that knew us and that we were friends with the owner, told me to “go on through that door and help yourself”! I looked to my parents for permission. Permission granted!
I got up and walked through the swinging doors. I was now an insider.
Actually this wasn’t the kitchen but a waitress station room with silverware, drinks and so on. There was the milk machine with these giant, shiny, silver knobs that were handles. I walked up to it and, able to read enough to choose “sweet” from “buttermilk” (choices back then), I reached up, put my glass under the spout and messed around with the knob because I didn’t know if you pushed, pulled, lifted or twisted them to make them work. Then I filled my glass with milk. Walking back to the table I realized there were two types of people in the world: those who had been through a restaurant kitchen door, and those who hadn’t. And I had.
Bank doorsThis whole door thing started the other day when I was at the drive-thru at the Wells Fargo downtown. It used to be the First National Bank Of Dalton when it was first built in the 1970s. I had driven through there for decades.
But on this day there were two doors open down there that I had never noticed before.
After you finish your banking and you do the U-turn back to the street, at the corner of the building on your left there is a small, nondescript boxy structure. It looks almost like it’s just part of the foundation, if you even notice it.
The door was open and I saw inside all kinds of maintenance tools and groundskeeping items. All those years with the door closed, I had never taken notice. With a “Well, I didn’t know that was there,” I turned and realized there was another room with its doors open under there!
This time is was a room built under the ramp that goes up (or maybe down) to the upper level parking. I’m usually trying to calculate how long I have to make a deposit before that check I mailed out arrives at its destination and bounces, but that day it was open and there was all types of bank stuff in there including some type of outfits and supply things that would probably sell as collectibles on eBay. I had discovered two hidden? Secret? Forgotten? places in Dalton. And that’s what got the old grey matter thinking about doors.
Board games
Back when board games were the only games, there was a girls game called “Mystery Date.” I never played it, but a friend’s sister had it so I looked it over because I had seen the commercials on TV.
You move around the board and at some point you open a little cardboard door and behind it is the “Mystery Date” the girl gets to go with. Is he a dream? Or a dud? The funny thing is, yesterday’s dud in his torn jeans, mussed up hair and old lumberjack shirt is today’s “dream date.”
For me, the doors on my favorite game growing up glowed in the dark! I got a game called “Green Ghost” and you played it in the dark. The game board, spinner and playing pieces all glowed an eerie green in the dark. At various points around the board you had to reach into three doors to get pieces needed to win. To make the box under the doors completely dark, the game came with packs of black feathers that you put in so you had to reach into them to get what you needed to win. How’s that for a creepy door to have to go through?
There was another board game called “Shenanigans” and it had a corresponding TV show for kids on Saturday morning. A copy of the game board was built life-size in a TV studio and kids had to go around the “board” and perform various tasks or play games (shenanigans, get it?) in order to win.
There was one place on the TV board that wasn’t included on the home game. It was a haunted house with what I remember as a monstrous witch inside. If a kid landed on that space they had to dash in and snatch a needed object from the witch.
Every Saturday morning I watched hoping a kid would land on that space and then was terrified when they ran in and faced the monster.
‘Let’s Make A Deal’
With just as many screams but of gain or loss instead of fear, there was the TV game show “Let’s Make A Deal.” It’s still on now, but the original host was Monty Hall and at the end when it came time to play for the “big deal of the day” contestants had to choose from between three different doors.
Once the choice was made, Monty called out “Let’s see what’s behind door number three!” Maybe it was a car! Maybe it was carpet! Maybe it was not so much! But the secret behind the door that would be revealed at the end of the show kept you watching.
There’s even a statistical game called “The Monty Hall Problem” that math whizzes came up with that deals with which door of three you should choose given limited information.
Other doors
There are all types of door situations when you’re a kid. There is the adrenaline juicing prank of ring the doorbell and ruuuuun! Hilarious when you’re 8 … and you didn’t get caught.
And then there’s the familiar tale of the teachers lounge door at school and what really goes on in there.
The tale is told and retold of that first time a kid has to go deliver a note to the teachers lounge and when the door opens for a teacher to grab the note and then closes it right back the kid get a peek inside.
Unknown to the kid it just happens to be one of the teachers’ birthdays. What the kid sees is a cake, presents, balloons, a teacher standing on the desk, funny hats and of course the kid thinks that’s what is always going on in there. Hmmm, I’m not a teacher … maybe that IS what always goes on in there!
Such is the mystery and power of a closed door!
