Easter morning has a long history, almost 2,000 years now. The story of that first Easter isn’t just a famous story, it’s an important story.
The story relates the climax of events that were happening in ancient Israel during the Roman occupation years, when religious leader Jesus of Nazareth had been building a ministry by teaching love, mercy and truth for three years, was captured and tried by both religious authorities and the Romans, and sentenced to death for what he was preaching and teaching.
After a uniquely brutal execution, crucifixion (death on a cross), his followers were left in shock and wondered what all their work meant now their leader was dead. But on the third day after the cross, female followers of his went to the grave he had been put into to properly prepare the body for burial. They found the tomb empty and were told he had risen from the dead and wasn’t there.
What followed were a series of events where hundreds of witnesses reported seeing him alive and hearing him teach again. What’s the point of a guy coming back alive after he has died? It was for Jesus to prove he was who he said he was and what he had spoken of was the truth.
Like I heard on a radio story once, you can believe what you choose, but the truth is that something happened at that time that was huge enough that followers literally changed everything about their lives to make sure, even upon the cost of death, that the Jesus message and story got out. and now, with that first Easter morning when the followers’ “sadness turned to gladness,” Christians and others celebrate that morning in various ways to commemorate that paradigm-shifting moment.
A wide variety of experiences
For me, Easter mornings have provided a wide variety of experiences and memories, from the time I was an excited little kid first finding out about the Easter Bunny and a basket of treats to the impromptu fashion show of the unofficial “Easter Parade” at our church to the more spiritual study as I grew older and so on.
Regardless of the age I was, the special nature of an Easter morning has always been there. and considering how much I’m not a morning person, that makes the experiences that much more unique from all the other mornings of the year.
Some folks give up something for the 40 days leading up to Easter during the season called Lent, things like chocolate, or beer, or going to restaurants, say, which may not appear to be much but they are symbolic in nature at that level and remind the person to think about sacrificing for others, and of course the sacrifice Christ made for humanity. For me that reminder sacrifice is getting myself up out of the sack before dawn on that one special Sunday of the year. It’s not a pretty sight, but then most sacrifices aren’t.
The very earliest Easter Sundays are but dim memories and in some ways are probably intertwined with the home movie footage my dad filmed when I would come in to the living room and spot the colorful wicker basket with shredded plastic “grass” in it, and filled with treats. The eggs, whether snap-together plastic eggs or sometimes actual boiled eggs dyed Easter pastels, were the least interesting thing in the basket.
The various and sundry candies sprinkled throughout caught my eye and fired up my taste buds. Most of it was just simple milk chocolate, but it came in a variety of shapes, sizes and wrappings. Some of it was shaped like the large eggs in the basket. Others were bunny shapes, maybe in profile, maybe in statue mode, maybe in a bright box with a cellophane window.
I know you know what I’m talking about because none of that packaging has changed since I was a kid; it’s all the same as then with the exception that they have enlarged the selection and put a kiddie “choke hazard” warning on the box.
Gnawing at those chocolate candies like a cross between a starving beaver and a buzzsaw, there’s never been a piece that got past my teeth that would have been able to stop up anything bigger than a mosquito’s beak.
Like a bunny
In those early days I would literally begin jumping up and down like a bunny, although it was me being excited, not my efforts at an impersonation of Peter Cottontail. Later, the film might show me sorting through the goodies and trying to stuff early morning chocolate into my mouth while my mother would gently intercept it between basket and mouth and place it in a pile behind. Distracted by the bounty still in the basket, I hardly noticed.
I was easily distracted on holiday mornings as a kid. Eventually, the scene would go from me in my jammies to me in an Easter Sunday outfit especially selected for the 3-year-old fashion plate that my mom pictured me as, curated from the exclusive J.C. Penney collection. Knee socks, shorts, a starched shirt, a little striped jacket and a “where-on-Earth did she find it” beanie cap, I was going to have sartorial upper hand on any of the other 3-year-olds in my Sunday school class.
Any visual records from later in the day usually consisted of black and white snapshots of the family gathered at my grandparents for a delicious lunch, egg hunting and general running around in the yard with clothes that I might not wear ever again.
As for my parents, my dad’s family pride was sharper than any new spring suit he might be wearing, and as for my mom, I will put her up against Jackie Kennedy Onassis any day of the week for general mid-century glamour. Jackie had the White House as a backdrop, my mom just the budding trees of early spring in North Georgia, and my mom would still come out on top!
All was right with the world
As an older adolescent and a young teen, we used to go to Callaway Gardens in the spring. My mom worked with my parents’ best friend at his tax accounting firm, so they would take off on April 16, the day after tax day, for a long weekend. This was before computers, and there was endless pencil pushing involved from January to April 15 for Dalton folks, so a break was badly needed.
They would take me out of school for a day or two and as it was April more than once the trip lined up with Easter. Callaway Gardens, in Pine Mountain, near Columbus, is a beautiful place with lots of nature, ponds, animals and azaleas. When everything lined up just right, the azaleas would be blooming on Easter morning and all was right with the world.
During the summer they have a championship water skiing competition and so have a large stadium seating pavilion actually sitting over the water there.
On Easter Sunday they hold a sunrise service there that really gets to the heart of the matter. Pre-dawn, cars with headlights shining through the dark in cones of seeking light park in the sometimes chilly morning as families make their way to the stands. Hot coffee and a program are provided as you find your seat and look out across the dark as the lake first starts to be lit up.
The beauty of the promise of a new start
There is an inspirational guest speaker and usually a guest choir from nearby Auburn University. But usually the real inspiration comes from the dawn and the beauty of the promise of a new day and a new start which is so tied in with the Easter morning story.
On the sunrise services when we went there, no two mornings were the same. On one occasion a flock of birds flew by at exactly the right moment in the lovely dawn light.
The one time I was there but missed the service (I can’t remember if I was too lazy to get up or sick, but the official story is I was sick) I missed one of the best ones.
One of the stories that follow the Easter morning disappearance of Jesus from the grave and his reappearance later that day, Jesus was back up in the Sea of Galilee area where a large part of his ministry took place and his disciples had gone up to rendezvous with him. Many were fishermen by trade and so went out one morning to fish. Seeing a lone figure on shore at an early morning fire, they realized it was Jesus, post-resurrection.
The Apostle Peter got so excited he couldn’t wait for the boat to get to shore, so he jumped overboard and swam to shore. This event was reenacted that morning at Callaway Gardens. A brave actor leapt from a boat and swam in the cold, springtime water to another actor at a fire on the beach. All this was done on the far side of the lake and made for what was probably the most memorable Easter service they had there. It will always be memorable to me because I missed it. It’s like that sometimes, isn’t it?
As an adult and later a father with kids, I’ve tried to seek out sunrise services when I could and offer the same invigorating early morning tromp to a hilltop or lakeside to hear an old, old story that can resonate with the human spirit as much today as it did that first Easter morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.