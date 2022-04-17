Easter is the religious holiday where Christians worldwide celebrate Jesus Christ’s return to life after being crucified to death three days before.
It coincides with the Jewish festival of Passover that celebrates the Hebrews’ — who were slaves in ancient Egypt — obedience to God who told them to mark their doorways with the blood of a lamb to prevent the curse that was unleashed on the stiff-necked Egyptian rulers who would not free them.
The curse was the 10th of 10 plagues, and way worse than any of the others; it was the death of the first born child in each family. There’s an African American poem that has the line “Your arm is too short to box with God.” I guess Ole Pharaoh found that out the hard way. Jesus is known as “the Lamb of God” and so his history ties directly in with his ancestors’ experiences.
He was who he said he was
The Easter story starts on a Thursday night when Jesus and his disciples gather for a last meal together and a final word from the master before his execution. That night he is taken prisoner, tried and brought before several local political officials including the Roman Pontius Pilate.
Pilate couldn’t find anything he had done wrong, but much of the Jewish leadership in Jerusalem felt threatened by his teachings and actions. Pilate finally agreed to have Jesus crucified on Friday before sundown, the beginning of the Jewish Sabbath.
Two days later, on Sunday morning, some of the women who were followers of Jesus went to the tomb he had been buried in. They found the tomb empty, and soon a living Jesus was appearing to his followers and many others.
His resurrection was proof he was who he said he was.
The story is deeper than this brief overview, but the point is that Easter Sunday, the celebration of the day Jesus was risen, has been celebrated every year since.
I needed answers
Having said that, the year I first asked ‘Wait, what does an egg-laying rabbit actually have to do with this very important Sunday school lesson?” was a year I reached a certain level of philosophical and spiritual maturity.
Before that, I had rushed out of the bedroom in my footed pajamas and jumped up and down like, well, a hopping rabbit at the sight of a wicker basket filled with colored eggs, candy and lots and lots of fake, shiny grass. It was Easter and that’s how the day started.
After the (expected) surprise it was get dressed up in spring clothes, including for little me short pants, knee socks, a cap and a bow tie, then go to church. After church was a big lunch at my grandparents with the whole family, where (finally!) all us kids got to hunt for Easter eggs. Then it was home and maybe to friends’ house that evening and hopefully more Easter egg hunting.
I like Easter egg hunting, what can I say? But the year I started asking about the traditions is when I realized there was an odd tie-in between the event and the celebratory traditions of the event. I needed answers.
With Christmas you get Santa Claus, but it’s SANTA Claus. You know St. Nick, an actual Christian saint, so he makes sense. The reindeer and talking snowmen come along as sidelines to Santa. But a rabbit, or more specifically a bunny? And eggs? Let’s look into this a little closer.
One thing to keep in mind is that Easter always comes in the spring, so back in the day people were looking forward to a time when they could get out of the house from winter cold. And almost like the Earth was making a statement about resurrection, the plants and flowers and crops and newborn animals were coming along about the same time.
What the egg represents
Easter eggs go way back to early times of Christianity. The egg itself has represented birth or rebirth in many cultures all over the world. For Christians the egg would represent Jesus coming out of the tomb. The shell was the tomb that would break open, revealing the life-giving egg inside (boiled in all cases, I’m thinking).
In more orthodox denominations that observe Lent, the 40 days before Easter when people give up certain things, one of the things they gave up in the old days was eggs. And so on Easter, eggs were eaten again for the first time in over a month. The priests would hand out eggs, representing Jesus’ resurrection, as part of their Saturday night service before Easter morning.
Middle Eastern Christians first started dyeing eggs red to represent Jesus’ blood on the cross. Dyeing eggs spread, and eventually different colors might represent different things, like blue for love. Some missionaries would even paint Bible scenes on the eggs to illustrate various stories.
Evidently they would hide the eggs for the fun of discovering them, and when found, the finder would share the story painted on their egg. This seems a lot more entertaining and memorable than listening to someone read a lesson from a book. Maybe if they had done this with me in regards to math I might be better at balancing my accounts now.
Martin Luther, the Protestant leader from the Middle Ages, records Easter egg hunts where eggs were hidden and the kids and women would search for them. The lesson was that the joy in finding these eggs was a kind of reflection of the joy the women had when they discovered the empty tomb on that first Easter. And all social strata had access to eggs so it was a symbol all could enjoy.
It didn’t take too many centuries for Easter egg gifts to get fancy among those that could afford it. King Edward I, of England, decorated 450 eggs in gold leaf to hand out to subjects as gifts. Henry the VIII got an Easter egg in a silver case yearly from the Pope ... until he split from the Catholic Church. And the czar of Russia commissioned a fabulous jewelry egg by Fabergé for his wife. The rest of us happily settle for chocolate eggs these days, which by the way, first started in Germany and France in the early 1800s. Danke, Germany! Merci beaucoup, France!
He’s German
Eggs, I now get. But where does the bunny come in? After reading several different takes on the Easter Bunny’s origins this is my takeaway: He’s German.
Before Christianity took root in Germanic areas, they had a goddess that was connected with springtime. One story has her doing a magic trick where she turns her pet bird into a hare in front of some kids, and to finish off the surprise the hare then lays an egg. This story was kept in Germany, and as eggs became associated with Christianity when it spread there, the stories merged.
In America the German immigrants in the 1700s, mainly in Pennsylvania, brought the tradition over, firmly part of their Easter celebration. The children would build little nests for the rabbit and sometimes even leave a carrot for it to eat (maybe if we left carrots for Santa instead of cookies he might slim down a little). The tradition soon spread to the rest of America, with the coloring of the eggs, with the nests eventually becoming baskets. Once you take a look at the whole sequence of events and how they combined, it starts to make some sense.
The Easter Parade
Another tradition started right here in the U.S. In the 1800s, in New York City, the folks, like everywhere else in the country, wore their best or their newest to church. On Fifth Avenue, after Easter services, the dressed-up folks would walk up and down the street to show off and to admire each others’ fashions. Eventually other New Yorkers would come to the upscale part of town just to spectate the goings on. Hence the Easter Parade. Although not called a parade, folks walking in and out of their churches with their “Easter go-to-meeting clothes” on constitute small-scale parades of equal enjoyment.
Representing purity
In case you’ve wondered about Easter lillies being the “official” flower of the holiday, here’s a little rundown on how that came to be. Easter lillies come from Japan and didn’t even make it to the U.S. until 1880, so this tradition is somewhat new.
Lillies are mentioned in the Bible by Jesus, but the ones we are familiar with come from those developed in Japan. They represent purity in their white color, and the expression “gilding the lilly” means to try and make something already perfect better somehow. Lillies are also associated with Eve and Mary, and are frequently given as gifts to mothers. Most of the lillies today are grown in an area of Northern California and Southern Oregon. Easter comes at different times each year so they have ways to adjust temperature and humidity to have them bloom at just the right time. As for me, here in the South, I always think of dogwood blossoms and azaleas as the Easter blooms to enjoy.
Easter seems to have some of the oddest traditions if you’re not familiar with their origins and what they represent. After learning about the Easter Bunny’s life story, I like him even better. Especially when he’s chocolate!
