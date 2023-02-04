Aug. 5, 1927, the south end of Murray County. It’s 11:30 at night and it’s hot and muggy like most summer nights in Georgia.
Coleman Osborne and his wife Sadie are asleep. A knock on the window wakes Sadie. A voice from outside requests gas for his car. Coleman owns a small store with a single gas pump next to his house. Sadie begs the voice off, telling him Coleman is asleep. Persisting, the voice keeps requesting until Coleman is awake and agrees to sell the gas.
Coleman tells his wife he recognizes the voice as that of a “Negro man” who was at the store a day or two before. Coleman heads out to pump the gas. Sadie hears voices from the store. It’s a dark night, as Murray County has yet to get electricity. She clearly hears her husband exclaim “You!” and then gunshots ring out.
Coleman is found shot dead, murdered in his own store. That part of this true story remains consistent. Everything else will have multiple versions and perhaps none of them are true or perhaps there’s a little truth in each.
Three people will be arrested, tried and convicted of the murder, and sentenced to execution. One, Eula Elrod Thompson, would be the first woman in Georgia sentenced to death in the electric chair. A writer of fabulist tales would’t dare come up with the twists and turns of Eula’s story. But then again, the South is known for its storytelling, isn’t it?
A captivating arc
Jodi McDaniel Lowery published her first book in 2015, “Eula,” that tells the story … or rather, stories, of Eula and the captivating arc of her life. It’s a story from right here, not so far from us in time or space.
Jodi, a former educator, has gathered the pieces of the tale by going through old court records, sifting through materials at the Georgia State Archives, tracking down old Detective magazines and even talking to people that knew Eula. Her deep research is in evidence in the book.
Fascinated with history, with a focus on true crime, Jodi first heard the story during a lecture on Murray County history in 2009. She was already researching and writing up short bios of Murray County historical figures, but over time the story of Eula became so involving she decided she either needed to shelve it or write a book. Thankfully she took the book option and Eula’s story is available for readers to decide what they think happened. And with multiple versions and suspects, good luck with that.
Eula was born April 15, 1904, into rural, agricultural, Southern poverty, just like uncountable others in our area at the time. She states she was so poor she and her siblings had to hand-pull a plow because they didn’t have a mule. If there was a good crop, she got a new pair of shoes or a new dress, but never both in the same year.
Her first official romance started when she was picking cotton at her aunt’s and met a young man named Harve Long. At 15 years old and looking to get anywhere but where she was, they courted for three days and then went to Chatsworth to get married on Sept. 7, 1919. Three months later she moved back home where she got a beating from her father, who proclaimed he would have the marriage annulled because of her age.
She talks about this in an interview in a Detective magazine of the day, but in another Detective magazine interview she claims her first husband was John Murry. In this version she met him while picking cotton, that he was older than she, and that he had a car and a job.
She was with him for evidently only a short time. Church records show she was visited on Oct. 4, 1919, by a ladies committee, and by November was out of the church for “conduct unbecoming a Christian,” evidently because of an affair with a married man.
In December of the same year, at a Christmas party, she met Virgil Scott. He soon suggested they get married but when she pointed out she might still be married to another, Virgil told her all they had to do was cross the state lines and a marriage there would null the first one (yes, this was a lie, the law on bigamy was the same then as now!). She traveled alone up Highway 411 to Etowah, Tennessee, to stay at an uncle’s there until Virgil came to marry her. Virgil evidently never came.
Eula was unable to locate her uncle in Etowah and after help from strangers, a law enforcement officer crossed paths with her. She called him Alton Brown, a fake name to protect him, but her nickname for him was Happy. Happy saw to her upkeep and well-being during their romance. According to her, he took her to Florida, Memphis and Washington, D.C., and even helped provide for her family back in Murray County. What a great, older guy, and such a terrific opportunity for a (very) young girl to get to travel and learn from experiences she would have never been able to afford for herself.
How much older was Happy? Old enough to be married ... and have four kids!
About three years into this relationship with Happy, a relationship accepted by her parents, her sister told her off and that Happy was just taking advantage of Eula. To spite someone (Happy? Her sister? Herself?) Eula married Happy’s friend Clyde Wilson on May 9, 1922, which was just a few weeks after her 18th birthday. Clyde, a railroad engineer, was stationed in Etowah. Etowah was an important city for the L&N Railroad, with lots of machine shops and supplies and plenty of employees that all poured money into the city. The marriage lasted three weeks, when Eula went back to Happy. All I can say for Clyde is “Ouch!”
A trio riding the road
Although evidently keeping a flame going for Happy, and vice versa, Eula moved on to a barber named Cliff Thompson. After what appeared to be true love (again) Eula married Cliff on Dec. 1, 1925. Eula was 21. Cliff ran moonshine with a friend, a black man named Jim Hugh Moss, who was married with four children. The trio were frequently seen riding the road between Etowah and Cherokee County on bootlegging runs, sometimes just Eula and Moss.
On July 28, 1927, Eula snuck off to meet Happy in Chattanooga for a lover’s tryst. She had a friend as a lookout and when Cliff went to find her the friend telephoned Eula and warned her to get back. Eula caught a train to Etowah and got home before Cliff. At the end of the week Eula’s world would change forever.
From here on out Eula tells different versions of almost everything that happened to her, and there’s little evidence to validate which version happened. In her book, Lowery has researched the different stories and laid them out for the reader to decide what they think might be the truth. Without the work she has done on this book someone coming upon this case might just get one version and think that was it. Taken alone, each of Eula’s “confessions,” if you will, sound valid. But each one differs from — sometimes opposing completely — the other stories she tells and versions told by others.
A handgun, a tire print, two men and a woman
On that night of Aug. 5, 1927, after the neighbor found Coleman Osborne’s dead body lying in the blood of his bullet wounds, the police were called and neighbors came to see what was going on. County Policeman J.D. Butler was wakened from sleep by the sheriff and sent to the Osborne store. He found two shell casings inside and started gathering verbal evidence from those at the site, as there were no witnesses. Four more shell casings were found outside by bystanders.
After ascertaining shots were fired sometime after 11:30 and taking what Sadie knew, Butler went outside and noted tire tracks in the dirt that had a distinct pattern. He was then approached by Joe Anderson who told him he and his two friends had been robbed that same night on the same road but in the north part of the county.
Walking home from a musical get-together, they were stopped and robbed of their instruments since they didn’t have any money. Two men and a woman had been in the car but Anderson and friends had had a flashlight shined in their eyes so they couldn’t identify them. As they drove off, the robbers fired a couple of shots at the victims as they drove off.
Butler went with Anderson to the scene of that robbery in the north side of the county. There, he found the same tire tracks, and two more spent shells that matched the ones found at the store, including a unique marking the firing pin made on the casing.
Butler was looking for a handgun, a car with a unique tire print and two men and a woman. And he was looking north.
In less than 24 hours after Coleman Osborne’s murder Eula would be arrested.
End of part 1.
