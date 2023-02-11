Last week we met Eula Elrod Thompson and learned about her poverty-stricken roots in Murray County at the beginning of the 1900s, as related in a book by local author and true crime history buff Jodi McDaniel Lowery.
Lowery, a former area educator, tracked down all types of historical sources to research the story, including court records, contemporary newspaper and magazine articles, and even archival records from the collection of former Georgia governor Lamartine Griffin Hardman.
At the age of 15, a focused Eula started marrying and/or living with men in an effort to find happiness and escape from her childhood of, literally, cotton-pickin’ poverty. She had moved to Etowah, Tennessee, to live with a man named Cliff Thompson while continuing to carry on a romantic relationship with a local law enforcement officer she would only identify under a false name to protect him, but whom she nicknamed “Happy.”
At the end of last week’s Town Crier there had been a murder in South Murray County on Friday night, Aug. 5, 1927 (Eula was about 23), when storekeeper Coleman Osborne had been gunned down about 11:30. As officer J.D. Butler investigated, he recovered several fired pistol cartridges, with unique markings on the casing; had discovered a unique tire tread from a car at the scene; and had been informed of a robbery involving two men and a woman in an open-top Ford at the north end of the county.
Butler spotted the same unique tire tracks at that crime scene and recovered more spent shells. He tracked the car north, as the roads in Murray County and Polk County in Tennessee were dirt at the time. What follows next is disputed by different testimonies, including Eula’s testimonies, which disputed her own testimonies!
Butler tracked the car tire print until he finally hit asphalt in the booming railroad town of Etowah, Tennessee, about an hour north of Chatsworth. He contacted the local police chief and with a description of the car and its tire print and the idea they were looking for two men and a woman that were hanging out together, they started eliminating car owners in Etowah.
Finally, they were down to one vehicle. Living at the house was Eula and Cliff Thompson. Their friend and compatriot was Jim Moss, a Black man who lived with his wife and five kids. It was a poorly-kept secret that the three were bootleggers, running illegal moonshine from the mountains of East Tennessee to north of Atlanta. Happy, Eula’s secret cop/lover on the side, was even aware, as Cliff paid him off to look the other way. There are at least two versions of what happened at the time of the arrest.
Version one
Eula is at the house in Etowah and gets a phone call from Happy to get out of there, that the police would be there in 30 minutes,and Happy was sending a taxi for her. Since she and Cliff had been busted for moonshine before (and for which Eula took the fall), they assumed it was the same case.
Eula and Cliff dumped the 180 gallons of hootch they had and thought they were safe. Eula sent the taxi away when it came. An officer appeared at the house and said the police chief wanted to talk to Cliff, there had been a murder in Murray County and somehow Cliff was connected to the gun. The couple were both handcuffed and taken away, later to be charged for the murder.
Version two
Butler follows the tire tracks to Etowah, then contacts Police Chief Burch Briggs. With the car description and three suspects to track, they eliminate all cars but one: Cliff and Eula’s. Butler heads to the front door while Briggs covers the back.
According to Eula, it was hot and she made lemonade to share with Cliff. They were at the table when Butler came up on the porch. Eula went to see who it was and Butler jerked the door open and entered. Briggs came in and covered the couple while Butler searched the house and found a pistol with the same caliber he found at the murder site. Butler searched the garage and found the open-top car with the unique tire print.
Back in the house the couple were arrested for the murder. Eula collapsed while Cliff pleaded his innocence. They were taken to the jail while permission for their extradition back to Georgia was requested.
Trial of the century for Chatsworth
To say the trial in Chatsworth was the trial of the century for the town would be an understatement. The courthouse was full, the newspaper had giant headlines, and the conclusion was, perhaps, foregone.
The trial and sentencing happened within just a few weeks of the murder. A request was made to move the trial to Dalton but it was turned down by the judge who just happened to be running for an election to a higher court.
The jury was mainly from the south end of the county where the victim was well known.
Each of the defendants’ trials lasted all of one day. Witnesses were paraded in one after the other for each, and the accused one after the other received a guilty verdict and a sentence to the electric chair.
Cliff’s trial went first, Moss was second and finally Eula.
On the stand, Cliff and Moss gave a simple “I didn’t do it, I’m not guilty” speech and that was it. Eula went into detail about not having been in Murray County since back in July when she visited a sick relative, and that she knew the victim Coleman Osborne well and would never have had anything to do with his murder. But the prosecution had presented testimony apparently showing the car with the unique tire tracks was the car the trio traveled together frequently and that on the night of the murder they were witnessed along the way from Etowah to Murray County and back, on a timeline that showed they could have done it.
And finally, the gun found at Eula and Cliff’s seemed to be the murder weapon. In just a few days ... case closed!
Cliff Thompson and Jim Moss were on their way to the electric chair. Both declared their innocence and their faith in going to heaven. Cliff was baptized in prison just before his execution. Cliff and Jim were together as the other inmates, both Black and white, sang hymns together and held a church service.
Unknown to Cliff, Eula made a confession that she had done the deed and had framed Cliff. This confession to try and save Cliff and Jim only postponed the inevitable an hour. Cliff went quiet to the chair. Jim, who had been a baseball player in the Negro Baseball League, was leaving a wife and five kids behind.
In Cliff’s last letter to his wife Eula, he asked her if she got out of prison some way, to visit Moss’ wife and kids and help take care of them. Moss had written that the jailers in Chatsworth had treated him fairly and equally, but that he felt as a Black man the trial and justice system had failed him. As he went to the chair he was friendly to those around him and his last words were a prayer that finished under the hood with “Glory to God.” Then, just like as with Cliff, 17,000 volts shot through his body and he “went home.”
A different path
Eula’s path was different. As the first woman ordered executed in the electric chair (remember, Murray County didn’t even have electricity in 1928), people wrote letters to the governor to spare her. While in prison, as Lowery relates in her book, Eula gave multiple stories/confessions to various magazines, each one different as to what actually happened, each one sounding plausible.
An odd part
Gov. Hardman played an odd part in the three convicts’ situation. He was a physician but also studied and believed in phrenology, the reading of bumps on a person’s skull. He examined all three, and Cliff and Jim didn’t pass, but Eula did.
Letters poured in for clemency for the 24-year-old girl, born from hard times. The governor commuted her sentence to life in prison. She escaped the chair but what else was in store for her?
Yes, I’m going to make you groan as I tell you to pick up a copy of the book and find out what happened to Eula ... and you won’t believe it. I’ll give you a hint, she ends up on trial years later for another murder and the victim is someone very close to her.
Lowery’s book is a fast read, both because it’s “Just the facts, ma’am” short but also because it’s a page turner as Eula goes her own way and takes men along with her. Once the book came out, Lowery received other information from some who knew Eula, including the 92-year-old daughter of the second murder victim Eula was charged for.
Check out Eula’s story in “Eula,” available on Amazon, and look for Lowery’s upcoming true crime story from Murray County to be called “Murder, Mayhem and Whitecappers”, which should come out during the first half of this year. It covers two cases from 1894 involving moonshine and “whitecappers,” a nickname for the Klan-like “enforcers” who roamed Murray County in the late 1800s.
