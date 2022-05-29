The Town Crier is thinking about eyewitnesses to history this week so as to appreciate those who are older than us and who lived through things we can only read about in history books, or see on old newsreels or even visit in Neanderthal caves in Europe.
This is also to get you thinking about what you’ve lived through and seen, and how you felt at the time they were happening and then to share them with folks younger than you so they’ll get an idea of what things were really like.
It seems these days some of the past is being looked at through a prism of contemporary sensibilities, and how we might be thinking now is not necessarily how people were thinking back then. And so it’s important that we look at how those ancestors were thinking and dealing with things, and even if we don’t agree with how they handled things then, let’s at least listen to them so we can understand them.
The look in their eyes
We are blessed to have “The Greatest Generation” still among us, although they are passing at an alarming rate these days. If you were 18 in 1945, the last year of World War II, that would make you 95. That was the last wave of “adults” to be alive during the war. Any younger than 95 and they were a kid, like my parents were.
Mom has vague memories of Dec. 7, 1941, the day the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. She was one day away from her fourth birthday and living in Chicago. It was a quiet Sunday but she remembers the mood that day and her father keeping the kids quiet while he listened to the radio reports coming in.
My father remembered V-J Day (Victory over Japan) in August of 1945. He was 12 and living in a house on the east side of Fort Hill here in Dalton. He remembered riding his bike downtown where everyone was out in the streets celebrating. And if the people in Dalton were excited, think how much more so the soldiers.
Their two stories from World War II aren’t in any history books or newspaper archives; they’re word of mouth oral histories that mean something when you hear them and mean even more when you see the look in their eyes as they think back to that time and place.
In the spring of 1983 me and a buddy were driving across part of the country and we stopped to see relatives, his in Kansas, mine in Nebraska. My uncle in Nebraska worked at the VA Hospital that’s located in Grand Island, Nebraska. He was telling me about the old-timers there that had fought in World War I. I was amazed some of the veterans from that war were still alive.
He pointed across the way to another hospital that was a state veterans hospital. “Over there they still have two or three Spanish-American War veterans. They’re OLD.”
The Spanish American War was fought during the spring and summer of 1898. Those veterans would have been probably 100 years old or older. I wished I had thought to ask my uncle to take me over there and let me meet and maybe even talk to some of those men. The last verified veteran to pass away from that war was in 1987, four years after my Nebraska visit. Now there are no humans alive who saw the charge up San Juan Hill with Teddy Roosevelt and his Rough Riders, or who saw the American naval victory in Manila Bay in the Philippines.
I don’t think I ever met a World War I veteran but I had two uncles that fought in the war. Tragically neither made it home alive. My neighbor, who has passed now, told me stories about his father who fought in World War I. They weren’t happy stories.
Before TV
My own grandfather was born in 1892 and I wish I had asked him more about his youth. He was never in the military but his lifetime spread over decisive historic events. One question I wish I had asked him was when and where he saw his first airplane, since he was born years before the Wright Brothers’ first flight in 1903. Next year that will be 120 years ago and I’m guessing there may be no one left alive that lived before aircraft. I could have also asked him when he heard the radio for the first time or watched a TV.
My parents were around before TV. They tell stories about the first person in the community to get a TV set and everyone around flocked to their house to watch. It was so crowded that people were looking in through the windows. And the neat thing was, the family that had the TV was OK with that, welcoming everyone in to check out the new American miracle.
I’ve met many people that lived through World War II including American veterans and also civilians. Some of the civilians, like my parents, told me about rationing and how everyone was single-minded on winning the war.
I also met a lady that lived in one of the European countries conquered by the Nazis. I think she was from the Netherlands, and she was extremely anti-war but also anti-nationalist. She was an American citizen at this time (about 10 or 12 years ago), but she pointed out that although she liked President Obama, she got really upset when she saw him making a speech with a lot of American flags behind him. She blamed a lot of the World War II horrors on misplaced nationalism.
And I’ve known two ladies that were young girls in Germany during World War II. One lived on a farm in the countryside, and apart from watching American bombers flying high overhead on missions and then the occupation troops that came in at the end, she was pretty insulated from the war.
The other lady remembers her house being bombed two weeks before the end of the war. They were taking out the furniture as fast as they could, trying to save their belongings, and she was put on the sofa on the far side of the street. Her memory was of the smoke billowing out of the upstairs windows with the drapes blowing in the out-draft of the fire.
And finally, a few years ago in Florida, I was introduced to an elderly neighbor in a wheelchair who lived in my friends’ neighborhood. He was a Holocaust survivor. He was old and it was just an introduction, but I did shake his hand. These stories I pass on to my kids, told to me by the people who saw these things in their life.
‘There are men up there’
Just like the airplane age eventually being older than any living person, one day I will be very old and hopefully some young kid will come along and ask me what it was like to witness the first human walking on the moon. I’ll them I was 9 years old and that I had been following the manned missions since before I could remember. I’ll describe sitting at home and watching the grainy black and white video coming from the moon as Neil Armstrong slowly came down the ladder and then stepped on the surface of the moon. It was summer and I ran out on the back patio and looked up in the sky at the moon that night and thought “There are men up there … for the first time ever.”
I was proud to be an American but I was also proud to be a human; we had done it! Of course I was expecting space stations and moon bases and trips to Mars by the time I was grown, but we slacked off on our voyages to the stars. I hope I’m around when we finally get to Mars.
‘Well, in my day’
I always say that anything that happened before you were born seems like it’s ancient history. I knew about World War II and saw the movies and TV shows, but I was pretty old before I realized World War II was only 15 years before I was born.
What are the things that I can say I was an eyewitness to, if anyone is interested? I lived in a world before cellphones and laptops. I lived in a world before streaming television. I used pencils and paper in school. I lived in a world before pull tab Coke cans. Heck, I lived before Coke cans!
As I look to the future I plan to be that really old guy that always starts off with “Well, in my day” and I’ll say things like “We had to drive our own cars … and they weren’t electric!” and I’ll have to explain what cash money was and how it worked. I’ll tell them TV stations went off at midnight, and I’ll drop the names of many movie stars and comediennes that they’ll have no idea who they are.
And when they say “Were you around before Dalton was the Carpet Capital of the World?” I’ll scowl at them and say “No! Dalton has always been the Carpet Capital of the World!”
Share your history and what you saw and felt with others who weren’t there, and when you’re around someone older ask them about the times they grew up in. An older person is as close as you’re ever going to get to a real time machine, so climb in, ask questions and then look around and see what you see back then through their eyes!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.