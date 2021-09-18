When my kids were young, Mattel had out their Power Wheels collection of ride-able, battery-powered vehicles. They were all basically the same vehicle, a type of Jeep design, but decorated differently in case you wanted your young lady to have a real “Barbie Jeep” or your young lad to have an "Army Jeep."
Variations included things like a "Jurassic Park," dinosaur-hunting Jeep or some other action/adventure tie-in. There were pickup trucks, Cadillacs, 4-wheelers, Harley-Davidsons and even movie reproductions like Lightning McQueen from “Cars.”
Made for kids primarily 7 years old and younger, they would go forward, backward, turn, have radios that worked, have hoods and doors that opened and closed; in short, they were everything I dreamed of as a kid but, alas, I was born pre-Power Wheels.
My kids tooled around the yard in one. In the summer I would mow roads for them in the grass and in the fall I would rake trails for them to cruise around in. Other times they’d just head out cross-country from backyard to front until the battery wore down. Great battery-powered fun.
Searching for faster!
For my childhood, there were two types of power ... your legs, and gravity. Using those, many times in tandem, we were always on the search for that one thing … faster!
As a kid, my first traveling was in the car but apart from watching the trees pass by above in the window, there wasn’t much sense of what was really going on. I was probably about 4 by the time I was tall enough to actually get a good view out the window.
For all intents and purposes, putting me in a car that young was like putting someone in a time space machine. You get inside one place, get jostled around for a bit, and then emerge in an entirely different place. It’s the same feeling I get now when I fly somewhere and don’t get a window seat.
I’m pretty sure, based on old home movies, that my first sense of the thrill of “going” was me just able to sit upright and getting pulled around in a little, red wagon. The little American Flyer metal wagons, painted red and with a pull handle and front steering wheels, were part of our family for years, whether it was mine, my cousin's or one that was the “house wagon” at my grandparents.
We were actually pretty good at taking turns, with one or two of the kids riding in it while another pulled. But it wasn’t long at all until the search for “faster” came into play. Was it the rider yelling “faster” so they could get more of a thrill? Or was it the ones waiting for their turn that wanted the current rider to be finished sooner?
At some point, one of us got behind the wagon and started pushing to add speed to the one pulling the wagon. Zoom! It was like when the Wright brothers' plane left the ground. Everyone watching knew the game had just changed. And the back of the wagon could support two or three pushers, so the speed leapt exponentially. Sitting in the wagon was no longer about riding, it was about going faster.
A warning shout like a tornado horn
Innovations followed. I don’t know if we saw episodes of “The Little Rascals” where they built their own wagons or if we saw the Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria, on TV that year and picked up ideas from the bobsleds. It must have been pretty funny for the neighbors to watch this little batch of kiddies pushing each other around in that red wagon.
But the advancements kept coming. Soon, we realized you could put the handle backward so that the rider could steer and you didn’t need anyone pulling in front at all. My grandparents' front yard, where all this land speed record technological breakthrough experimentation was taking place, sloped from up at the road down to the house and on into the backyard.
With the red wagon excursions getting further and further from the house it wasn’t long until the warning shout went out from the house like a tornado klaxon in Kansas: “You kids get back down here from that road!”
Turning back immediately toward the house and rushing down the slope we discovered gravity. This stuff may seem basic, but we were only a year or so beyond walking … the world was still like an alien planet to us on some levels.
Now all the pieces came together, the pushing, the steering, the slope downward. We could get in the wagon, have the others push us off, and off we’d go as we steered our way down the yard. We had mastered four wheels. Now we were approaching our third and fourth birthdays. It was time to subtract a wheel. With Christmas came tricycles!
The tricycle era
I can remember it taking a bit to get the tricycle rhythm down. Sitting there you have to alternate pushing down on first one leg and then the other. It’s just walking while sitting down, but any new skill has a learning curve to it.
At last you were able to power yourself. No waiting for someone to push or pull you in the wagon. The faster you got your little legs going, the greater the speed.
We learned the porch was where the tricycle worked best, on a flat, hard surface. Trying to ride the tricycle in the yard was almost impossible.
The tricycle era was the shortest for any of our vehicles. We were growing fast and it was only a season before our knees started banging on the handlebars. But we did make one good innovation with the tricycle, we learned to stand on the back little step and push off with one foot while steering from a standing position. This converted the tricycle to a scooter, but with more stability for us little ones. Now we could go a lot faster by pushing off with our foot than we ever could by pedaling. I guess you could say “Where there’s a wheel, there’s a way.”
Like a wagon, but with runners
Somewhere between tricycles and bicycles I got a sled for Christmas. It stayed under the house crawlspace sometimes for a year or two. The snow here is so rare, especially enough snow to actually sled on.
A sled is like a wagon, but with runners. Luckily we live in a hilly area around here, so if it did snow enough, at least four inches, there was a chance we could get a sled run going.
Of course the quality of the snow also comes into play. We are liable to get a thick, wet snow here, and in some ways it’s our winter equivalent of red clay mud. That thick, wet snow sticks to itself and, although deep, there were many snowfalls where the snow just piled up in front of the sled and slowed things to a complete stop. Talk about frustrating. Snow, but no speed.
For the sled to come into its own, we needed a drier, more icy snow. Now all that pushing I learned on the wagon I could put into use on the sled. A good push plus a good hill equals “faster!”
The kids in our neighborhood would all come out with their sleds and we’d roam looking for the best hill. When everything came together just right, we had a hill where the snow packed down firm and slick from the sleds all going over it in the same path and making a fast track. On a day like that, as the snow gets packed and icy, it just gets faster.
Freedom!
Then, finally, the ultimate self-propelled vehicle: a bicycle. What was I, 5, 6? Was it Christmas? Birthday?
Like so many kids, the bike was too big for me. It was a red Sears bike with training wheels. I thought, “Well, with the training wheels, I can learn to ride without crashing too much.”
While I was standing there looking at the bike with that thought in mind, my dad walked past me with a pair of pliers and started taking the training wheels off.
“You’ll learn a lot faster without these on,” he assured me.
I realized he had learned without training wheels and so would I.
I knew on a bike I could go faster than anything I’d been on before. It was just a matter of not dying in a crash before I got the hang of it.
Dad helped me climb on the seat and with him keeping a steady hand on the back of the bike we started around the driveway with him pushing and me just trying to feel some kind of balance. After awhile he would propel me forward and let go of the bike for short distances. Every time I went a little further and gained some confidence.
I was ready to pedal and go on my own. The only problem was I didn’t have the braking down yet. I rode in ovals up and down the driveway and eventually I was a biker.
With a nice, quiet neighborhood, all the kids around the block were allowed to ride the streets. Going down hills, crouched down to cut wind resistance, and pedaling furiously, I was going faster than I ever thought I would from my own power.
Then it dawned on me: “Faster” meant “freedom!”
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.