Did you have a good Fourth this year? Better than last year I hope. The weather was great.
My memories of most Fourth of Julys is that it’s that weighty kind of super heat we have here that breaks into a thunderstorm downpour just when the hot dogs are ready and everybody has to stand around in the carport with their paper plates in their hands watching the rain. Then it stops just in time for the fireworks but it’s like a Turkish bath with heat and humidity and the matches won’t hardly strike to light the firecrackers.
Thinking about that and being grateful for the weather we did have this year, I started thinking back on all the best of the best of Fourth of Julys in the past and wondered what if I could put them all together and build one Fourth celebration of perfection!
The celebratory mood
First of all, let’s have the Fourth fall on a Saturday so we have a whole week before to get ready. Back in the ’60s and ’70s all the carpet mills closed for the whole week for annual maintenance! And that Saturday will be clear, sunny, hot enough for swimming to feel really good, but not so hot as to be oppressive, and let’s have the humidity at about 34%.
Back in 1996, the year of the Atlanta Olympics, there was a surprise cool front that came through Georgia and we got just that kind of weather on the Fourth, so yes, it can happen. And let’s add just enough of a breeze to keep the air moving but not so windy as to send our fireworks over the neighbor’s house when they explode.
In 1976, the year of the Bicentennial, the television networks had specials on all day long relating to the Fourth. One network had live-streams from all types of celebrations around the country and they would switch from one event to another to cover what was going on across the nation. I think this is a good idea as most people keep the TV on as a type of background to what’s going on at the house during get-togethers.
As people walk through the living room they can glance at the TV, maybe stop long enough to watch a segment and get a little boost to the celebratory mood. In 1976 they went from things like pops orchestra concerts to parades to a Civil War reenactment at Gettysburg. In the evening they showed fireworks around the country, like in New York with the Statue of Liberty; Washington, D.C., with the Washington Monument; and San Francisco with the Golden Gate Bridge. Of course the TV is just filler, the real action is with the family and friends in the yard.
Decorations
As far as decorations go, about the only sign I ever made was a hand-written poster that said “parking” and had an arrow pointing to the side of the yard where folks could pull in. I do have an American flag and a flagpole holder nailed into the side of a telephone pole at the house, so that goes up. And when the kids were younger we did sidewalk chalk art in the driveway.
But when I watch old movies set around the Fourth they have red, white and blue bunting hanging around everywhere, especially in those western towns in the cowboy movies. So it would be cool if I had some pre-sewn bunting wth some pre-placed hangers along the side of the house to put up. And real cloth also, not the tissue paper kind that would fall apart if it rained (which it’s not because this is the perfect Fourth) or blow down in a stiff breeze, or worst of all, catch fire when sparks drift down from the fireworks. I’m specifically thinking of those flare-type rockets that go up and and then float back down on parachutes while lighting up everything.
Nature's wonderland
This is supposed to be the perfect Fourth with all the goodies from Independence Day pasts rolled into one mind-boggling experience, so here’s the challenge: How do we have the ultimate backyard celebration and still get in time at the lake or at the campsite?
Several Fourths we’d go camping in the mountains, and when I was in my 20s we’d get the old gang together and maybe go to one of the lakes around here for some water skiing and a campfire cookout. (One time, it wasn’t the Fourth but a lake trip nonetheless, we brought everything EXCEPT the hot dog wienies … when we had “slaw-dogs,” we literally had slaw in a hot dog bun). So, in order for a trip to the wilderness we’ll get up early and go to Lake Oconee and get in some early morning swimming and skiing before the crowds get there. This way we’ll get a proper dose of nature’s wonderland that we live in here.
Old-fashioned fun
I hope you brought your appetite because we’re going to have to eat several times today. One of my best memories as a kid is that the carpet company my dad worked for would reserve several of the pavilions on the hill at the rec center and do a big cookout for the employees.
There was one pavilion that had a big grill in it and they would do rows and rows of barbecued chicken. So, we’ve got to run over there for lunch and get in the line with all the fellow workers and their families and dig in.
While there, they used to have some “old-fashioned” fun that I’m not sure we do much anymore. There were two events I was too young to participate in, but man did they bring on the laughs and the cheers.
They would do a greased flagpole climb, where they greased up a flagpole and put a one hundred dollar bill on top. Of course the goal was to wait until others had smeared off most of the grease before you tried but at the same time not wait too long, lest someone else make it up and grab the bill.
The other activity was a greased-pig chase, where they greased a pig and the older kids would try and catch it. Everyone had a blast with that one. OK, maybe not the pig. I’m not sure what you won if you caught the pig, maybe the pig was the prize. In that case not only would your clothes get covered in grease but the back seat of the car as well.
Now that lunch is over let’s race back to the backyard to get the grill going. Hot dogs and hamburgers are demanded. And since it’s the “perfect” Fourth, I’m gong to add BBQ ribs. We’ll use real charcoal in the grill, and the smoke will drift around making everyone hungry again.
There are drinks in ice-filled coolers as well as pitchers of sweet tea and homemade lemonade. There are chips, baked beans actually baked in an oven, corn on the cob and pickles. And miraculously, NO flies!
I know apple pie is the go-to American dessert but I don’t think I’ve ever had that on the Fourth. For me, it will be homemade ice cream with various fruit toppings like hand-picked blackberries, blueberries, strawberries and peaches. And chocolate sauce. And yes, we can use a churn with the electric motor instead of the hand-cranked one so nobody gets stuck turning a handle that gets progressively harder as you go.
And might as well throw in a watermelon or two. We always say if you’re eating watermelon slices and you’re not getting seeds in your ears you’re not doing it right. One year we were camping on the Fourth and had three watermelons chilling in the creek. It came an afternoon shower and the creek rose and two floated downstream. We found one about a quarter of a mile away, but the other one is, I’m assuming, still floating somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico.
Fireworks to end the night
Now we have to top the night off with fireworks. And since this is my perfect Fourth and I love fireworks, we’re going to have two shows. Everybody jump in the back of a pickup truck and let’s ride back to the rec center. There was something great about almost the whole county sitting on the side of the big hill at the rec center and watching the fireworks in the sky across from you. I still remember putting my fingers in my ears, the booms were so loud. My body shook from the blast and I’m sure that kind of stimulation must have released adrenaline in my system. Once that last flurry of missiles explodes in the air and the whole community cheers, we’ll head back home for a final fireworks fuselage in the yard.
To add to the thrill of the season, we’ll make fireworks illegal in Georgia one more time. I can neither confirm nor deny trips across the border into Tennessee, sometimes as far as Joker Joe’s in Benton, to pick up fireworks and smuggle them back across the border, like something from "Smokey and the Bandit," but what I can confirm is excitement generated by such an expedition.
Finally, with lawn chairs placed safely back, it’s all come down to me, a bunch of contraband explosive devices and a box of matches. Happy Birthday America!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
