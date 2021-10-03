The Town Crier: Go-togethers

We all know some things just don’t go together, like plaid and stripes. Or how about chickens and hawks?
A personal one of mine is black socks and sandals, I think because I associate them with Yankees at the beach. And of course there’s peanut butter and Epsom Salt ... the two just don’t belong together.
But there are plenty of things that do go together and their pairings seem exactly right. We all know peanut butter and jelly. Jelly was around for centuries, but peanut butter wasn’t invented until the late 1800s, just before the turn of the century.
One of the reasons it was invented was to have a source of protein for people who didn’t have teeth. It was introduced to the public at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis and it wasn’t long before Peter Pan, Skippy and Jif filled the grocery shelves. There was jelly, popular and loved, but waiting for peanut butter to finally come along.
Working together
Breakfast has several pairings that when we ask for them come out as a phrase and almost like a single word. There’s eggs and bacon, popular on any breakfast menu.
There’s the old joke about the difference between the eggs and the bacon. For the eggs, the chicken was involved; for the bacon, the pig was committed.
Then there’s toast and butter. The butter works so great with the toast because the toast comes out hot and participates in the melting and spreading of the butter. They don’t just taste good together, they work together.
And of course one of my favorites, pancakes and syrup. There’s nothing like starting a kid's day off with flat, round cakes with plenty of liquid sugar poured all over it. Just talking about it gets me anxious for Pancake Day here in town.
The esoteric arty things
Apart from food, there are also pairings that aren’t just meant to be, but that don’t work without each other. I’m thinking of hammer and nails. A hammer by itself can be used to knock things down and apart, but you could probably use a rock to do just about the same work. A nail by itself is just a metal toothpick. It’s too big to use as an acupuncture needle and too small to really hunt with. Ah, but put the hammer and nail together and homes are constructed, inventions are realized and entire cities are built.
And then there are the esoteric arty things like melody and harmony that go together to make music. Together they make the human spirit soar, but miss the notes and sing off-key and you get people cringing and putting their fingers in their ears.
A bowl of goodness
Of course here in the South we have our own pairings of things that seem as natural to us as, well, peanut butter and jelly. I’ve seen comedians from other parts of the country who tour the South and encounter our “go-togethers” and you’d think they were talking about something from somewhere exotic like Burma or Madagascar.
My first and favorite Southern pairing is — can you guess? — biscuits and gravy. Sure, I put jelly on biscuits too and my grandfather showed me how to mix sorghum and butter to make a creamy, sweet topping for biscuits as well, but I always eat a sweet biscuit after I’ve finished a couple of plates full of biscuits and gravy.
The gravy is always a white or very light brown bowl of goodness. The gravy we always use is based on flour. If you’re familiar with saw mill gravy, its original recipe called for corn meal and bacon drippings in it.
And then there’s red-eye gravy that we make from ham drippings and coffee. We always have the regular gravy and if there’s also red-eye then I usually cover the biscuit with the white gravy and then dollop some of the red-eye right in the middle of it.
Historically, a lot of families had biscuits and gravy as their daily breakfast. If there were biscuits left, those became part of lunch. My dad says when he was a kid my grandmother made more than 60 biscuits every morning for the family. On a good day and with plenty of gravy, I could probably make my way through almost half of those myself.
Odd to modern tastes
Another pairing that’s famous in the South gets its own day to shine even if you’ve had them on the dinner table lots of times through the year. I’m talking about black-eyed peas and greens on New Year's Day.
The more you eat, the more money you’ll make in the coming year, they claim. I’ve stuffed myself for years and I still have jeans with holes in them. But they are pretty good together, especially if you doctor them up a little.
I like Chow Chow relish with the peas and a little lemon juice on the greens. I know, I know ... people are yelling “hot pepper sauce” at me right now for the greens, but there’s a little rebel in all of us.
Some people use collard greens and some use mustard greens and there’s others as well that like turnip greens. If the tall tale is right, they’re all cash representatives.
Other countries have “money” food also. Italians eat lentils, which look a bit like coins. Pickled herring is “in” in Scandinavia, representing among other things bounty for the coming year. And a German tradition that you can still find up in Pennsylvania is pork and sauerkraut, with the kraut representing the money to be made.
A dish I’ve never had but that my father talks about is cornbread and cracklins. Cornbread you know, but cracklins may be new to you because they’re old.
Cracklins are chopped up bits of chitlins. Chitlins are pork intestines that have been cleaned and cooked. Back in the day they used every part of the pig but the oink.
His family would fry up the cracklins and add them to the cornbread to give it a bit of protein and a little touch of a bacony flavor. Plus, it made the cornbread a little crunchy, which is always fun if you’re a kid.
To go a little further down the “odd to modern tastes” food, as a kid I heard a family friend that had been hunting forever talk about putting squirrel brains in their scrambled eggs. Yikes! Even as a kid this didn’t sound like something I wanted to try. I’d probably watched too many Frankenstein movies by then and knew brains were for experiments, not breakfast.
But later I discovered, again from the trusty pig, that pork brains and scrambled eggs were an old tradition. Of course, as the Southern writer Faulkner says, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” Looking on grocery store shelves in the South, on the canned meat aisle where you might find deviled ham or Vienna sausage, you can still sometimes find small cans of pork brains. You’d think they’d put them on the shelf next to the eggs.
Let’s get back to familiar territory with cheese and grits. I usually take my breakfast grits with a little sugar on top, which actually bugs some people. They do salt and butter and go the savory route, but I’ve got a sweet tooth, what can I say?
The cheese and grits I’m familiar with are usually served at dinner. For some reason I think of them as coming from further south, like Savannah, but maybe that’s because I think of cheese grits served with shrimp. Cheese is a little like bacon in that you can usually make something just that much better by adding a little. Works with a burger, works with grits.
Some curve balls
Now I’m going to throw you a couple of curves. The next go-together is one a bunch of us kids came up with one afternoon when we only had two things to snack on while we were playing. I guess the groceries hadn’t been bought for the week and so we were down to whatever was left that could be considered a snack.
For some reason we only had Apple Jacks cereal and hamburger dill slices. Some of the kids would grab a hand full of the cereal and some were eating the pickles. One of the kids tried both together. And it worked. Don’t ask me how, but the two flavors melded together and made for a unique taste that we all liked. And if kids like it, it probably tastes good.
The other one I got from a lady that’s a family friend of ours. We would get several families together and go camping in the summer. I spotted her eating something I had never imagined together. It was a baloney and banana sandwich. After I guffawed and made jokes and curled up my nose at it, I tried it.
If you think about it, we eat pineapple with pork and that’s a good mix of sweet fruit and salty meat. Same thing with the baloney and banana, sweet and salty. I don’t eat that much baloney these days but I may have to pick some up next time at the store, after I’ve made my way through the produce section.
Keep an ear out on yourself and I bet it won’t be long until you request a go-together, and all the better if it’s a Southern one (or is it two?).
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
