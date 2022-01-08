The Town Crier: Granma's journal (part 1)

In my mind the main difference between a diary and a journal is that a diary is a place you write down all your most private thoughts, feelings and dreams. A journal is more like the minutes of a meeting where actions are recorded, like trips, visitors and day-to-day activities, for later review.
Another difference is that if anyone picks up your journal they’ll read a few pages and think “This is boring” and put it down, whereas if they find your hidden diary they’ll take out one of those little spy cameras about the size of a Twix bar and start snapping away in preparation for sharing it with the world, which of course includes those people that you were writing about in total secrecy.
A journal kind of guy
Me? I’m a journal kind of guy. And so it turns out was my grandmother (known to many as Mrs. Ricks). I was going through some old boxes and found a typed copy of her journals from 1977 to 1989, the year before she passed.
She also wrote letters, and she never hesitated to write notes in her Bible. If you collected everything she put in her Bible you’d probably get two or three more books of stuff post-Revelation.
Flipping through the journal, I’ve decided to take a look at the year 1985, when she was 74. She made plenty of entries that year and that was the year she got her first great-grand baby. So let’s go back in time and take a look at what the “little people” were up to while the history books are filled with the “big-shot” stories.
January
At midnight she was at a “Watch Night” service at her church, 11th Avenue Baptist. By 5;15 the afternoon of the 1st she had a New Year’s dinner fixed and was waiting for people to show up.
Jan. 6 her niece passed away in Tennessee. It was her only sister's daughter.
At age 74 a lot of entries deal with health, sickness and passing. I think there were a lot of sicknesses she reported on that most of us would not have mentioned, but for her it was a concern for anyone around here that wasn’t doing well. Whether younger or older, she reported health.
On Jan. 13 the happy news of a new birth along the way was duly reported. Her chicken, Henny Penny, laid an egg! Some way my parents ended up with a chicken in town and so it was eventually herded up and taken to my grandmother who kept it in her fenced-in backyard. She had grown up on a farm in East Tennessee so I know it reminded her of her youth. Another egg was lain on the 15th.
If you were around on Jan 20, maybe you remember that we had a snow that day in ‘85. It was enough snow that it kept her from going to church, so I know it was more than flurries. That night it was so cold their pipes froze, but eventually thawed out later in the day.
There were more reports of flu, sickness and doctors. And if friends or relatives called, they were noted in the journal.
February
By the first of February it had warmed so that it was raining rather than snowing. Feb. 2 you know as Groundhog Day. We all knew it as my grandmother’s birthday. She turned 74 that year. Although she and my grandfather were born in different years (1910 and 1911) they were only a few months apart in age as he was born in mid-October. That’s more than a century ago, when Taft was president. Taft was the 340-pound president who was the last president to have a beard or mustache.
They were little kids when World War I started. Talk about a changing world in a lifetime.
The 2nd in ‘85 was on a Saturday and she recorded the calls from family she got. The next day was a large lunch with just about the whole family there. She kept tabs on family travels including an aunt that went to Kansas and then to “one of the Carolinas” and a grandson that went to California (hey wait, that was me!). She wanted to place a heavy weight on us travelers' shirt tails to keep us close to home.
Her church visits included Mount Vernon (in Westside) and Westview, as well as her home church. February was clearly “cold and flu” season.
March
Not quite spring yet and there was still lots of sickness around, including my grandfather who couldn’t shake a fever he seemed to have had since the first of the year.
During the Depression and World War II my grandparents had moved to Chicago for work and moved back down south after the war. My mother and her younger sister were both born there and while there some of my grandfather’s family followed him so we had a little colony of family up north.
In addition to family they also had a couple, Ann and Wally, who were best friends and would come and visit them here from time to time, especially if they were going to Florida for a vacation. This March had seen visits from Ann and Wally going to and from Florida. I remember Wally because he had a really bad scar and injured eye from being mugged in Chicago.
On March 13 my grandmother went to North Whitfield Church to see a young pastor who she was friends with preach his first service.
On March 16 she updated Henny Penny’s progress: 54 eggs since the 9th of January! And now she was sitting to hatch some before my grandmother got them for her recipes.
March 18 we get the first mention of her upcoming first great-grandbaby. The mother’s name was Marcie and so she referred to the child as “Marcie’s baby.” On the 27th she made a baby blanket for a baby shower the next day.
On the 20th my parents went to Florida for a week and when they returned on the 28th they brought “fish and grapefruit.” The fish were fried on the 30th.
April
April Fool’s Day, the 1st, she wrote me a letter (which seems fitting).
On April 5 there was a tornado watch.
On April 6 she cooked some dishes for Easter the next day.
On Easter there was good and bad news. The good news was that there were 234 in Sunday school, the bad news was my dad’s sister-in-law had passed away down in Brunswick.
To end with good Easter news, Henny Penny hatched three chicks that night. The next day the hatchling count was up to 8! My grandfather fixed a “lean-to” for the chickens and so by the 11th they had a place to roost.
Almost daily there are mentions of friends to supper and family to lunch or some variation of “Who's coming to dinner?” Their house was one of those go-to places where you just stopped in and no telling who else might be there.
When they lived in Chicago during the war they had an apartment but it was busier than the train station. At one point in this two-bedroom apartment there were 27 people for the night as people passed through. My grandfather lived modestly and so I never thought of him as a man of means but in retrospect, I think he made a lot more money than I ever suspected, he just spent it all on groceries!
On the 15th she sent me a birthday card.
On the 25th through the 29th another group of the family went to Florida. When it comes to going to Florida for vacation, do we ever really appreciate how lucky we are here compared to folks in Chicago or Michigan?
May
May 1 was raining so hard she didn’t make it to church (I’m guessing my grandfather who wasn’t the world’s greatest driver didn’t want to fight the elements).
May 6 she went to Winn-Dixie (back when we had one), and then to “the farm,” but I don’t know where she means, to get compost and hay to cover her potatoes as she set out her garden. She planted by the signs.
May 7 she noted she had just completed reading the Bible for the 26th time. The next day she started over with the New Testament. I remember her reading the Bible and calling me over to show me something she “had never seen before,” meaning she had read it but it stood out to her this time around and had special meaning for something that was going on in her life at the time.
May 16 notes that Henny Penny is “weaning her chicks." Hmmmm. I’m not sure what that means. When I hear "weaning" I think of mammals.
On May 18 Henny Penny laid her first egg since the chicks were weaned. I was due back from California but was delayed about a week because of work. When I came home I brought a dog home with me I named Jake and told my grandmother I would be down the next day to see them for lunch. I put in a request for her biscuits and gravy. Believe me when I say they don’t make ‘em like we do in California.
Next week: Summer.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
