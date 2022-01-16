The Town Crier: Granma's journal (part 2)

1985. Whitfield County. What was it like for an average 74-year-old grandmother living life one day at a time with family, friends and her first great-grandchild on the way?
Thanks to a journal my grandmother kept we can get a glimpse of what that was like. Last week we looked at the first part of her year. By June of ’85 my grandmother was busy with … well, let’s jump to her journal entries for the summer of 1985 and see for ourselves…
June
June 1 was a Saturday and I was supposed to go visit my grandparents and have chicken and biscuits. She knew all she had to do to get me to visit was bake biscuits. It worked every time.
Then she baked a coconut cake for church homecoming the next day for Antioch Baptist Church.
On the 5th she got back from Wednesday Night Service to find guests at her house who spent the night and the next day, leaving after supper. Her door and table were always open (and usually had traffic).
On the 10th she “worked like a Trojan” to clean the house as she was expecting to go visit family in Tennessee, which she always called “up home,” the next day but the trip was postponed for a week.
June 13 she visited her granddaughter-in-law who was going into labor. The next day my grandmother became a great-grandmother with an 8-pound, 6-ounce baby girl that was 22 inches long. Her name was Amber June. On the 15th she saw her for the first time and described her as “cute” and looking just like her youngest daughter (the baby’s grandmother) when she was born.
She traveled to Tennessee for four days to visit brothers and a sister. And even though it was summer she bought two loads of firewood from a friend. Always planning ahead.
July
The big item for July was the ongoing harvest coming in from friends. She was getting lots of beans and corn, tomatoes, squash and even apples. She canned them, or “put them up” or “corned today” as she described it.
The other big news was her pet chicken, Henny Penny, was killed by a dog on July 29. She noted she had had the chicken since July 5, 1984, one year and 24 days. With just a brief mention, she noted that July 19 was her and my grandfather’s 51st wedding anniversary.
August
Although the entries aren’t daily in her journal, we do know one thing she did daily and that was read her Bible. On Aug. 3 she notes she started the daily readings on Dec. 12, 1961, the day of her mom’s funeral. And on the 11th she notes she just finished reading the New Testament through for the 27th time since December ’61. She points out that reading it “over and over and over” will constantly bring new insights.
Their porch was being worked on, including enlarging and screening in part of it. And yes, she would cook supper for the workers.
The great-grandbaby was doing, well, great, but we learn one of her friends’ grandbabies swallowed some Soft-Scrub! No bad outcome though.
September
There are several places in her notes where she either writes letters or receives them. For those younger people reading this, ask someone older how letters used to work and what they meant when you got them.
Although her chicken Henny Penny was gone, she still had other chickens and a crowing rooster. And she talks about her small but old dog “Spot Dog.” He was in a fight with another dog and had to go to the vet. The bill was $45! Except for dog food, I can’t think of anything that costs only $45 at the veterinarian today.
The next day, tired and under the weather, she states, referencing her old dog, that she is “wearing out fast too.”
Mid-month she got to go see Tennessee family again for a few days (the joke was she always kept a bag packed in case someone was headed that way) and she came back loaded down with eggs, okra, peppers and fresh catfish. She also put up some sourdough bread.
October
Two items of note: The great-grandbaby rolled over by herself, and she started getting teeth!
On the 12th, 15 people had lunch at my grandparents. She cooked, she served, she ate and she points out she really enjoyed the visit.
Her four hens were laying eggs as the weather turned cool. My grandfather had a wood-burning stove in the living room and another in his wood shop (a closed-in garage), so I guess they were using the wood they bought back in the summer.
Oct. 17 was my grandfather’s 75th birthday and although she doesn’t say, I’d bet good money she baked a cake for him. They celebrated together by going to a church revival that night.
By the end of the month a lot of folks were getting sick as the cold and flu season was getting underway. That still didn’t slow down the flow of guests, including a friend who came by to get some “quilt scraps” from my grandmother. These were small pieces of leftover fabric from other sewing projects that the ladies would use to make quilts.
November
Some days were rainy and cold, some days were sunny and warm. She notes how long a rainy day seems to last, especially if it’s a Sunday and she can’t make it to church.
Throughout the year she had mentioned very few current events, but one thing she did keep up with was highjackings and 1985 was a big year for those. This was back when terrorists took over aircraft and flew them to another country or captured a ship for some type of ransom.
But on Nov. 7 she noted one of Dalton’s big stories, maybe the biggest unsolved crime in Dalton history, the murders of the Rev. DeWitt Lewis and his wife. Her initial entry states it was believed they were shot in their home but by the next day the news was clear they had been beaten to death. Rumors swirled, and she mentions one that came to be the main theory of what happened, by whom and why.
As November continues the great-granddaughter gets more and more mentions. The term “doll” comes up frequently.
When you’re 74 there are a lot of your generation passing, and with the approach of winter comes the mention of sometimes two a day of friends or friends of friends passing. It’s a season of life, I guess. If she had been keeping a journal in her late teens and twenties I bet it would have been full of weddings.
She started cooking the day before Thanksgiving for the family get-together. On Thanksgiving Day there was a crowd of 16, all thankful for a grandmother’s cooking ability!
December
For December 1985 there weren’t a lot of entries as I’m sure she was busy with Christmas preparations. One of the things she did at Christmas was bake a seven-layer apple cake. She would bake it several days before Christmas Eve when we would cut it, so that the apple had time to soak into the cake.
She would close the heating vents in her laundry room a week or so before Christmas so the room would stay cold and she would use it as a cooler for things she baked ahead of time. Doing the laundry was a cold job, but the food was delicious.
A lot of the entries for the month feature keeping the new great-granddaughter. This was clearly a joy for her.
On Dec. 5 her brother Willard turned 79. He was the uncle no one had ever seen wearing anything other than overalls.
I don’t know if she weighed daily but on the 11th she notes she weighed 136 pounds. From family pictures I can tell she was always at a healthy weight.
The Christmas Day entry is the largest one for the year as she reviews the Christmas Eve party we always have. Special mention goes to the new baby, of course, and what they got for her: a kiddie porch swing for the new porch they had built that year. She called family in Tennessee and checked on them, and she notes her concerns for the near future when some of her family there may pass away. At 74, a pretty good age, she states philosophically that “time here is short for us all.”
The Christmas that year was cold with a temperature of 20 degrees when they got home from the party the night before.
Her last entry for 1985, on the 29th, is of her having a good service at church that day with 191 in attendance.
The years overall were kind to her, and it’s easy to see why both family and friends gravitated to her. Her house was always open, her table was always bountiful, and her heart was always caring. I bet she was a lot like your grandmother.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.