My grandfather could tell when the weather was about to change because his knee would start aching. Or maybe it was the corn on his big toe. Well, that’s what he told me.
Of course, the radio was always on when I ran out on the porch after gobbling down my grandmother’s biscuits or fried pies or whatever grandparenty treat I was mooching. He would be sitting there with a focused look on his face and report the weather change coming and asserting it was his wise, old ailments that were telling him what the future held. I’m sure that radio had nothing to do with his 100% accuracy.
When I was younger he would hold me up and let me look out on his back porch at some coconuts he had bought at the grocery store for my grandmother to make into a fresh coconut pie, and having placed them so those three little dark spots were facing me, he would tell me they were monkey heads he had gotten somewhere.
Translation issues
My grandfather told me a lot of things. But evidently there is some truth to the barometric pressure change affecting mood, or a humidity increase causing some change in the body that can then be used to determine something upcoming. My only ability with anything like that is when I get a toothache I can accurately predict that I’ll be going to the dentist soon.
The wisdom of age comes with some translation issues. I’ve found when talking to the older generations they may describe some illness or disease from the “old days” with an unfamiliar to me term. As a history buff I sometimes come across original letters or diary entries from a century or so ago referring to things that I have no idea what.
In researching I sometimes find that contemporary scholars also have no idea what the person was talking about. If they mention an illness or disease back then it sometimes means a variety of things and so there is no specific known disease we can directly match it to.
In watching movies set in the past, they sometimes get the lingo correct, and so I’ve learned from that regarding old names of sickness. I’ve watched enough movies about the gunfight at the O.K. Corral (including such gems as “My Darling Clementine,” “Tombstone” and, yes, “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral”) that I know when Doc Holliday starts having a coughing fit into his bandanna and Wyatt Earp shakes his head sadly and mentions that Doc’s got “consumption” he means Doc’s got tuberculosis.
Things get new names all the time but if you look back you’ve got to be able to decipher what they were saying back then. Even in my lifetime they change things so that what I knew as “emphysema” they refer to now as “COPD” (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). What’s the difference? Well, all emphysema is COPD but not all COPD is emphysema.
They seem to have turned to COPD as the go-to name because a lot of the medicine used for emphysema is also helpful in other COPDs. And I remember as a kid, parents and grandparents talking about some sickness with a name I haven’t heard since.
Shedding some light
I came across a list of old 1800s medical terms and it’s shed some light on what some of these old sicknesses are. And of course if you’re reading English literature like that of Charles Dickens versus American literature like “Moby Dick” you might get different names for the same disease as well.
There was a Town Crier article back in August where I went through some old-time granny treatments (basically first aid), like for wasp stings, or a bad cough. But curious, I wanted to look up some of the old-time sicknesses that might take a real doctor to cure (or shake his head sadly). You know, a doc that went around with a small, black bag and a jar of leeches!
In an internet link to Whitfield County history they have a great list of 19th century medical issues. Some are medical terms, some are nicknames, and some descriptive names, because back then they didn’t really know the cause of the sickness.
For example, “ambustio” is Latin, so would be known to well-educated physicians. It means a burn or scald, but is obsolete now. A nickname for scabies was “army itch” back then. And then there is “black water fever,” which describes a condition of a fever accompanied by very dark urine output, but without actually saying what specifically was causing it. Let’s run down the list and see what was then, and what is now, and I promise to avoid crude soldier nicknames.
The first one on the list is “ablepsia,” which is blindness. It names the condition but not the cause.
Another is “ague,” which I have read in several old books but didn’t know exactly what it meant. I took it to mean, in the context of the writing, that it was like the flu or a bad cold, and I wasn’t far off. Its definition here is intermittent fever or chills, which one would get from the flu. They used it as a name for the symptoms rather than for the cause and there are only so many symptoms you can have, so back then a fever was measurable but it might be caused by all types of things that today we would be able to diagnose.
“Apoplexy” is another old term I’ve read, including about people getting all apoplectic. I thought of it as someone getting really mad and pitching a fit and jumping about and so on, but the medical definition back then was of a stroke or impairment caused by a brain hemorrhage, something that would actually cause you to be inactive.
And then there is “aphtha,” which is thrush. OK, so I had to look up thrush, which is a type of fungus that can break out in your mouth, causing it to have a whitish appearance, one of the reasons a doctor says “Open up and say ahhhhh” while he sticks a Popsicle stick in your mouth. Infants get thrush easily. Also, a thrush is a songbird, FYI.
I mentioned army itch earlier, and another similar sickness name from back then was “camp fever.” This was used to describe an outbreak of a variety of sicknesses when the soldiers were camped closely together and it spread. I’ve read that in the Civil War you could hear an army camp before you saw it because the coughing, especially at night, was so loud. Another term the doctors might use for these outbreaks among the troops was “crowd poisonings.”
And then there were medical descriptions of the battle wounds soldiers would have when they were on the battlefield instead of in camp. “Vulnus” means wound, in Latin, so they had “vulnus punctum,” which was a puncture wound like from a bayonet, and “vulnus sclopeticum” (don’t ask me how to pronounce that), which was a gunshot wound. I think it’s pretty remarkable that Latin would have a usable description for a gunshot wound when the Romans never had any firearms.
The name has changed
There are several sicknesses that I remember being talked about by adults when I was young and in the years since the name has changed. The old names are on this list and some I hadn’t thought about in years. Among them are rubella, which we also called the measles or even the German measles.
I recently cut my hand on an old, rusty nail and even though it had not been 10 years since I last got my tetanus shot they gave me another one so I wouldn’t get lockjaw. As a kid I remember people would say rabies but would also refer to it as hydrophobia (which translates to “fear of water”), or referring to a dog with rabies as a “mad dog.”
And then there is/was “scarlatina,” aka scarlet fever, a type of strep that is mostly found in children up to the age of 15. Scarlet fever used to be a major danger to kids until antibiotics came along.
Some of the insect-bearing diseases noted back then were yellow fever, which would wipe out whole groups of people at a time in various cities. It was caused by mosquitoes, but back then they thought it was from “bad air” or something like that.
If you go to the old cemetery in a city like New Orleans you will see huge numbers of graves all from a short period of weeks or months in a certain year and then the same thing again in a few years. Back then, “bad air” was attributed to many sicknesses and they referred to it as “miasma.” Some doctors thought it was from the “night air” or some type of unknown pestilent gas from a swamp perhaps.
Apart from yellow fever they were also aware of “dengue” and malaria, which they did seem to attribute to mosquito bites. Nowadays, what’s referred to as dengue and malaria is found more in tropical climates and rarely seen here in the U.S.
As we get into the cold and flu season I’m hoping you and yours stay healthy and don’t get the “winter fever,” and don’t eat so much you get “dyspepsia,” “pyrosis” or “gout.”
But if you do get “crop sickness,” make sure to take two Alka-Seltzer and call me in the morning!
