As the weather warm, the days get sunnier and people can get out of their houses to one of the best and healthiest places — the green spaces.
A greenspace is anywhere folks can go in a community where there is some grass, maybe some trees and perhaps even a creek. The greener it is the more relaxing it tends to be, while the grassier and more wide open it is the more active an area it seems. Dalton and Whitfield County are fortunate in that we live in a somewhat rural area. Whether you are in a park in the city or in a more natural and wild area, there are plenty of choices for us to go out for a walk, run, scamper on a playground, bike ride or just a sit and watch the world go by from a bench.
The big cities
People naturally flock to nature, and big cities know this with New York City dedicating a huge area of what would be worth billions (if not trillions) in real estate value to Central Park. It was designed by a landscape genius named Olmstead and was specifically laid out to mimic the natural world in the heart of a man-made one.
In what could have just been a huge, flat piece of grass, he built in rocky areas, hills, ponds, lakes and meadows. Central Park is over 800 acres. At the time the land was purchased for the city in the 1850s, it cost $7.4 million. That was a lot of money back then, especially considering at about the same time the U.S. bought all of Alaska for $7.2 million dollars. It’s pretty remarkable that any city at that time would invest in a park of that size but the people of the time, like the people now, saw the value in greenspaces for the people.
America’s oldest public park was the 44-acre Boston Commons, bought by the settlers from one of the first colonists. Livestock grazed there, British troops camped there and people were hung in public from an old oak tree up until the early 1800s. As you can see, it had a little something for everyone. Those British troops marched on Lexington in 1775 and met the minutemen on Lexington’s Green at the start of the American Revolution.
Closer at home
City greens, or commons, were a usual part of towns as they were established in the 1700s and 1800s in this country. Dalton, although very rural, had a green which we still have part of downtown, and that was part of the town’s plans from the beginning. Part of it was set aside for a church, a jail and eventually a courthouse. The courthouse is still on the property and the greenspace is there between it and the Krystal.
Among the uses of Dalton Green over the years has been the grazing of livestock, public meetings, gatherings for entertainments and in my lifetime the site for Kiwanis Pancake Day! There have been plays there, tent shows and the music from bands has drifted across town from the green. The site is filled with huge, old oak trees and is a cool area even in summer. It’s been home to playgrounds and interactive installations. This is the type of greenspace or park that’s very informal and makes for meeting up with friends, taking the kids to play or just sitting on a bench, eating a lunch and watching the traffic pass.
The other type of greenspace is the more institutional kind. Those types of park areas are like what you find at the Dalton Recreation Center or Edwards Park up Cleveland Highway. They have playing fields laid out and maintained for sports like soccer, softball and baseball. They also have basketball courts (sometimes inside and outside) and tennis courts. These are primarily for organized sports leagues rather than just walk-up games. If you go to just shoot hoops or hit the tennis ball over the net you might get bumped by a league game that’s already booked there.
Most of the areas with playing fields are grassy and open. At the rec center there is a playground with big shade trees to keep the kids cool. The rec center also has a big swimming pool and its use is split pretty evenly between swim team practices and swim meet events and public swimming sessions. There’s even a family discount night there in the summer that regularly sells out.
Getting us out to play
The greenspaces for recreation center-type activities are just as important in their own ways as the unregimented greenspaces meant more for individual and small group usage. The rec center type of activities help youngsters get involved in athletics and keep the older "softball league” citizens in good health. Sports seasons like that can help build friendships across the community for kids that go to different schools and might never meet up otherwise. And it gets them going in sports they may very well grow up to love and become excellent at.
Think about the soccer programs here and how they feed into those champion high school soccer teams we have here. When you take into consideration all the benefits the community gains from these recreation greenspaces, the investment is well worth it. The City of Dalton saw the value of this when they started the rec center in 1956.
One of the neatest areas at the rec center is the hill opposite the playing fields. It’s the greenspace for you to hike up the hill and just sit under the giant pine trees on the stone terraces they have up there. There are also picnic sheds for group gatherings. The rec center has grown steadily. The newest park, the Haig Mill Lake Park, added just this last year, has lake access and walking trails.
Meanwhile, back at the less-regimented green spaces, there is as much to do as people have imaginations. One of the more popular is the Civitan Park on Tibbs Road on the west side of Dalton. When it was first landscaped the trees were young and small around the periphery, but it’s been there long enough now that those trees have gotten mature and the park gets greener every year. This park has the open area in the middle where you can see kids playing soccer, parents teaching their children to fly kites and plenty of frisbees flying by.
Around the edge of the park is a paved walking trail, although more than just walking takes place on it. There are joggers, runners and little kids on their tiny bikes with training wheels and yes, strollers. There are benches and a picnic pavilion for birthday parties and a parking lot where plenty of runs start from. The playground obstacles in the center with its bright roofs gave the park the nickname my kids always called it by: The Blue Park. Along the back side is a small creek meandering through a copse of trees where the kids can wade, and if a water snake is ever spotted there the whole park becomes a nature preserve.
A little further over in town is the Carpet City Rotary Park on Crawford and Ridge streets, across from Harmon Field. A small park like this is sometimes called a pocket park. It’s just a small place in town with some trees and benches providing a place to get some calm from a busy life. There’s even a tiny, glass-fronted box on a post there that’s called a "Little Free Library." There are books inside for you to take and read and return or replace. There’s one of these on Dalton Green as well. This little park is never as crowded as Civitan Park but is just as important to the people that use it.
People in New York City are jammed packed in concrete canyons that thankfully we don’t have here, and their Central Park may be the only nature they come across. We’re luckier here in that a short drive in any direction gets us out to where the trees outnumber the buildings and the deer roam. But even so, the offerings of greenspaces in the city and around still have much to offer.
For a sunset stroll without having to drive to the wilderness, the parks are great. They act much as a place where time can pause and people can take a kind of miniature vacation. There’s no need to drive to the mountains, or for that matter, buy a huge play set for the backyard when there’s a place nearby that’s cute, well-maintained and provides a respite from the rush.
Even people with big yards enjoy the camaraderie of the parks, where a neighbor can be a neighbor.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.