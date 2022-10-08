I’m told by trustworthy country music sources that the devil came down here to Georgia and got into a fiddlin’ showdown.
In European countries like Sweden he plays chess with people for their souls. In European countries, he wins. Here in the South, with country, bluegrass and hillbilly music so ingrained, his musical challenge approach didn’t stand a chance.
Think of all the musicians and singers here who grew up making their first music in church. So much of quintessential American music is born from the South where old English folk songs, Celtic music and African rhythms and heritage came together. From this musical interaction the world gets country, jazz, soul, folk, rhythm and blues, rockabilly, rock ’n’ roll and Southern rock.
It’s not hard to find a festival of some type on just about any weekend within a short drive of here where there’s not some type of Southern-influenced music being played. The Town Crier thought to look into the history of some of the instruments that influenced the musical growth then and that gets the toes tapping now.
Waaaaay back!
The origins of guitars, banjos and fiddles go waaaaay back. The ancestor of the guitar probably showed up in Mesopotamia five or six thousand years ago. The Greeks said the first type of guitar was made with a turtle shell as the body. I’m not sure how the turtle felt about it.
On the other hand, for centuries strings for stringed instruments were made from catgut, so maybe we shouldn’t worry so much about the turtle.
The Bible is full of instruments and music. Did they have guitars at the parties Jesus went to? Maybe, kinda, sorta. At the time there were plucked stringed instruments similar in concept to a guitar or banjo, as well as instruments that were played with a bow like a fiddle, and other string instruments that were plucked like a harp, using fingers or else something similar to a guitar pick, and there were dulcimer-type instruments that were struck with a little hammer or sticks.
There were ouds and lute-type instruments that date from maybe that long ago. You might be familiar with a lute, that’s the type of little, round-bodied thing the guys in tights play in Shakespeare and Robin Hood movies. An oud is like a lute, but without frets.
Harps and variations of harps are out there also, with varying sizes and number of strings. According to cartoons, every angel has a harp, but I’ve only seen them a couple of times, either at the Creative Arts Guild or in a Marx Brothers movie when Harpo gets a musical interlude.
Percussion instruments are no mystery. Any kid will hit something with a stick and then start picking up a beat, but how did stringed instruments first get invented? Maybe instead of trying to find the origin of guitar I should look at the origin of string or yarn.
Maybe a sinew used to sew animal hides together for cavemen to keep warm during the ice ages was sitting around or perhaps being stretched and tightened before being used, and some bored Cro-Magnon hep cat came along and plucked at it. When he heard it, he dug the sound and realized by shortening or lengthening the sinew he could get different “notes” out of it. Next thing you know he’s inventing a “garage” for him and his buddies to start jamming on weekends (I’m pretty sure they invented the weekend very early on) and write mediocre songs they think are great. I think I remember a caveman painting somewhere showing just such a thing.
The modern guitar got its start in Spain in the 1500s. The guitarra latina started with four strings. Over the years, strings were added until six became the norm and they were tuned the way we tune them today.
What’s considered the first modern guitars were made in Spain by Antonio Torres in the 1850s. But during the same time, German immigrant to America Christian Frederick Martin was making guitars played here in the 1830s with a slightly different design, and in the 1860s his guitars were making the scene in the U.S.
Other guitar makers, like Gibson in the late 1800s, were making their guitars, and by the early 1900s dance bands were playing in big dance halls where the acoustic guitar couldn’t be heard.
The search for an electric guitar was on! Several guys were coming up with prototypes for electric guitars but the leader was George Beauchamp, who worked with Adolph Rickenbacker and Harry Watson to develop the electric guitar that would turn the tide.
Singing along to ‘The Ballad of Jed Clampett’
While the guitar has its roots in the Middle East and then throughout Europe, the banjo came from Africa and to America and the Caribbean with the importation of African slaves. West African instruments like the akonting and the kora have rounded gourd bodies with skin covers and several strings that go up a stick neck. The bamboo neck of the akonting is called a bangoe and so may be where the instrument got its name.
Another possibility is a banjo-like instrument called the gambia which is also called the banjul. What we would think of as a modern- type banjo shows up in the 1600s and 1700s, first in the Caribbean and then in America. A painting from the 1700s shows a slave playing what is clearly a banjo.
By the early 1800s Southern whites who had learned the banjo from black musicians were starting to perform. As minstrel entertainment gained in popularity across the country in the first half of the 1800s the instrument became known far and wide and even in England, and one of the performers, Joel Walker Sweeney, started having them manufactured so he could sell them at his shows.
Method books on how to play the banjo were printed and they grew in popularity. At the end of the Civil War in 1866, it was estimated there were 10,000 banjos in New York City alone. The instrument soon spread throughout the entertainments of the day, becoming part of medicine shows, Wild West shows and variety acts and vaudeville.
By the late 1800s there was a push to make the banjo more “proper,” rather than a “low” instrument known for its participation in “common” entertainments. With various techniques being taught, including the strumming style and the plucking style, they caught on with women and in proper parlors.
By the early 20th century, with modifications to make the banjo louder, they were important parts of dance bands, the bands that accompanied silent movies, and began to be taken more seriously by “society.” As country music, specifically bluegrass, became popular, the Southern home of the banjo continued to provide new life for the instrument ... even New Yorkers could sing along with “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” on “The Beverly Hillbillies” TV show.
Strangs
Most of the rest of the world calls it a violin. In the countryside and on the mountain top they call it a fiddle. Violin is the instrument’s name; fiddle is what it was made for. And what’s the difference between a violin and a fiddle? A violin has “strings” and a fiddle has “strangs.”
Like the other instruments, the fiddle goes back to stringed instruments in the Middle East that were bowed. Variations spread in different directions, and in Cremona, Italy, what we consider the modern fiddle was created in the 1400s. The instrument spread through Europe and came to America in the early days by the English and Scots to the South. Here it was taken up by the African Americans as well, in a reverse of the journey of the banjo.
The Celtic musical influence in the Appalachians was carried down for generations, and a fiddle became an important part of Southern old-timey music and eventually led to bluegrass. The first settlers here in the South from Ireland, Scotland and England brought the fiddle with them as far back as the 1600s. They started adapting the songs to their new home and situations. The fiddle players here were growing in a type of isolation compared to the rest of the world that was playing the violin.
Bluegrass music combines the guitar, banjo and fiddle along with other instruments like the bass fiddle and the mandolin, and so seems the culmination of these three instruments on their immigration to the South. Bill Monroe is credited with creating the “high lonesome” sound of bluegrass; its joyous playing mixed with its sometimes humorous, sometimes melancholy or tragic lyrics caught on quick.
Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys, from Kentucky, first played the Grand Ole Opry in 1939. Things really took off when 21-year-old banjo player Earl Scruggs, from North Carolina, joined the band in December 1945. He brought with him his own style of three-finger plucking that is so unique the style bears his name.
Whether you’re listening to old, mountain, folk music, bluegrass, country or western, you’ll know a little about the roots of some of the instruments and how they’ve influenced what you’re tapping your toes to!

