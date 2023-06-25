Halloween in June? What are you talking about?
Well, you’ve heard of Christmas in July, right? It’s a time when they have sales in the middle of summer that are like the sales they have at Christmastime. It’s also an expression of something good happening at a time you’re not expecting it. and “Christmas in July” is the name of an old movie from 1940 that’s quite funny, so check that out.
But back to Halloween in June and how we got there ... two words: Monster Bash! Monster Bash is a classic monster and sci fi movie convention that’s been held near Mars, Pennsylvania (fitting, ain’t it?), every year since about 1996. This year I got to attend and it was a monster of a show! For a group of kids (myself included) that came of age from about 1957 (when the “Shock!” package of old monster movies started showing on TV) to about 1977 (when ”Star Wars” came out) and who loved everything “monster,” we’ve gotten the nickname “Monster Kids.”
Artistic masterpieces and schlock masterpieces
If you’ve read enough Town Criers, especially around Halloween, you’ll know I’m a fan of the old horror classics. There’s just something about those old black and white and early color monsters and space creatures that I get a kick out of. Some of those films are artistic masterpieces, and some are masterpieces of low-budget schlock.
I consider the classic age to be from the silent film era to about 1980 when things turned gory and pessimistic. The downer endings started coming more frequently as the creatures started winning at the end (of course, if you’re a monster these would be happy endings). and in 1977 a little movie came out called “Star Wars” that put a huge focus on space adventure movies instead of creature features.
For those of us with a special interest in the old movies there are a plethora of things to discuss, everything from who played the Frankenstein monster better to what film could have been a classic with different casting to behind the scenes trivia like “How many Tana leaves does it take to get the mummy going?” This convention is filled with the fans and experts, including scholars who “wrote the books,” who enjoy this subject and who are willing to start the day at 8 in the morning with rare, spooky-themed TV episodes like from “Thriller,” hosted and sometimes starring Boris Karloff, and then staying up all night to 1:30 in the morning to see the newest mummy movie, homemade by a guy that makes his own monster movies!
Along for the ride are speeches, screenings, collectibles and stars from the movies, including actors, makeup legends and producers. Some of these films are 100 years old now, like Lon Chaney Sr.’s silent 1923 “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” so there’s always plenty of things to watch and talk about.
Sharing stories
Let’s start with the guests. At Monster Bash, guests are invited to come, guaranteed a certain payment, given a table area to sell their goods and are committed to participating in a question and answer (Q&A) session, give a presentation or take part in some type of game. Obviously, with the focus being on films dating all the way back to the 1920s none of the big stars are still surviving.
The last “Universal Studio classic monster” was Ricou Browning who played the creature from the Black Lagoon, and he just passed away this year on Feb. 27 at his home in Florida. The ones left now are the kids or grandkids of the greats who share stories of their famous monster relatives, or actors who were just starting out when the monster stars were still working. For example, I was very pleased to meet actor Audrey Dalton. She was in “The Monster That Challenged the World” from 1957, one of the better “giant bug” sci fi movies, which they showed at Monster Bash outside on Saturday night to tie in with her Q&A session in the event room.
Audrey was also in three episodes of the “Thriller” TV show hosted and sometimes starring Boris Karloff, working with him twice on that show, as well as working with him again on an episode of “The Wild Wild West.” Her on-set experience is as close as we’ll get to talking to Boris now, and she can give us insight into his personality and work habits while he was “on the job” instead of being interviewed on a TV talk show where he would have been on his best behavior.
It turns out with most of the monster stars they were usually on their best behavior, they were hard-working, prepared, friendly folks who gave it their all no matter how serious the script was.
Audrey Dalton also worked with producer/director William Castle who was the guy behind all kinds of gimmicks with his horror films in the 1950s. For example, he offered fake insurance policies in case you died of fright during the film, skeletons that flew out over the audience and even a seat “shocker” in the theater for the movie “The Tingler.” It turns out one of my friends I was at the Bash with had a first name of Dalton so when we introduced ourselves, I said, “Audrey, your last name is Dalton, his first name is Dalton, and I’m from a town called Dalton, Georgia!” She smiled broadly and said, “I know about Dalton, Georgia!” Makes you proud to be a Monster Kid.
One of the relatives who was at the show was Lynne Lugosi Sparks, Bela Lugosi’s granddaughter. Lynn never got to meet her famous grandfather but is currently the family keeper of the legacy. She knows plenty of facts handed down from her father, as well as having known Lugosi’s wife, her stepgrandmother. She was charming and informative about the man who basically created our idea of Count Dracula in the 1931 classic, as well as starring in “White Zombie,” “Murders in the Rue Morgue,” “Son of Frankenstein,” “The Black Cat” with Karloff and “Plan 9 From Outer Space,” considered the worst film ever made ... but still lots of fun.
When the famous monsters were starting to make plenty of money for the studios, the Lugosi estate is the one that said, “Hey, wait a second!” Their efforts in court got new laws written for stars to maintain their “likeness” as an actual property that can be passed down through the family as an inheritance. That means, for example, anyone can do Count Dracula, a literary character who is in the public domain, but you can’t do a “Lugosi looking” Dracula without getting licensed permission from the Lugosi estate. Thanks to famous monster Lugosi and his family this law protects all actors who establish a role, so if you see a computer- generated actor that has died, as they have been doing in some of the “Star War” films, the family is getting a paycheck.
For the collector in me, I got to meet folks that had model kits from all kinds of monsters I could buy and put together just like I had done as a kid with plastic models. There were busts of famous monsters, books, comic books, DVDs and Blu-Rays from some of the most obscure monster movies you’ve never heard of (“Catman of Paris” anyone?). There were signed souvenir photos of the greats as well as original movie posters (some going for hundreds of dollars), and Lynne Lugosi Sparks had a reproduction cape based on the original “Dracula” that she let me try on and take a photo in. It was heavy!
Nine leaves, right?
I haven’t even covered the “quiz shows” based on Monster movie trivia that were a blast to participate in. They had a Monster Match Game with some of the celebs as the panel. Questions might be like: host, “Frankenstein’s brain was so old ...”; audience, “How old was it?”; host, “So old that when Igor dropped it, it ‘blanked.’” Then the contestant had to come up with a word or phrase that would match some of the celebs’ guesses. It was plenty of fun. I took part in one that was like “What’s My Line” but I was nervous up on the stage and guessed that it took “five Tana leaves in a tea” to bring the mummy to activity. Everyone knows it’s nine leaves, right?
Hobbies and interests are fun, and my being around the Monster Bashers was fun by the coffin-ful! There are arguments, but all in fun. For example, how many times did Bela Lugosi play Dracula on the movie screen? Twice, the original “Dracula” and then again in “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.” Wait a sec, someone says they used a mask of Lugosi in “Dracula’s Daughter” when they burned the body to get rid of it. Doesn’t that count as playing the role again?
Or the question came up, who would win in a fight between Godzilla and Gorgo? I didn’t find anyone that went with Gorgo.
And for trivia, most of the Monster Kids know that they wanted Lugosi to play the Frankenstein monster in the first film but Lugosi didn’t want to wear the makeup and grunt. He was an actor and wanted to play Dr. Frankenstein, so Karloff got the part and created an icon. As Frankenstein’s monster kept coming back, Lugosi played Igor, and then it turns out they put Igor’s brain in the monster, so years later Lugosi did end up as the monster. The things you learn at Monster Bash!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.