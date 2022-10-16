Looking back over old newspapers like I do sometimes, I see pictures of the old parades downtown. There’s nothing like a parade to bring people together and get them out downtown and, just maybe, after the parade, spend a little money shopping or eating.
The participants get to share something with the community and the bystanders get a free show starring their friends and neighbors. I don’t care how big your home TV screen is, it’s not the same as being there on the sidewalk while the booming of the marching band drums vibrate your chest. There’s nothing like a parade.
These days there are three main parades in Dalton: Veterans Day, Dalton High Homecoming and Christmas.
The Veterans Day Parade is a time to honor all those who served. It’s a rare time where a community gets to see and wave at its heroes, letting them know directly that they’re appreciated. There are interesting units in the parade as well, things like old military vehicles or history reenactors.
The Homecoming parade celebrates Dalton High School and all its alumni. I hope with The Dalton Academy the parade will be twice as big. There are marching bands, football players, Homecoming queens and members of the court, lots of convertibles and truckloads of honor classes from glory days past.
And of course the big parade is the Christmas parade. It’s a combination of holiday celebration, civic pride and, well, to be honest, marketing! There are plenty of Christmas scene floats with choirs singing carols, there are scout troops marching along and antique cars with local who’s-who riding in them, and then there are local businesses that have a big truck all decked out in Christmas lights while advertising their services on magnetic signs on the doors. And there’s the big guy himself, Santa Claus, riding in the honor position on the fire truck at the end.
There are also some smaller parades or parade-type occasions we have. A Cinco de Mayo celebration has been a block party and a kind of mini-parade at the rec center before, so maybe we can get that going in the future.
A May parade would be a great way to kick off the warm weather.
And there used to be a Shriners parade downtown but I haven’t seen it in the last few years. The last one I remember was in the early afternoon on Pancake Day. With Shriners groups from all around the area coming in, it’s probably the craziest parade we’ve had. With all kinds of mini-carts and wheely-popping wacky vehicles, clowns and marching groups, it always had the most laughs. Some Shriners show up in the other parades, but there’s nothing like a 100% Shriners-member Shriners parade for a wild time.
There have also been some non-parade-type events downtown like running events that have folks on the move in the streets while spectators line the way, and there used to be a bicycle race that came through town.
Time for a big dress-up party
The Town Crier’s pitch today is to add another parade that would take place the last part of October — a Halloween Parade! I get my idea from a love of any kind of parade, but also from the inspiration of seeing my kids have a parking lot Halloween Parade when they were in preschool. The kids love the pretend of it all and the parents get a big kick and some great pics from watching the wee ones circle the area five or six times in costume. Let’s just upscale it to the whole community and do a big dress-up party for everyone that wants to join in.
First, everyone likes a holiday and loves an opportunity to get out of the house. The weather is still good in October and since the Homecoming parade would come just a few weeks before and the Christmas parade about a month later, we’d all be in the “parade groove,” you know, thinking about floats and coming up with costumes to march in (until those last few blocks where everyone is shuffling along all tired out), so the logistics would be in place to pull off another one.
You don’t play a football game one Friday night and then wait a couple of months to play the next one. No, you get that team rolling and week after week you just get better, so another parade at the end of October would probably make the Christmas parade that much better.
And as far as business goes, the department stores already have all the Christmas stuff out before Halloween now anyway, so maybe after the Halloween parade you could stop in for a cup of hot chocolate and check out the new line of Christmas stockings to be hung by the chimney with care.
But let’s get to the parade itself. There should be marching bands but they would play songs like the theme from “The Munsters” or “The Addams Family” song and everyone on the sidewalks could snap their fingers at the right moment. The Dalton High band could trade in their straw hats for one night and wear rubber Frankenstein masks as they marched. A picture of 200 Frankensteins going down main street in Dalton playing instruments would surely make the national news.
When I was in the DHS band years ago we dressed up for Halloween on the Thursday night practice before Halloween at Harmon Field. I’m not saying I had bushy hair back in high school, but I went as Harpo Marx. I got an old overcoat and had my grandmother sew in about 20 pockets inside it so I could carry all kinds of props in there, everything from a yo-yo to a rubber chicken, so there’s a precedent for the band to dress up.
Where the Homecoming parade has decorated convertibles for the queen and her court, the Christmas parade has antique cars, and the Veterans Day Parade has military vehicles, the Halloween parade could have hearses cruise down the street. The local funeral homes could get in some free advertising, while out-of-town hearse clubs (yes, they exist) could come in with their hot rod-inspired “last” rides.
Let’s talk about the floats a bit. With an annual Halloween parade the local farmers could up their pumpkin crops with the knowledge that the sales would be there for decorating all the floats. Instead of making a barrier of hay bales for the little kiddies to keep from falling off the trailers and flatbeds like at Christmas, this parade would substitute pumpkins.
There would naturally be several categories of awards for best floats. There could be a “classic” category where all the black and white monsters like Frankenstein, the Wolfman and the Mummy would be judged on the scenes on the floats. Maybe one of the swim teams could do a “Creature From the Black Lagoon” float where they actually floated.
Not all Halloween costumes and decorations are scary. There are plenty of Disney princesses that come out to gather candy door-to-door in the fall. Where the Homecoming parade has the queen’s float, the Halloween parade could have the Princess Float, with all the young ladies dressed up like Cinderella, Belle, Jasmine or Tiana with a seat of honor. Or perhaps there would be so many that each princess got her own float, so there would be an entire float of just Sleeping Beauties or Mulans. Sorry, Prince Charmings, you’ll have to walk the parade route or ride a horse if you’ve got one.
Another category that’s huge these days is superheroes. There could be lines of marching Marvel heroes on one side and on the other the DC heroes. Just picture half-size Spidermen, Thors and She-Hulks marching along and on the other side of the street Batmen, Supermen and Wonder Women. For one night, the streets of Dalton would be completely safe from international criminal organizations and evil masterminds! There might also be lots of ninjas ... but we may never spot them.
Now, think about this: In the Christmas parade the parade participants toss candy to the onlookers, but in the Halloween parade the people on the sidewalks throw the candy to the folks in the parade! Am I a genius or what?
We’d have to decide what night to have the parade. Christmas parade is a Thursday night, Veterans Day is a Saturday morning and Homecoming is Friday afternoon. I think a Thursday night would be good for Halloween also. I’m thinking of the kids, of course. If you’ve got a parade on a Thursday night the teachers can’t give you homework that night and then you’ve got all day Friday to talk to your friends at school about the parade and the fun you had.
If you think all this is a bit macabre, just remember, the main point of Halloween is really to have a bit of a whistle through the graveyard, if you know what I mean. Masks, candy and scary movies are there to goose the old adrenaline and give us some thrills and chills and laffs in the dark. And did I mention candy? And a community-wide parade would put the emphasis on the “treat” in “trick or treat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.