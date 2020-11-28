I saw some old-fashioned painted Christmas windows downtown! As a kid (and as a grownup) I really like those. Of course, I like any Christmas decorations. I daresay I never met a Christmas decoration I didn’t like.
You’re talking to a guy whose family had one of those aluminum Christmas trees back in the day, the kind they made fun of on the “Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown” special. My parents put it in the front window of the house and even had an electric rotating light wheel that changed the tree colors from red to blue to green. I loved that tree. And say what you will, but I bet the neighbors got a kick out of it as well. I wish we still had that one as the hipsters these days are paying top dollar for them on eBay.
A welcoming graceful circle
As you can imagine, if an aluminum Christmas tree brought me seasonal joy, think how great all the more traditional decorations got me in the holiday spirit. From early on I pretty much understood that most Christmas decor was plastic or papier-mâché, so one category that amazed me was the real greenery decorations, like the real Christmas tree my cousins always had. The smell filled the house with a pine scent, and the idea of a big tree in the house made it unusual and therefore very special.
The other ones I thought were so great were the wreaths made of real plants. A lot of times the wreaths would be lying flat on tables at a church Christmas pot luck dinner, with a candle in the middle. Talk about the excitement an actual fire hazard brings to festivities!
Other times there would be a real wreath on the front door of houses. Somebody went to a lot of work to gather boughs of pine trees, or, since we’re in the South, the broad leaf magnolia trees, and tie them into a graceful circle so welcoming that a bird would be tempted to nest in it.
The other thing about the living decorations is that I knew that in all those Dickens’ “Christmas Carol” movies I was watching on TV, that’s how all the decorations were done since they didn’t have aluminum or plastic back then. I assumed the whole town of London smelled of sweet pine scent during the season. In retrospect, I now realize the whole of Ye Olde London Towne was filled with horses, so the pine scent was probably reduced to just a whiff here and there.
In houses are decorations you set around, like a manger scene, little reindeer or carolers. But some of the decorations are there for a purpose. The tree is there for both decoration and as a dedicated place to put the presents. We always have to move some furniture to the basement to make room for the tree but come Christmas morning it’s more than worth it.
Then there are the stockings hung on the mantel. They’re there to gather goodies from Santa when he makes his yearly ride. And one more thing our family has, given to us as a Christmas gift years ago, is a plate we put on the side of the hearth with “For Santa Only” glazed in it, a specific dish for Santa’s cookies we leave out on Christmas Eve. Of course, Santa finds that as great as I always found the stockings.
Worth the effort
The trips downtown during Christmastime would especially get the old holiday juices flowing. As a little kid I would go with my dad on present buying trips, and my mom took me a few times to get a formal Christmas photo made, which involved me having to walk along the downtown sidewalk in some type of striped, Christmasy pajamas so I could pose with some presents with nothing inside them. But on those trips the decorations were worth the effort. There were (and are) decorations up on the streetlights, and back then there was a Santa and his sleigh that was strung across the street. There’s always a lot of chatter on the internet around this time of year about that Santa and where he went. There’s a photo of a similar one that was taken back in the 1940s that shows up to illustrate the community memory of him. And, of course, there were the window paintings.
I always supposed that the holiday scenes painted on the windows were done by the group of roaming artists that did the grocery store windows the rest of the year. I remember they would put butcher paper up in the windows as a background and then paint in giant letters and numbers the sales and special deals that were going on that week. Knowing how bad my own handwriting (or penmanship as they called it then ... I’m guessing it’s no longer taught) was, I assumed that actual artists lived around town and came wearing a beret with a pallet of paint and they stood back and used their thumb to eyeball what they were about to create. And all that for the grocery store windows. For some reason, I always think of those giant letters in the color blue. “Ground Beef $.69 lb” in great block writing made their way the length of the supermarket.
When the holidays came, I just knew artists were really fired up to show their stuff. The scenes they created I still recall. Snow banks and sledding hills surrounded by evergreens and holly bushes. Smiling little cartoon kids with red noses and rosy cold cheeks. Reindeer, including you-know-who with the red shiny nose. As many snowmen populated the windows downtown as we had on actual snow days in the county.
Seeing the paintings, my imagination would take me into the window art, like those kids from the Narnia stories making their way through the wardrobe into another land, or like that kid from Kansas walking out of the house and into Oz. I would picture myself on those snow hills and sleds and building the snowmen. For a kid in the South with only the rare snow, those pictures were about as exotic as pictures of Tahiti would be on windows in Anchorage, Alaska.
The best, most difficult paintings on the windows are the ones painted on the inside to protect them from the elements. The reasons they are the hardest and take the most ability is that you have to paint them from the near to the far. In other words, whatever is in the foreground is painted first and then you paint your way into the background. If it includes a phrase like “Merry Christmas,” that has to be painted backwards by the artist so it reads correctly from the front. The artist has to start with the holly and foreground snow, then do a layer with the kids and snowmen and then finish with the background snow hills and distant sled riders. My mind doesn’t always work forward, but thinking the whole thing through backwards is beyond my skill set.
One thing that makes these murals great is that the windows are large enough that they are life size or even bigger. There are holly leaves the size of TV dinner trays and berries the size of softballs. Santas are full sized, and the reindeer are as big as a real buck. And the kids are as tall as I was, which made it feel like I was walking in one of the cartoon Christmas specials I waited all year for.
I’ve never seen the Sistine Chapel but I bet the same concept is at work. And, even if a store couldn’t do a whole window painting, they could at least spray the fake snow around the corners of the window panes to make for a “snowy day” effect that kept the holiday theme going as you passed on your way to the next window painting. The snowy windows were another example of the “Christmas Carol” feeling. And if it was actually cold and windy (which down south here that’s not a December guarantee), it made the effect that much more realistic.
Christmas trees are like snowflakes
These days, many have gone more from the giant window paintings to almost every store having a Christmas tree decorated in a fine and tasteful manner.
A few Christmases ago the Town Crier took a walk down Hamilton Street and reviewed all the Christmas trees that were in the windows of the storefronts. That was a lot of fun just strolling along and seeing how everyone had decorated their trees. I’ve come to the conclusion that Christmas trees are like snowflakes ... no two are ever alike.
And this year a window blast from the past is back. For those that remember the Santa that used to wave from the window of Collier Drugs on Morris Street, he’s back in town in the window of the Tidwell and Talley office on Hamilton. And he’s lit up at night!
When hurrying around on your holiday errands, take the time to enjoy the decorations. They’re there to get you in the holiday spirit and if you let them, they will!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
