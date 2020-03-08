Need one of those newfangled typewriter machines? In 1895 Dalton you could buy one from a local salesman.
In these days of computer word processing apps it's hard to imagine what a revolutionary difference something like the typewriter was. It was as if anyone had their own newspaper or printing press. And the benefits to business were immeasurable, with letters, orders, sales materials and contracts being able to be drawn up fast and accurate. With the growth of office machines of various types, business itself was able to increase and grow. And Dalton native Ivan Allen went on to ride that wave of business growth to fame and fortune.
Ready to take on the world
Ivan Allen Sr. was born in Dalton in 1876, the year of the nation's centennial, 100 years old, on the far side of a Civil War and on the cusp of an industrial revolution that would see the United States go from a New World former collection of colonies on the rise to the preeminent power on Earth. This would take place in Ivan Allen's lifetime.
But as a kid in Dalton he suffered the death of his father at the age of 3. His father was a veteran of the Confederacy and in honor of him, Ivan's mother changed his name from his birth name Isaac Anderson Allen to Ivan Earnest Allen. His mother, Susan Allen, raised Ivan as best as she could being a widow. Getting his education in Dalton, he started studying law to become a lawyer when he was only a teenager. But Allen's life took a turn when he met a man from Atlanta who was selling typewriters. Allen sold 10 in Dalton and then headed to the big city of Atlanta. It was 1895 and the Cotton States and International Exposition was going on. It was sort of like a World's Fair in Atlanta and focused on the South. This was an exciting time for a young man who was ready to take on the world.
Five years later at the turn of the century, the company Fielder and Allen was started. Their business was typewriters but had also grown to include office supplies and office furniture.
As Atlanta was growing, so was the business. By 1901 they had joined the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and had a location on Peachtree Street. In 1907 Ivan married Irene Beaumont. He was 31 and she was 17. I suppose he had wanted to make a good living before settling down. They had their only child, a son named Ivan Allen Jr., in 1911. In 1920 the business moved to the intersection of Marietta and Forsyth streets. This location was maintained for 20 years until just before World War II.
A joiner and a booster
The ever-expanding city of Atlanta in the early years of the 20th century started the Atlanta Convention Bureau to bring in meetings to the city from throughout the South and hopefully bring in more business to the city. Ivan Allen was the president of the new organization in 1913, the year before the first World War broke out in Europe.
As he became president of that organization, Allen was declaring his business the largest supplier of office supplies and associated goods not just in Atlanta, but in the entire South. Allen was also a founding member of the Atlanta Rotary Club, a new service organization that had been started in Chicago in 1905 by a group of businessmen.
And that wasn't all. Allen was a joiner and a booster. He also helped with the Boy Scouts, and he was a Mason, a Shriner and an Elk. If there was a club that helped the community to join, count him in. He joined in fundraisers for everything from fighting tuberculosis to getting an art museum started. The art museum momentum would lead eventually to the Atlanta High Museum of Art. Ivan was also an active lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church, so I'm going to guess when he was growing up in Dalton he was a member of the First Presbyterian here, a church that predates the Civil War.
Allen was elected president of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce in 1917. This was an eventful year as it was the year that the U.S. entered World War I. Allen helped lead bond drives to raise money for the war effort. But a bigger event happened that year that affected Atlanta greatly. That May there was a giant downtown fire that burned down 73 blocks of businesses and homes, 300 acres. It started about noon, although no one knows how it started. It burned until 10:30 that night.
It was a warm and windy day so the fire spread quickly. Some 1,938 structures were destroyed, and 10,000 people were left homeless, although only one person died. The area damaged was all the way between Ponce de Leon Avenue and Auburn Avenue. Allen helped in getting the hurt business community going in the direction toward restoration, an effort that would take years.
At the top of his game
Allen's name had been mentioned as a possibility for mayor. He certainly knew plenty of the movers and shakers in Atlanta and was involved with enough organizations to build a good and important base, but he never ran. After the war ended in 1918 he did run for and win a state Senate seat for the district that included the counties of Clayton, Cobb and Fulton. He served one full term.
And in 1919 Allen and his longtime employee Charles Marshall bought out Fielder's half of the business. The office supply business now became the Allen-Marshall Co. In 1922 he committed to being one of the directors of the Trust Company Bank of Atlanta, known as the Coca-Cola bank. And then in 1925, as the Jazz Age was at its height, Allen celebrated 25 years in business. His company was a true success and he had about 50 employees at the time, keeping the offices of Atlanta supplied. And the next year the governor of Georgia, Lamartine Hardman, selected Allen to head up a committee called the Commission on Simplification and Coordination. This commission would be the guiding force for reorganizing the state government.
In 1927 the Allen family moved into a new home in the fancy section of Peachtree Road. He was also listed in the Social Cities Registry. This was a listing of the most important families of Richmond, Atlanta, Charleston, Augusta and Savannah. Allen was 51 and at the top of his game.
Around this time Allen returned to his roots in the mountains of northwest Georgia. He knew about the mysterious rock "wall" on top of Fort Mountain. He purchased the land on top that included the stone structure. His idea was to establish a resort up there but, perhaps because of the Depression, he ended up donating the land to the state. Georgia created a state park up there and in the 1930s the CCC, the Civilian Conservation Corps, turned it into a famous and important attraction. Many young men from our area found employment in those tough times and worked on the project. This is another of Ivan Allen's lasting contributions, and seeing as how the stone wall up there has already lasted 1,000 years or more, this may be his longest-lasting contribution.
From 1926 to 1929 there was a program known as Forward Atlanta sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. They selected Ivan to head it up. In a campaign to bring new businesses to Atlanta, Allen oversaw nationwide advertising in magazines and newspapers to spotlight Atlanta as a great place to start a business, relocate or open a branch office. The results? Seven hundred new businesses came to the Atlanta area.
In 1933, Ivan Allen made a key request that would continue the family's legacy for decades more; he asked his son, Ivan Allen Jr., to join the company. Also in the 1930s, Allen's buddy, Ernest Woodruff of Coca-Cola fame, worked a deal for Allen to pick up $25,000 of Coke stock.
Wealthy, successful and beloved
During the Depression Allen became more focused on politics. He met President Franklin D. Roosevelt at Warm Springs where FDR came for treatments. Allen was a supporter of the president and was the treasurer for the Georgia Democratic Party in 1936. In the 1940 presidential race Ivan was the state chair for Roosevelt's successful run. Roosevelt in turn appointed Allen to the board of the Regional Federal Home Loan Bank.
Then, during World War II, Allen was placed in the important home-front position of sugar rationing administrator. With his contacts in the government, Allen was in a position to help secure the funding and location of the Bell Bomber Plant, which is the current-day Lockheed facility on the north side of Atlanta.
After World War II, Allen's partner, Marshall, retired. Allen Jr. came on board the company and when Marshall passed away he left his half of the company to Ivan Allen Jr. so that now father and son owned the whole company. In 1953 the company was renamed again, this time the Ivan Allen Co. The company had most of its assets sold to Staples a few years ago but the company continued as Ivan Allen Workspace.
With Jr. running the company, Ivan kept apace of the business doings of Atlanta in a type of "emeritus" role until he passed away in 1968.
Wealthy, successful and beloved … a pretty good run for any Dalton boy.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
