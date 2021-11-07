A while back the Town Crier looked at a site on the internet where you could overlay two places from anywhere on the world to see what their relative size was. Thanks to that we found that England could fit inside the state of Georgia, as could Portugal, Switzerland and Transylvania. Liechtenstein, a very small country in Europe, could fit in the area between Dalton and Resaca!
At the end of the article, briefly and almost as a throwaway, I looked at some of the countries that were on the same latitude and longitude as Dalton. I thought it would be interesting to look a little closer at where we land on the map and who lines up with us.
I was watching a documentary about the early days of exploration and folks thought that if places were on the same latitude they should be able to grow the same kinds of fruits and vegetables. Not true.
Georgia is on the same latitude as Northern Africa, lining up with countries like Morocco, Tunisia, Israel, Iraq and Iran. Those places we usually think of as hot, desert places. I’m not saying peach trees won’t grow there, just that they’re going to take some extra work.
Heading further east, we line up with southern China. It may be because of this that one of the original agricultural crops they tried to raise here in the colony of Georgia was mulberry trees so we could become a silk producer. You’ll note at this point that the carpet we manufacture here is usually not made with homegrown silk.
Crossing the water from China, we get to southern Japan, which has a subtropical climate closer to Florida than North Georgia.
Looking north to south, along the lines of longitude, folks knew that climate changed from the heat of the equator to the icy arctic of the poles, so no use trying to use longitude to decide what to grow. I’m not saying penguins won’t grow here, just that they are going to take extra work.
South America is much further to the east than North America, so we line up longitudinally with Peru and Ecuador on the far west of their continent and high up in the Andes.
Changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes?
Now, a little about latitude and longitude. Latitude (also called Parallels of Latitude) is the easy one, longitude is the hard one.
Latitude is how far north or south you are on the green and blue globe we call Earth. Latitude lines run east to west, circling the globe. They run parallel to each other, and you are probably familiar with the equator, the Arctic Circle and maybe the Tropic of Cancer, which are all latitudes. And if none of this is familiar then perhaps you at least know the lyrics “Changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes” by Jimmy Buffett.
Latitude was not so hard to determine back in the old days. You could check the sun each day at noon and depending on what day of the year it was, you could get a reading that told you how far north or south on the world you were. Unless of course it was cloudy and raining.
Longitude (also known as Meridians of Longitude) measures how far east or west you are on the globe. Lines of longitude are not parallel since they run from pole to pole so at the poles they are very close and at the equator they are the furtherest from each other. If you were standing exactly on the North or South Pole you could be standing on all the lines of longitude at once.
For latitude, there is the natural starting point of the equator. With the Earth spinning on its axis, the equator is the widest point right on the middle of the Earth. Start there at O (zero) and then measure north or south.
But for longitude, one line from pole to pole is like any other line. So there’s a Prime Meridian. And who got to choose it? The British! They placed the first line of longitude through the Royal Observatory on the southeast side of London in a place called Greenwich Park, part of royal lands where Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth I were born.
Construction of the observatory was started in August 1675 by King Charles II. Part of the project was to make accurate astronomical observations and to chart stars to help with navigation
The Greenwich Observatory was officially chosen to be the Prime Meridian starting point in 1884 at an international convention in Washington, D.C., but with the British Navy and Merchant fleets being so dominant, Greenwich was already the most popular meridian out there, so it got to be the starting point for east and west measurements.
The Earth rotates at a speed of 15 degrees longitude every hour, but that’s not a fixed distance, For longitude, if you’re near the poles, that 15 degrees isn’t very far, but at the equator it’s a good ways.
Lunar charts were somewhat helpful. A royal commission with prize money (worth more than $3 million today) for whoever could solve the problem to within 30 miles was established in 1714 by Queen Anne. Clockmaker John Harrison worked on the problem for 40 years, building a series of clocks and watches that established the solution to the problem of knowing what the local time was and then comparing what the time was simultaneously back in Greenwich at the Royal Observatory. “Sea clocks” became so accurate and widespread in use that by the 1800s it would be hard to get insurance for a ship trying to sail without one.
Two days and two nights on the same date
Armed with that knowledge we have at least a broad understanding of where latitude N34.769861, longitude -84.96916 is. It’s where you’re sitting! That’s Dalton’s coordinates.
We’re 34.7 degrees north of the equator in latitude and -84.9 (almost -85) in longitude, the “-“ signifying we’re west of Greenwich. With one of Harrison’s sea watches and a sextant to measure high noon locally, we could find our way home from anywhere on Earth! Reassuring, ain’t it?
Just for fun, I typed in the same numbers but for south of the equator and east of the Prime Meridian. The opposite of Dalton is the middle of the ocean off the coast of Africa, south of Ghana and west of Gabon.
FYI, there are 360 degrees of longitude, 180 degrees in both directions. When Magellan sailed westward around the world, when the ship got back to Spain and they checked the log book, there was a day missing.
The International Date Line is where the new day starts at the opposite side of the Earth from the Prime Meridian. I was actually in Bangkok for a job once and flying home eastward into the rising sun I had two days and two nights on the same date! These days I’m just looking forward to when the clock “falls back” an hour and I can sleep an extra hour.
If we headed due north as the longitudinal crow flies, we’d cross into Tennessee quickly and pass between Collegedale and Cleveland, eventually flying over Dayton. We’d pass between Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, and pass over Frankfort. Cincinnati would be on our right and Indianapolis on our left as we made our way over Fort Wayne, Indiana, our last notable city before crossing into Canadian airspace and getting in trouble.
Heading south toward the Gulf of Mexico, we’d pass almost directly over Newnan, but it’s pretty much peanut fields after that. We’re closer in line with Columbus than you might think since the state line angles east along there. In Florida, we’d pass between Tallahassee and Panama City Beach before splashdown near Apalachicola.
Starting back at Dalton, let’s head east on our line of latitude to the Atlantic Coast and see where we come out. Due east of Dalton is Chatsworth, Cherry Log and Tallulah Falls. Don’t worry, Bulldog fans, we’ll pass just north of Clemson, but we are in line with Greenville, South Carolina, although to get there I’ve always driven I-75 South to Atlanta and then back north up I-85 rather than cut through the mountains.
Better make a bathroom stop in Greenville because after that it’s South Carolina farmland and pine forest. We pass over a little place called Cheraw before crossing into North Carolina. We end up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on the New River and the hometown of Camp LeJeune, the Marine Corps base where heroes are welcome!
Go west, young man, somebody said once, so let’s take them up on it. Leaving Dalton and heading into the setting sun, we’ll fly over the mountains into Alabama, passing just north of Huntsville but right over Florence.
Next stop is Little Rock, Arkansas. That’s quite a jump with no major towns along the way, but we did pass over the highway Elvis took when he moved from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Memphis. On that straight line, we’re running south of I-40 which is where the big towns of Amarillo, Albuquerque and Flagstaff are, so we’ll just have to look out the right side window. We’ll fly over Prescott, Arizona, and near Victorville, California, where Roy Rogers lived. Finally, we’ll end up just a little north of Santa Barbara on the coast.
I don’t know about you, but I’m beat. Let’s go home to latitude N34.769861, longitude -84.96916 and get a bite to eat!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
