Summer in the South lasts a while, and when it comes to dressing in “layers” during that time of year I’m personally down to a clothing layer that’s just enough to keep me from getting arrested for indecent exposure.
Looking at the folks that live in the tropical jungles in National Geographic magazines, I think they’ve got the right idea with a little tree bark here and there and a dash of body paint to spiff things up.
I always get a kick when I walk in a bank or some other business office in July and see the employees wearing sweaters with little space heaters the size of half a loaf of bread under the desk keeping their feet warm. I realize they’ve got the temp turned down so customers like me can come in and catch their breath from the heat, so thanks for that, but I have to feel a little sorry for those folks at work. On the other hand, when they walk into the heat to go home at the end of the day the hot is going to feel good.
Bit by bit
This time of year and in the early spring is when you’ve got to wear layers for the day. Not layers like in the winter where you layer up so there’s plenty of insulation between you and the cold all day, Autumn layers are all about putting them on in the morning so you can take them off bit by bit as the day goes on and the temperature rises.
This week we were looking at low 50s in the mornings and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. To make matters more confusing clouds would come and go during the day. There’s an old joke about this time of year: If you don’t like the weather now, just stick around a bit and it will change.
Another challenge to how to dress in the morning is that the sky may look the same every morning but a cold front came through at night so the past few days you’ve been dressing one way and then today it doesn’t work.
We have the benefit of the nightly news weather report, the sometimes too upbeat morning show meteorologists, or even apps on our smartphones that tell us hourly how the day is going to play out. I picture the old days before all that and think of the farmer or worker heading out and realizing the weather changed overnight and, with a grunt, turning around to go back in the house and get a jacket.
The truth is probably like when my father was a young boy in the countryside in the 1930s, when he woke up in the morning the bedroom was the same temperature as outside.
The only heating they had was the wood-burning stove in the kitchen. If he dressed right for the bedroom he was OK for outside as well.
Zig-zagging
Outside in the fall, the morning is cool, sometimes cold, and as the day warms up you shed layers gradually. If you go outside and start working, the layers come off much faster as you heat up. That’s where what I call “zig-zagging” starts. You “zig” one way as you get warm, then if you take a breather, you start to cool off and have to “zag.”
Let’s say you’re chopping up logs for the fireplace, you’re going to get pretty warm pretty quickly. But then you stop chopping and start picking up the logs and carry them to the woodpile. All of a sudden the cool air can have its way with you. And the worst working situation is where you’re working up a sweat and take off the jacket or sweater and then you actually get chilled. If there’s a stiff breeze, the chill factor is multiplied and suddenly you go from October or November to February, pass directly through, with no Thanksgiving or Christmas, just straight to winter.
One thing about layers is that if a shower comes along during the day, even if you don’t have a rain coat (or “slicker” as the movie cowboys call them), hopefully it’s a sprinkle or a short rain and you have enough layers on that the wet can’t soak all the way through to the skin. Rain first has to make it through a sweater, a button-up shirt and a T-shirt before it gets to the skin and sends electric shivers of chill through you.
On the other hand, if you do have a raincoat and you put it on during a shower, it’s easy to overheat when you’re sealed up like leftovers wrapped with Saran Wrap getting nuked in the microwave.
And the extra layers of clothes make it harder to actually move around and do what needs to be done. The restricted movement makes putting boxes on the top shelf out of full reach.
Humans, being mammals, are warm blooded, meaning our bodies generate our own heat. Mammals and birds generate body heat (as opposed to cold-blooded reptiles, amphibians and insects) and so their temperatures are independent of the environmental temperature. That’s why if you take someone’s temperature when it’s 100 in the shade or a day when it’s 28 and snowing outside, their temp will still be around 98.8 degrees.
We deal with cold by burning more fat that generates heat, and by shivering, and we deal with the hot by sweating, resting and even by panting. The layers of clothing we take off or put on are for comfort and for when we are stuck in extreme heat or cold.
I’ve mentioned before that during college me and a buddy had outdoor jobs and one of our friends worked at the ice company. We would drive by Dalton Ice with the windows down, wearing T-shirts and burning up, and he would be sitting outside on break in the sun wearing a heavy winter jacket, clapping his hands together trying to warm up. Internally our bodies would have been about the same temperature, but that was with some custom work on both of our parts, by adding a coat for him or dressing with single, thin layers for me.
No choice
Some workers have no choice on what they wear when they are on the job. If it’s cold, there’s usually not a problem with dressing to keep warm, but when it’s hot outside, sometimes you have to wear clothes that don’t allow for much cooling.
If you are on a construction site in the summer and, let’s say, welding, you will need long pants and sleeves and perhaps even a protective smock.
Add a hardhat and you’re pretty bundled up. Nobody welds in a swimsuit.
Alice has it better
One of the hottest jobs has to be a suited-up character performer at Disney World in the summer. The Florida summer is plenty hot enough as it is. Add humidity from a sudden but short thunderstorm, the kind that pours down for just a few minutes but leaves the asphalt steaming, then add a big, full-body suit that may even have thick fur on it like the White Rabbit from “Alice in Wonderland” and those folks are going to literally lose pounds as they march down Main Street in the parade.
Alice has it better with her head out of a furry ball, but even then she’s wearing a wig and stockings on under her dress. She’s dressed nothing like the tourists lining the sidewalks.
Psychologically, the advantage may go back to the actor in the White Rabbit fur suit since Alice has to be all cheery and smiley the whole time as she meets and greets the fans, while under the bunny mask the Rabbit actor can frown and mutter expletives to their heart’s delight as they grumble their way to the other end of the park and, eventually, a break in the air conditioning.
You’re going to roast
Sometimes though, you can dress “coolly” but the place you’re working generates the heat. A couple of places I’m thinking that are going to be hot no matter what you wear or what the weather is outside are a restaurant kitchen or a carpet dye house. Both have machinery that gets up over one hundred degrees and have plenty of humidity. It’s not going to matter how coolly you dress or what the temperature is in the rest of the workplace, you’re going to roast.
There’s a reason in the old movies, before there was even air conditioning, the image of a short order cook was a guy in his short-sleeved T-shirt with a greasy apron on. That’s how the guy still looks in the “Blondie” comic strip, and how the guy dressed in the old “Flo” comedy show.
Shorts and T-shirts help, but nobody flips burgers or fries bacon in a swimsuit (at least I sure hope not!).
In a carpet dye house, winter or summer, workers are in an equatorial climate, more suitable to growing orchids than busting your keister dying carpet.
This morning when I go out, I’ll be in a T-shirt, a button-up shirt I use as a “windbreaker” jacket, a sweater and then a regular jacket. It will make me look like I’ve gained 40 pounds but with the warmth of the sun I’ll be slimmed back down by 2 in the afternoon.
