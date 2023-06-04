A couple of months ago a giant dead tree fell at my house. It was about 100 feet or more high, and was taller when it was alive.
The top dead branches had broken off and fallen to the ground before the whole thing went. It was so tall that after it died and stood there for several years lumberjacks and tree surgeons would spot it from the road and drive up to my house to ask if I wanted it cut down. Of course it was just literally two feet past my property line and so not my tree. and of course it fell onto my property when it finally went.
I haven’t measured the circumference of the trunk yet, but I’m going to. It’s so big that me and the dogs use the fallen trunk lying there to walk on.
Luckily it did fall in exactly the right place in my yard not to hit anything, like the trees in my yard or the house (!), but it is taking up a lot of room in the yard.
I was down there the other day chopping at the trunk and hauling off the chunks when my wife yelled across the yard at me “Why don’t you call someone and hire them to cut it up and haul it off?” I paused in my chopping and hollered back at her “If I chop this tree up, it will take months, maybe years. and over that time, me coming down here and chopping for an hour or two every so often will save us a fortune in psychiatric bills for me!” and I meant it.
In our area we’re very fortunate to have the kind of tree life we have here. We could be living in the middle of a giant city where the only trees are a smattering of small ones along the sidewalk or in someone’s tiny back yard.
And there are towns and communities our size that are out in the deserts of Arizona, or the plains of Nebraska, or the tundra of Alaska, and even though they aren’t in the middle of a giant city they have no trees.
I’ve lived with trees around here my whole life and while I may not know the names of all of them, I’m familiar with them enough that I know their personalities. Trees generally live for a long time and so there are trees that were already around when I was born and will still be around when I’m gone. During my lifetime, I will have seen saplings sprout, mature trees grow, mighty old trees maintain and, as in the case with the big one lying in the yard now, die. I’ve also seen them chopped down, or axed them myself. Trees are so big and live so long that they can give a sense of continuity to life that’s reassuring. So here’s the Town Crier’s take on the life of trees.
The last laugh
“Mighty oaks from tiny acorns grow” goes a variation on the old saying. The same could be said of pine combs and mighty pines, or saplings and mighty saps, you get the idea.
When I first moved into my house there was a huge red oak in the corner of the property but it posed a “fall on the house” danger, so I had it cut down. That whole area now is covered in young oaks springing up from all the acorns that tree dropped over the years. I cut the one tree down to save the house and the oak gets the last laugh ... 100 years from now 100 oaks might fall on the house!
Meanwhile, every spring I pluck up white oak saplings that pop up all over the yard, far from the parent tree. How do those acorns get spread so far and wide? Squirrels! Nature always seems to have several backup plans. One is the larger the tree gets the further out its limbs go to spread the nuts. But in addition, the oaks have squirrels to carry the acorns all over the place to spread them out.
Also in my yard are some silver maples. Like many tree types, they start new generations by running their roots out, primarily under my driveway, and once it gets far enough out, it sprouts up a new tree. My mower keeps things under control but where the new trees try and come up makes for a speed bump when I go over it while cutting the grass.
When I first moved to my house the property behind was a pine tree farm for the Bowater pulp mill up near Athens, Tennessee. This forest had tall pine trees all the same height and size since they had all been planted at the same time. There was very little undergrowth, and the ground was a floor of pine needles. When a strong wind blew, the trees all moved together, swaying like choreographed dancers, and the wind made a unique sound as it blew through the almost identical trees. The one day there was a different noise: buzzsaws!
A renewable resource
Sometimes the life of a tree is, literally, cut short. Trees are a renewable resource. Plant them, grow them, chop them down and use them, replant. How great is that?
Of course, when I saw the saws starting, I was sorry to see them. I knew it would be a while before trees would grow back. If you’ve never seen the various ways they cut down trees these days it’s pretty amazing. For a forest like the pine trees, they don’t use chainsaws, rather, they have huge tractor machines that have a claw on the front that grabs hold of the tree and a buzzsaw cuts through the base. The tree is laid aside while another tractor grabs it and drags it to a pile. After that, it’s pulled through a metal frame that scrapes the limbs and bark off and readies it for loading on the truck.
After the trees were harvested, it looked like a battlefield back there, clear of trees for as far as I could see and nothing but ground- level stumps that were like evenly spaced stepping stones, but made of wood. At first a few weeds popped up, but eventually saplings started coming up.
The Earth will be fine
Slowly but surely trees started growing back, and all on their own. and the way nature does it is first are the fast-growing softwoods, like pines and poplars. Then the slower hardwoods like oaks start coming along. After several years, the forest was coming back and higher than my head. As my aunt said, “If global warming does kill all humanity ... the Earth will be just fine!” If anything, the forest that has returned to where the pine thicket was is healthier than the tree farm forest since it’s a wide mix of trees and plants.
People plant trees all the time in their yards, especially around new houses. But one thing they tend to do is forget to think about the tree 10 or 20 years from now. Time and time again I see people plant trees along the front property line of their house. It looks good when they first set them out and the first few years of growth. But then it becomes apparent they planted them right under the power lines. Then you’ve got the power company fighting the trees, cutting back the branches so they don’t mess with the electric lines.
If you keep an eye out, you will often see a really big tree that’s either had one side of it cut off or it’s been trimmed in the middle where the wires go through so that it looks like a huge “Y.” and even with that kind of super pruning, the tree will still thrive. Because that’s what trees do.
A strong heart
Returning to that dead giant that fell in my yard, while trying to break it up I made a discovery. The old, dead tree had tumbled over when the base broke. I had thought it would break apart from the top down and that every so often I would need to clean up some branches.
As I started chopping it up I saw that the outer layer was like a shell and easily snapped off in sections. Under that was a soft layer that ants and other insects were already making their maze-like homes in. Or maybe it’s their dinner.
I thought “This poor old tree, by the time I get down to the middle it’s probably going to be hollow.” But to my surprise, when I got to the center core, I discovered the wood there was solid as iron. My ax barely made a scratch on it. It seems this tree that had probably been around since the founding of Dalton had a heart that was strong and tough enough to reach its towering height and its century- plus of life. Mighty oaks indeed!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.