We got a kitten. We’re mainly dog people. We’ve had a couple of cats before, but this one is different. Who would have thought a little two-pound ball of fur could make life so crazy?
If you’ve had kids, think back to when that child just turned 2, then imagine instead of toddling around they were agile, predatory, had sharp claws and pointy teeth, and waited for you just around the corner, in the dark, ready to pounce on you and bite your ankles. I’ve just described a pretty good horror movie idea, wouldn’t you say?
'Isn't that cute?'
But with a kitten, that’s the expectations, and we use the word “cute.” The kitten jumps out at us from under the bed and attacks the ankles and we say “Isn’t that cute?” She climbs the Christmas tree and then rappels down it using the strings of light for her descent, leaving huge, unlit gaps of darkness on the tree for the neighbors to wonder about as they drive by at night, and we say “Awww, isn’t that cute?”
The kitten shreds a whole pandemic’s worth of hoarded toilet paper and we go “Isn’t that cute?” I’m just asking … but is it? It’s not to me when I’m shoveling up piles of toilet paper scraps like a Wisconsin suburbanite shoveling his sidewalk after an all-night blizzard.
And while I’m making nice, neat piles of white fluffiness to gather in my arms and carry to the trash, guess who’s attacking those piles as if they were sheep and you-know-who thinks they’re a wolf. Cute indeed.
Like middle-schoolers
My daughter got the kitten from my parents’ next-door neighbors. Some people have posited that she got the kitten too early, that she got it from the momma before the momma had time to teach her some manners.
Little kittens will by nature attack at just about anything that moves, and as they “roughhouse” with the mom or the siblings, when they go too far the mom will bat them gently on the head with her paw, and the brothers and sisters will repay tit-for-tat, and after a week or so the kittens will learn some boundaries. Seems my daughter got the cat before any of these lessons were learned. The kitten doesn’t know any boundaries, you know, like middle-schoolers.
She comes ... if she wants to
The kitten is black with a single white whisker. She has a small face, bright eyes, a long tail and big, pointy ears. She was tiny when we first got her; you could hold her in the palm of one hand. When she slept she curled up in a little, black circle with her tail sticking out. The tail looked like a handle and her body looked like a … well, her name is Skillet. And when you call her by her name she comes … if she wants to. If her name was the sound the little pouch of kitty treats makes when I shake it she would come every time, but I don’t know how to spell that sound. Such is the nature of cats.
The 'playful' mood
She has multiple stages she goes through in a day, but they seem to come up randomly. There’s her cute, “playful” mood where she plays with her little cat toys. My daughter found a set of cat toys that are like small stuffed animals except they all look like Japanese food. There’s a sushi roll, a tempura shrimp and a dumpling. The dumpling has a smiling face on it and she seems to like it best. I still miss the Shrimp Boat restaurant we used to have here in Dalton and so prefer the shrimp toy.
She also has a miniature tennis ball, about the size of a ping-pong ball, that she loves. I can roll it down the hall and she charges after it, so focused on it that she slides into and crashes against the far wall. The mini-tennis ball makes a squeaky sound when squeezed, so it always gets her attention.
But don’t think for a minute she will only play with store-bought cat toys. She loves plastic supermarket bags. She likes them open like a parachute or tied up in a knot. If in a knot, she’ll slap them around the floor and chase them. If open, I’ll float them through the air and she leaps to nab them. I also like to put the open bags on the air-conditioning vents in the floor so they float up as if by their own power. You can see her little kitten mind trying to decide if it’s actually alive or not. And if she gets tired she’s been known to climb in one of the sacks to snooze.
Another favorite play-pretty is just a rolled-up piece of paper. It needs to be baseball size or smaller or she’s not that interested in it. This is a great way to help save the planet as we’re instructed to “reuse, repurpose and recycle,” so I take the junk mail, wad it up, and reuse and repurpose it as free cat toys! Then I recycle it.
Actual hunting
While we’re on things she finds amusing, I’ll mention another thing she she likes to “play” with. That would be my ankles and my hands. I put “play” in quotes because I think when she comes into contact with actual flesh it’s more like actual hunting for her.
Her claws were clipped when we took her to the vet so they weren’t always sharp but they’ve grown out recently. She has started climbing the trees in the front yard … and my legs. If I’ve got jeans on it’s not so bad and is kind of cute. If I’ve got shorts on or pajamas it’s not cute at all.
The bloodthirsty beast, aka Batsy
And her teeth are like tiny needles as she bites my ankles in the morning before I get my shoes on. My hands are covered with tiny red dots where she has attacked them like a lion attacks an impala. And it’s this kind of excitement, the “thrill of the kill” if you will, that brings on one of her other moods, the bloodthirsty beast that attacks relentlessly, not even sated by the shedding of the victim’s blood (that would be me).
This out-of-control creature is her with eyes wide open and ears angled back. I call this version of her “Batsy” because she looks like a bat from a Dracula movie and because she’s “gone bats” out of control. It’s her Mr. Hyde alter ego (or since she’s a girl, Sister Hyde). When she gets like this there’s no calming her down, just hiding somewhere until she exhausts herself.
Curious about her from the start
She’s been so small we’ve only recently started letting her outside some. Before this I was afraid a hawk or an owl or just a stiff breeze would sweep her up and carry her away.
We have a dog and the neighbors have a dog, so the first few times we made sure to be right there until they knew she belonged here.
At first my dog would have nothing to do with the kitten. She would just look at it and then walk away like it was a bad smell. Gradually she got used to it being around and finally, when they are on the porch now, they are starting to play with each other. The dog will even go up to her and nose her until the Skillet starts wrestling with her.
A lot of kittens’ play involves running around from tree to tree in the yard, as if she were playing tag and the trees are bases. Of course, if a leaf blows along, watch out, she’s on the attack. The neighbor dog has just been curious about her from the start, sniffing and more sniffing, trying to identify just who this newcomer is, or rather, what she is.
Tugging on the ole heartstrings
Ah, but kittens are so adorable and tug on your heartstrings, and Skillet is no different. She’s especially endearing if you are stretched out on the sofa watching TV and she comes up to you, the exhaustion brought on by Batsy’s manic madness returning her to her kitty state. She will get up on your chest, curl up and go to sleep.
I realize for readers that may be allergic to cats this is a worst-case scenario, but for those of us who aren’t, it’s a sign that she does care after all. The only problem is halftime when you can’t go in the kitchen for snacks because she’s still snoozing.
Starting from scratch
Cats are first thought to have been domesticated about 9,500 years ago somewhere in the Middle East, but I think every cat starts from scratch and you have to domesticate each one anew. That process comes from playing with them, petting them and, yes, letting them bite your ankles when they’re little.
A cat might never show affection in the same way a dog does, and a cat will do its “tricks,” such as they are, only when the cat wants to, but if you’re OK with a pet that lives on its own terms, then a cat makes a great companion.
The only thing you have to worry about is when Batsy shows up. That and the floor-length drapes in the living room. And the Christmas tree. And the … well, you get the point.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
