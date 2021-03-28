The Town Crier: Lost attractions of Georgia!

I recently got my hands on a book that is right up my alley, “Lost Attractions of Georgia,” by author and memory prospector Tim Hollis. This book highlights many of the attractions that are now long gone but were an important part of the tourist landscape if one traveled around or through Georgia back in the days before the interstates were completed.
Major routes like Highway 41 that passed through Dalton or others like Highway 27 were dotted with restaurants, motels and tourist attractions, all of the “mom and pop” variety, and years before Disney took over Florida. There is a section on Six Flags but it is an examination of the original concept for Six Flags instead of its current life as a “thrill” park more than a “theme” park.
So many of the original rides at Six Flags are gone, most kids these days have no idea they even existed. The same can be said for a long family vacation drive down the old two-lane highways where you would start looking for motels along the way with “free TV” and maybe even a swimming pool when Dad started to get tired.
Little outposts of civilization
As a kid, I was around before I-75 was completed and although there were sections finished, at other times you had to detour off to a side road and take one of the old routes for a way. Or we would go to a part of Georgia on a trip where there was no interstate even planned. Driving along I would spot these little outposts of civilization where the motels, restaurants and attractions would be. Many I wanted to stop at, but the ones I didn’t then, I can’t now, as they are long gone and only remain in books like “Lost Attractions ...”
Author Tim Hollis is a collector, and his interests include old tourist pamphlets, postcards and even music albums from long lost attractions across the South. “Lost Attractions of Georgia” is his fourth “lost attractions” book in a series that includes the lost attractions of Silver Springs, Alabama, and the Smoky Mountains, so if you used to travel those byways back in the day, check those books out as well.
The current Georgia book has a sampling of the kind of attractions we used to have here but is not complete. I talked to Tim by phone and he told me that on a subject like this, “Nothing will ever be complete because some of the places came and went so fast there’s almost no memories of it.”
And even for people that went to these places, memories can vary depending on how old you were at the time, how much you did and what year you went. You may know the current ride at Six Flags called the Monster Mansion, but before that it was the Monster Plantation and before that, years ago, it was Tales of the Okefenokee with a Brer Rabbit-type theme, and before that there was a different version of the Okefenokee ride that was only there the opening year.
The other rides/attractions the book features from Six Flags include ones like the Haunted House and the Jean Ribault river ride. As a matter of fact, the six flags over the park now are just generic flags that represent fun or something vague like that. The book points out that originally the six flags represented the six flags that flew over Georgia at some time in its past including the colonial days. I can still name those six flags: the Georgia state flag, American flag, Confederate flag, English flag, French flag and the Spanish flag.
There are also rides long gone like the mini-cars you could drive around, and shows like the Sid and Marty Krofft Puppet Theater and the Chevy Show. Tim remembers leaving before dawn from the Birmingham, Alabama, area to get to Six Flags when it opened. I did the same thing when I was a kid leaving from Dalton.
Toy soldiers!
Another example of an attraction that I personally missed was a miniature battle diorama at Stone Mountain Park. I had been to the Confederama in Chattanooga at the foot of Lookout Mountain in the ’70s and was entranced by the tiny soldiers endlessly fighting the battles around Chattanooga. Talk about a dream of toy soldiers! But there were two others in Georgia that I never got to, both featured in the book.
One was in Kennesaw, called the Battlerama, and I remember pamphlets for it and we even drove by the building a couple of times on the way to Atlanta, but we never stopped. The tiny soldiers on that scale battlefield fought Kennesaw Mountain over and over.
The other one, at Stone Mountain, I remember being called The War in Georgia, but according to the book was Battlerena, and the picture featured in the book is the first one I ever saw of it. The Confederama is renamed and currently on top of Lookout Mountain but the other two are lost attractions.
Captivating artwork
I talked to Tim about how he puts these books together. For Tim, the attraction of the attractions has a lot to do with the materials that remain, like road signs to places that no longer exist, illustrated by captivating artwork on the advertising items.
Sometimes he stumbles across a postcard of something, or talks to others interested in the subject and discovers one of these places. He spends a good deal of time putting together the images that will go in the books. He has an extensive personal collection and also uses resource people that he knows specialize in this topic.
Each book will have some unique contributors and some people he knows are overall experts and collectors of such things as postcards. He tells me, “Once I have the images I can put the book together in a few months, I’d say six months.” For the Georgia book Tim favors the Atlanta attractions, like Six Flags, where he went, and Stone Mountain. His family also went to the Okefenokee Swamp when he was a kid. Most of the stuff he discovers through his research.
What's left
He drove some on the old highways and byways of Georgia looking for whatever might be left out there for this book, but there’s not much left these days. In many cases, the old main highways have been four-laned and this has obliterated many of the old attractions. “When you find old relics, it’s where the roads have never been widened.”
He did discover the old entrance building for the Georgia Game Park in Rising Fawn, recognizing it thanks to old photos. The building is still there because the road has remained the same. There was a second location for the Game Park nearer the interstate when it came through but the attraction itself is long gone.
Flash and ballyhoo
Tim stopped at the Green Frog restaurant, formerly in Waycross, as a kid. The restaurant is featured on the cover of the book. He remembers his dad trying to take a picture of him sitting on the giant frog but the concrete frog was so hot he couldn’t sit on it for the picture. The flash and ballyhoo on the front had a lot to do with attracting people. Big signs, colorful names and statues out front like giant green frogs made for sure draws to folks heading through Georgia on their way to the Florida beaches.
The book also covers roadside stops like Stuckey's, Horne's and other pecan souvenir shops as well as one of kind and long gone restaurants like Mammy’s Shanty and Johnny Reb’s Restaurant that played into the old South/"Gone With the Wind" themes that aren’t very viable these days. There are also the little mom and pop motels along the way that were those one-story, row-of-room places that served the one night stay crowd. Many had a restaurant connected to them for the convenience of the travelers and to make a couple of extra tourist dollars.
A road map to fun memories and lost times
There are many more attractions in the book, and flipping through it brought back many memories of how travel used to be and the kinds of roadside attractions that used to dot the landscape. Tim Hollis’ next book will be on the Miracle Strip of the Florida panhandle that includes Panama City Beach, and everything west like Fort Walton and Pensacola Beach. I’m looking forward to that one as my family spent many summers at Panama City Beach. And I’ll probably add the Silver Springs and Smoky Mountains “Lost Attractions” books to my library as those are places I went to as a kid as well.
The Miracle Strip book should come out in the next year. Tim states, “Books like this are meant to let people remember things that maybe they’ve forgotten about. It amazes me when people see an old brochure and say, ‘I haven’t thought about that since I was a kid.’”
Tim Hollis has a website (www.timhollisweirdworld.com) and you can order your own copy of “Lost Attractions of Georgia” at any online bookseller like Barnes and Noble, Amazon and so on. I loved the book, it’s like a road map to fun memories and lost times.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
