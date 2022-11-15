In Europe there are plenty of stories, books and movies about lost Nazi gold. Sometimes it’s in the Bavarian mountains, sometimes in the deserts of North Africa, and sometimes it’s deep in the jungles of Brazil, always spirited away by a group of Third Reichers planning to finance a comeback at some point.
But here in the South it’s legends of lost Civil War gold that keep the guys with the metal detectors up at night. Especially Confederate gold.
It turns out there are many old stories of lost rebel gold, and Whitfield County even has its own. The thing that makes all this interesting is that there is actual historical evidence to back up some of the “lost treasure” stories. Why, just recently in the news ...
Knights of the Golden Circle
Let’s first look at a legend of lost Union gold. A father and son treasure hunting team, Dennis and Lem Parada. The origin story is this (and comes from a document archived in the Military History Institute in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in the early 1960s during the Civil War Centennial): In 1863 wagons secretly loaded with gold to pay the Union Army left Wheeling, West Virginia, and headed to Pennsylvania to meet up with the army. This was right before the Battle of Gettysburg.
The wagons got lost and so a couple of the soldiers went for help. When one returned with assistance, they found neither the men nor the gold.
The treasure hunting dad, Dennis, came across the story in the early 1970s when he was in his twenties. Over the years he closed in on the site near Dents Run, Pennsylvania, and using advanced metal detectors said he discovered a big deposit of metal about 10 feet underground. The site is on state property and so the men needed permission to dig.
The state hadn’t or wasn’t granting them permission when another fellow, Warren Getler, a former Wall Street Journal reporter, contacted them. Getler researched and has written a book about lost Confederate gold connected with a secretive but historical organization called Knights of the Golden Circle. Getler believes this organization had hidden gold around the country in order to reestablish a Confederate-type country (sounds like the Germans, doesn’t it?).
In his talks with the Paradas, he suggested they skip the state authorities and go to the federal government, specifically the FBI. If the gold was there it would be lost U.S. government property, not Pennsylvania property. Within two days, Dennis Parada got a call setting up a meeting with a federal attorney and the FBI.
In his meeting he showed and told them what he knew. The agents didn’t say or react much, but shortly thereafter a group of agents came and met Parada to take a look at the site.
The main FBI agent, Archer, accompanied by several other agents, took with them sophisticated metal detectors, following Parada to the site. The next step was recorded in court documents.
On March 9, 2018, the FBI filed an affidavit with a court requesting permission to dig at the site at Dents Run. In the affidavit, the FBI relates the story of the lost gold, the history of the Paradas’ and others’ hunt for it, and then relates that their survey (the FBI’s) with metal detectors had discovered something underground with the same density as gold. A big something. Something that weighed eight-and-a-half to nine tons.
The court officially gave the feds permission to dig in the next two weeks to seize “one or more tons of gold” belonging to the U.S. government.
The day of the dig no media was allowed, but the treasure hunters were invited to the site. There were perhaps 30 or more vehicles, tents, porta-potties and so on. The treasure hunters were told it was crowded up on the hill and they should sit in the car and stay warm. They did, for six hours, until agent Archer came and got them.
The hole was growing but there was nothing to see. After a couple of more hours, the FBI called it a day at 4 p.m. and said they would start back at 8 the next morning.
Dennis Parada and Getler returned the next morning and were told there was a water issue because the hole had filled up overnight. Another six hours later they were finally taken up the hill and told to look in the hole. They reported the hole was bigger and deeper than the day before, but it was empty.
Also, there was no sign of water in the bottom of the hole or of water on the ground around the hole where it would have been pumped out. The FBI packed up and left.
Parada and company thought through the whole thing. Both they and the FBI had readings of something big and metalic underground. What if the FBI had gone back and dug up the gold that night? A night dig is speculation on the part of the treasure hunters that can never be confirmed or denied, right? Except Cheryl Elder, who lives at the bottom of the hill, was awakened at 10 or so that night by the sound of machinery and “beep beep” sounds (like when big equipment backs up?). She said the hill was lit up like daytime and she was so put off she called her husband who was out of town to complain she couldn’t sleep because of all the work.
What does the FBI say? That they never found anything. Parada has filed Freedom of Information requests for the 17 discs of video and 2,378 pages of material the FBI admits they have regarding the case. They also claim it will take 47 months (almost four years) to get that info out. They’ve released just more than 1,000 pages, which is mostly background material, and will release about 15 minutes of photographic evidence every month. That’s a mighty slow march.
Back to the big one
That story is ongoing, ripped from tomorrow’s headlines. But what about the headlines from the spring of 1865? To get back to the rebel gold stories we’ve got to go back to the big one: What happened to the Confederate fortune that left Richmond with President Jefferson Davis and the Confederate cabinet?
The story starts, as the old song calls it, on “the night they drove old Dixie down.” Robert E. Lee had been holding off Gen. Grant for months in a stalemate where the battlefield looked like the trenches of World War I. But Grant eventually maneuvered around until Lee had to abandon his positions about 30 miles south of Richmond.
On Sunday, April 2, he sent word to Davis that he needed to abandon the capital and take with him everything he needed. That night Davis and his cabinet loaded up two trains, one with the members of the government and a second train with paperwork, items of archival importance and the gold, silver and coins of the Confederate treasury.
There was also about half a million dollars from a bank in Richmond that was sent on the train as well.
The trains steamed south in the dark of night and set up a temporary headquarters in Danville, Virginia, close to the North Carolina border. As the situation deteriorated, the members of the government and the treasure fled further south, through North and South Carolina and eventually into Georgia.
Georgia already had lots of Confederate gold during the war. There were gold mines and a mint in Dahlonega at the start of the war when it was confiscated by the rebel government. In 1862, millions in gold and silver ended up in Columbus when New Orleans fell to the Yankees and assets from there were shipped out to avoid confiscation by the North.
During Sherman’s March to the Sea, Union soldiers got their hands on plenty of family funds as they plundered homes. In an example illustrated in Harper’s Weekly magazine during the war, Union soldiers are pictured digging for buried family treasure, aided by newly freed slaves who knew where it had been hidden.
While confiscating funds in Georgia, $200,000 worth of gold coins from a bank in Savannah was not found, as it had been hidden in Macon. But the biggest treasure was what Davis brought with him into the state as he ran.
A portion of the fortune was dispersed along the way to pay soldiers, and there were expenses as well, as the political refugees tried to maintain some type of order. The last meeting of Davis and any of his government that were still with him was at Washington, Georgia, and when Davis left on the afternoon of May 4, 1865, he had a handful of men with him including only 10 soldiers as his guard.
He was headed to either Florida to catch a ship or to cut west and try and rally Confederate forces in Texas. The treasury was reduced by payouts to soldiers along the way (about $26 per man) but was being kept secured in wagons.
Davis and his entourage throughout the trip from Richmond had only spent money from the Confederate funds, so there was still all the money from the Richmond bank intact.
Next: May 10, 1865. Davis is here ... but where’s the gold?
