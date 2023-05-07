It was a slow, rainy afternoon a few days ago and the TV was on Turner Classic Movies (TCM). I like to say if we want a world where people are in a better mood, watch TCM instead of the news, but then I say a lot of things.
The movie that was on was “presented” by MGM. If you watch a lot of movies, it’s important to note the difference between a “made by” MGM movie where the studio produced the film itself with a big budget and plenty of stars and a “presented by” movie, which means the studio picked up the movie from somebody else so they would have a movie to put out that week to keep the old box office take flowing in.
The “presented by” movie was a foreign film made in Italy titled “The Lost World.” From what I could tell, it was about our hero finding himself on the continent of Atlantis and struggling to, well, keep being the hero. He had to deal with minotaurs (big, strong wrestler types with the heads of bulls) and a fight in a fiery pit of burning coals against a guy twice his size.
There were a lot of these ancient “mythology” low-budget movies made in Italy in the 1950s and ’60s because Hollywood studios had gone over there after World War II when the dollar bought a lot locally and produced huge epics like “Quo Vadis,” “Cleopatra” and “Fall of the Roman Empire.”
Because of this, the Italian studios were filled with leftover costumes, props and sets that they would use when Hollywood wasn’t using them, to knock out “Sword and Sandal” movies, as they were called, about Hercules, Achilles and a host of other public domain action heroes.
Anyway, at the end of the film Atlantis burned down and I think there was an earthquake as well and then it sank in the ocean. Kind of like spring break at Daytona Beach back in the day.
The last shot of the film was a cartoon map with animated ships sailing to different parts of the world from where Atlantis had sunk. If true, can you imagine the stories these survivors would tell the folks at their new homes? “Sure, you’ve got a nice big tent made out of sticks and goat skin, but back in Atlantis we had these big palaces with torch-lit hallways, banquet halls and indoor toilets!” I bet it wasn’t long until the locals got fed up with the “back in Atlantis ...” bit and asked the Atlanteans to move their goat tents to the other side of the river.
Gone for good
Back in February, the Town Crier talked about “lost worlds,” and that article focused on lost “things,” like dial-up telephones, mimeograph copy machines and the smell that came with them, and the taste of a fish fry from fish you caught yourself in a local stream. Watching Atlantis collapse got me to thinking about some of the stories the Town Crier pulls from old newspapers and history books.
Reading about Dalton and our area back in the late 1800s or early 1900s, two things come to mind: 1) how completely different the world was then, and 2) how completely similar the world was then.
And then it struck me I’ve been around long enough to have known a bit of a “lost world” myself. Thinking on the bits and pieces from various Town Criers that feature stories from my lifetime, it becomes apparent that these eyes have seen things that are no more. There may be an old photograph, and perhaps a color photo at that, but in your mind’s memory they are as real as when they were, well, real. and so, thinking about what Atlantis looked like, so some of the sights of Dalton are gone for good.
When driving down Hamilton Street, the buildings are pretty much the same they’ve been for decades, with only the signs and businesses now occupying them different. The building I went into to eat at the U.S. Cafe is still there, it’s just a different business.
And the Martin House, now housing a Presbyterian church but used to be the Dalton library when I was a kid, is still there. But a lot of the buildings that are gone that were such a part of my life are the schools. City Park Elementary on Thornton is now a green space. The classroom where I first heard “Little House on the Prairie” read to me during story time, the stage where I was in a little play put on by the chorus and got my picture in the paper, and the hallway on the way to the cafeteria where the smell of school food and old wood mixed at lunchtime are gone. OK, so maybe the loss of that lunch smell isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but the memories from those other places were given a physical space until the building was demolished.
And just across the street was for years the “old” Dalton High. That view has radically changed, especially on the Thornton Avenue side. I went there for a couple of years before the current DHS was built in the former “Happy Top” area, and the campus consisted of the now missing Old Gym, Thornton Building and the Annex Building.
If you drive along Crawford Street, the buildings are still there, with the difference being that the windows are closed off for the air conditioning whereas when I was there the windows opened to the fresh air because there was no air conditioning in the school then.
The auditorium is still there, with those steps having countless feet march up them for plays, band concerts, awards presentations and special community shows that have been featured in the spotlight over the years. and along Jones Street, the “new” gym is still hosting sporting events like it has for class after class of young men and women athletes.
Completely different
But the Thornton view is completely different. The large, yellow brick building that was known as the Thornton Building is missing. It was originally a women’s academy from two turns of the century ago. It was a two-story building and in the back was a cozy theater that both the school used and the Dalton Little Theatre before they took over the Old Firehouse from the Creative Arts Guild. It was such a solid building that you’d think it would always be there and that any attack by a wrecking ball would lead to nothing but a dull “thunk” as the ball hit inconsequentially against the castle-like wall. With the empty space there now, it’s clear the wrecking ball won out.
Across the parking lot was a long, low, wooden building of classrooms known as the Annex Building. It’s my understanding that that building was constructed quickly and inexpensively during the World War II era to expand the needed classrooms. Like a lot of things — the Eiffel Tower and the Hollywood sign come to mind — the annex was I believe going to be a quick fix and not really considered a permanent fixture. But by the time new brick classrooms and a new gym were built, those extra classrooms were still needed as Dalton grew and so the building sat off in the corner, like an in-law at the reading of a will.
The third building missing from the grounds, but still standing firmly in my memory, is the Old Gym. I’m not sure how old this gym was when I was there but it seems if you told me that the wood used to make the basketball court there came from trees that were around before Columbus sailed the ocean blue I’d believe you.
This gym had more character(s) than a novel by Charles Dickens. It was a two-story brick building with a curved roof and a wooden inner-structure that had been polished to the color of coffee. There was no thought to Americans With Disabilities Act considerations for someone in a wheelchair for construction of the building since to get to the basketball court on the top floor you had to go up stairs and to get to the locker rooms on the lower level you had to go down stairs. The only place ground level was where the box office would have been to buy tickets.
The locker rooms were not unlike a medieval dungeon as far as how bright and cheery they were. The gym above had grandstands that were over-sized brick steps where the cheering crowds could sit with enough leg room to not kick the people sitting on the row in front unless there was a really big play. During my time at the school, basketball games were played in the new gym, and the Old Gym was used for P.E. classes and dances.
And there is another school that is entirely gone, the North Dalton School, which, if you never saw it, was similar (if not architecturally identical) to Fort Hill School, as they were built at the same time. Meanwhile, the county schools have gone through just as many changes.
When you think about the hours of a kid’s life spent in schools, you realize how important these structures are to their life experience and memories ... every bit as important as the palaces of Atlantis were to that lost civilization.
