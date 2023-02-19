Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the literary genius behind the greatest detective the world has ever known, Sherlock Holmes, also wrote several stories and books about Professor Challenger, the first novel being “The Lost World.”
In “The Lost World,” Professor Challenger explores high, inaccessible plateaus in the South American jungles that have been isolated for millions of years, and there he finds a “lost world” where dinosaurs and other types of strange creatures have survived.
Because of its isolation, the explorers are able to experience a world that no longer exists.
For most of us, a visit to a lost world means a trip into our memories or looking at old photos or home movies. Sometimes, little bits of those lost worlds survive and give us a chance to see or remember what those worlds were like. After you’ve lived long enough, previous decades of your life become lost worlds, the kind of time and place where you are forced to tell those younger than you “you had to be there.”
My own lost worlds
Driving around the Dalton area, or just running errands, I frequently come across things that remind me of my own lost worlds, or else make me think of times before me but that I’ve heard of from those older.
When we hear how worlds “used to be” before we came along, we are frequently alarmed, shocked, disbelieving or, very often, greatly amused. The other day I was at the drug store picking up some vitamins for my mom and when I charged them to her account, the (very) young lady asked me mom’s birthdate. Mom was born in 1937 and as I said the year, I realized mom’s time as a kid was a lost world.
I blurted out to the girl “Wow, my mom lived in a world with no nuclear bombs! Imagine that.” The young lady looked at me for a moment and then kind of smiled. My whole life, as has anyone’s born after 1945, has been lived with atomic weapons “out there.” In the 1980s it got a little scary, and just recently with the war in Ukraine talk of nuclear weapons has raised its ugly head again.
I read somewhere that several 55-gallon barrels of water had been found in the Sahara desert, left over from early World War II. Scientists were excited because this would give them water samples that had not been exposed to the atmosphere since atomic bombs were blasted during the tests in the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s.
That man-made radiation is everywhere now. It’s kind of like when you move a couch that you put in place the day you got the new carpet and you discover after all these years what the original color of the carpet was. Avocado never looked so pretty!
Funny home videos are around everywhere now and some of the ones I get a kick out of include when young kids are faced with something that’s years out of date for them and they don’t know how to operate it, or even what it’s for.
Our family has this funky 1970s telephone that used to be in the kitchen in the house I grew up in, and we’ve kept it all these years, mounting it somewhere as a curiosity piece. When younger kids come to the house I’ll sometimes ask them about it. They know it’s a phone but they don’t really know how to dial it. Some of them try and push the numbers as if they were buttons. When I show them how it works they don’t seem very impressed.
Technological
A lot of lost world stuff is technological. Where we had to dial a phone, the kids now just say “Siri, call mom.” Although your printer running out of ink has its own madness-inducing frustration, no one now has to deal with a typewriter or inked ribbon, or will ever know the miracle White Out was when it came along. Mimeograph machines and the distinct smell they used to have at school is an odor they’ll never get a whiff of.
My grandfather had a small tractor he used for the garden he put out every year. He’d let me drive it to mow the yard, however, he liked to use the plow and tiller. But in his life his earliest gardens were plowed by mules. That’s a skill-set few even know about now, much less possess. I know about plowing and have seen it in movies, and I think “Gee!” is turn right and “Haw!” is left, but I’d hate to try and figure out how to put on a harness and hook up a plow to a mule. For that matter, I have no idea where to find a mule unless I order one off the internet.
Safety and responsibility
A lot of lost world stuff has to do with safety and being personally responsible for your actions. In the old days if you were playing baseball or softball and got hit with a wild pitch, your coach came out and told you to walk it off and then get back in that batters box. These days, I could see the kid get lawyered up and sue the opposing pitcher, the opposing team, his own team, the league he played in and the ball manufacturer.
As a kid we rode in the back of pickup trucks all the time, even standing as we cruised down the road. “You kids hang on” was the safety instructions we got. I never fell out. I’m guessing they’d take your kids away from you now.
For decades there were no safety belts in cars. And in the early days of autos, 12-year-olds could drive them. I figure back then knowing how to safely ride a horse to town was harder than driving a car, so have at it, kid.
Missing flavors
There are missing flavors today. Corn syrup sweetens everything now. Back in the day it was plain old sugar. Some people buy bottled Cokes from Mexico now because they’ve heard that they’re still made with sugar. I’ve written before about how fruit tasted different/better years ago since fruit and vegetables are bred for appearance and hardiness in transportation now instead of flavor.
If you’re lucky enough to get a home-grown tomato in the middle of summer you know what I mean.
Another flavor that’s getting rarer would be freshwater fish. If you get catfish or trout at a restaurant these days, odds are they are farm raised. If you fish or know someone who does, you know that a wild caught fish has not only more flavor but more of a variety of flavors. If a trout comes from a small stream or larger river it will taste different. For a farm-raised catfish, it seems sometimes to be so bland and flavorless (to me anyway) the fish seems to only be a blank canvas where the flavor comes from whatever sauce or topping is painted on it.
Watching a screen
Entertainment has certainly changed. Games used to be played in the yard, on the playground, or sitting around a card table with family and friends, all face to face. The majority of games now are video games, played while watching a screen instead of another person, with serious gamers hooked up to earphones, a control panel in hand and maybe even a microphone to talk to fellow players from around the world, people you may never see and will never meet in person.
Movie-going, where you actually venture out into the night and go into a theater to watch the latest blockbuster, is down about a third from what it was just a few years ago. With big home screens, streaming endless movies at a finger push and knowing that what is at the theaters this week for $12 a head will be available at home next week for pennies on the dollar, the crowds that used to stretch down the sidewalk are a rare sight indeed.
How can you explain to someone who wasn’t there that when the ads started running on TV that a new Bigfoot documentary was coming to town, but that it would only be here “for one week only!,” you started calling family and friends to plan which show you would go to.
The reason was simple, if you didn’t see it on the big screen that week you might never see it. It was a lost world of no videotapes, no DVDs, no streaming on demand. And who wants to miss Bigfoot?
I can remember coming out of the Capri Theater at the Dalton Shopping Center from the 7 p.m. show and seeing the line stretching waaaaaay back for the 9 p.m. show. And walking next to that line you would see plenty of friends who asked you about the film. “It sure looked like Bigfoot to me!”
When you drive around town or the countryside with younger folks, make sure you take the time to point out the things that were there but are no more.
hare stories of how things used to be ... of lost worlds. And be sure and get a kick out of their reaction!
