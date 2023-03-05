The joys of a small town are that we have locally-owned places where we know the folks that run the business, sometimes even a family that has been there for a generation or two.
In the Dalton area we have plenty of family-owned restaurants. The same goes for auto repair where you can develop a relationship with the owner and the mechanic. After a while, you know them and they know your car.
And for men’s clothing, we used to have locally-owned places but I just found out that this is pretty much gone. I went to buy some jeans (Wrangler Boot Cut, which fit me good and I can wear with my work boots), and I drove over to Jim’s Slack Shack where I know they have them. Much to my shock I found ... the Slack Shack has moved!
Granted, I haven’t been going out much the last couple of years and so haven’t been buying much more than groceries, so I didn’t realize they had relocated to a smaller store, and were open with a shorter schedule. So now, after 50 years, like Elvis, they have left the building, but unlike Elvis have at least moved into another one.
A clothes horse
After driving by twice to make sure I hadn’t made a mistake, I thought about where I could go to buy some more jeans. Then it occurred to me that they may be the last of the locally-owned men’s clothing stores in town. This hit me hard, as I remember going with my dad to buy new suits and clothes for his work when I was a kid.
My earliest memories are of several places downtown, and then, over the years, to a few other places in town.
As a kid, I knew they didn’t have much for me, so it was like I was going to a club for grownup men and getting a glimpse of what the future might hold when I became a successful businessman in town.
One of the ones I remember going to was John Neal and Sons on Hamilton downtown. We would walk in and all the clothing racks were taller than me. It was like I was walking in a cloth canyon, zig-zagging through passages of clothes trying to keep up with my dad.
He worked in the carpet business (duh!) so most of the time had khaki slacks and a polo shirt or button-up while in the mill, but he also wore suits a lot because back then men wore suits a lot.
He wore them to church on Sunday, to meetings at work, to parties, out to a nice restaurant with my mom and even on airplane flights.
He had to have a pretty mixed wardrobe so would work two or three sections of the men’s store. He would go from casual to sports coats to suits when he needed new clothes. Mom called him a “clothes horse” and I wasn’t sure what that meant, but eventually figured out dad liked to look sharp.
After I looked at old pictures of him in high school and after, he indeed was a sharp dresser. In an old family photo of him and his four brothers he’s the youngest, but the sharpest dressed one.
On a submarine
One of the men’s stores downtown had a spiral staircase that I thought was really cool. When I went up and down it I pretended I was on a submarine.
Upstairs were some more clothes, but there was also a table where they would do alterations. Usually there was a lady that was part of the team that did the custom fittings, although the salesmen always seemed to also be able to pin up hems and mark the cuffs with chalk.
The suit would be ready in two or three days and then there would be a final fitting to make sure it was to the customer’s liking. Now it’s “ready-to-wear,” meaning it never fits quite as good as it could. The salespeople now come and go very quickly and they are rarely able to make a suggestion. In the racks these days, what you see is what you get.
Something more than jeans and a T-shirt
Another big place for menswear was Garmany’s. I think they started out downtown but I know they were at Bryman’s Plaza for years and then ultimately at the house on the corner of Emery and Thornton near the Green Spot.
When they were at Bryman’s I was in high school and college and so needed something more than just jeans and a T-shirt a couple of times a year. Now it was my time to get measured and marked up for alterations.
The first few times the quickness of the salesman with his tape measure took me off guard, especially in the inseam measurement.
Then I had to hold my arms out for the sleeve lengths. I always paid special attention to the length of the pant legs because back then if your pants were too short (which they usually were at some point because you were growing and what was OK at the beginning of the school year was coming up short by spring) they teased you and said you were wearing “flood pants.” When young and with my dad I would stand in front of the three-way mirror and get a kick out of seeing my backside. Now that I was having to buy a suit I understood it for the tool that it was. And I still got a kick out of seeing my backside.
Such is fashion
These days if you watch videos on YouTube or listen to music on Spotify or Pandora or look up certain subjects of interest online like “history of tubas” the people that run those sites use artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms to see what you choose and then make suggestions for what you might also be interested in. So for example if you look up old 1970s TV wrestling videos on YouTube the algorithms see that you are selecting those and will pop up more 1970s wrestling videos in a “suggestions” section.
Or let’s say when you listen to music on Spotify and your choices run to 19th century children’s lullabies the AI is going to see that’s what you like and suggest more of the same. The people behind that thought process look at it as a way to keep you happy and make money off of you. I say it’s a good way to get in a rut and stay there and I don’t need a computer program to help me with that.
Certainly there are things we like that we revisit frequently, but we sentient humans like to explore sometimes or look at something different or what’s new. That’s where the “favorite salesperson” came into play.
Long before computers started making suggestions on what we already liked, a good salesman at the men’s stores got to know his customers and could keep an eye out for what they liked. They would even know to order a certain kind of sports jacket or blazer, or a trouser with just the right amount of pleats on it for the customer they knew. They could also keep an eye out for something different that the customer might like or make a suggestion on the “new” thing that was coming along.
For the customer, a relationship would build up and they would ask for the same help each time. Not sure about those newfangled bell-bottoms? The salesman might suggest something with just a bit of flare at the hem but in a conservative color so the customer could get used to the new style.
Leisure suits didn’t get popular overnight. Someone came up with the idea, and over a season or two the catalogs (where we saw the new styles first back then) would feature them and then they would catch on in the bigger cities and then make their way to the heartland.
Eventually, the salesman would say to his customer here in Dalton, “Hey, what about these new leisure suits? Want to try one on?” “Yes,” “Maybe next time” or “Hey! That looks pretty good” would be the reaction and soon a sale was made and the happy customer would look positively stylin’ at the next party they went to. Years later, of course, when looking through old photos, the customer would wonder “What was I thinking?” But such is fashion.
As a wee lad, mom bought my little suits for Easter or whatever, then when older I got a suit that lasted about six months before I outgrew it.
There’s a picture of me and my dad and I’m about 10 and I have on a bright red blazer and that’s about the only time I remember wearing it.
There are still a few independent Western wear stores around, but that’s not exactly the same as a men’s clothing store.
I remember the greetings my dad got, watching him studying the fit of his suits in the mirror and the smell of the wool in those stores. The chain stores have plenty of clothes, but the “custom” in “customer service” is missing.
