Dalton, Georgia. Kindergarten. Back in the day. The girls are chasing the boys on the playground. The boys are playing hard-to-get, not for some ploy to induce negative psychology, but because, well, they don’t want to be got. Coming into contact with a girl at that age brings two things: girl germs and cooties. It was a well-known scientific fact. Luckily for us boys, we knew that they could only be passed by direct contact and not by something like a borrowed crayon or a kickball. As a matter of fact, in class working on projects like learning to tie our shoes, girls were fine. Just so there was no mush.
A simpler and less costly time
I was reminded of the distinct dislike of all things mushy I had as a lad by the recent Valentine’s Day. Having dropped a small fortune on heart-shaped boxes filled with exotic varieties of chocolates, on Feb. 12 I was advised that my valentine (aka The Mrs.) was starting a new diet where the first two weeks were to be all protein and no sugar. I rushed out and bought a bouquet of flowers as a replacement for the candy.
On a side note, I’ve gained four pounds playing my part in keeping my wife’s diet “sugar free” by “disposing” of the candy. In a sugar rush delirium I time traveled in my mind to several stages of my earlier life and that was one of the time periods I revisited. It seemed a simpler and less costly time.
Giving grandfather the fish eye
During my “no mush” days, my grandfather told me one day I’d have a girlfriend. I gave him the fish eye. He’d told me that he knew where the actual Bat Cave was where Batman hid out, but there never seemed a good time for him to take me there. I had skepticism regarding the more far-fetched-sounding things he told me now, especially something as nutty as “one day you’ll have a girlfriend.”
His point was to give me some advice when (yeah, like never, grandpa) that happened. The advice I liked because it played directly into my anti-mush sensibilities. The advice was to follow his lead when he was a young man and that was to break up with my girlfriend before Christmas and then get back with her in March. That way you wouldn’t have to buy her Christmas or Valentine’s presents or treat her to an expensive restaurant dinner on New Year’s Eve. This was the first time I’d really considered the economic benefits of not liking girls and that I would have more allowance money for the important things in life, like Hot Wheels and monster movie magazines. Of course, all that was theoretical since I was never going to have a girlfriend anyway.
Plenty of mush
Of course, we don’t live in a “romance-free” world and so there was plenty of mush I had to stomach all the time. With an averted gaze or a hand over my eyes, I tried to avoid the more demonstrable demonstrations of it, but sometimes you couldn’t help it.
When I was a kid most of the TV shows had to be watchable by the whole family at the same time. We had one TV and three channels. A lot of shows were action (like “The Rat Patrol”), science fiction (like “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea”) or comedies.
In the comedies there were plenty of couples but they seemed to be pretty bereft of mush. Any of the romantic tension between the couples was lost on me. Think of “I Dream of Jeannie” where you had an eligible astronaut bachelor living with a beautiful, effervescent single lady with magical powers and dressed in a flimsy harem outfit. On TV so it must be OK. There were the married couples of Lucy and Ricky, and Samantha and Darrin, and Donna Reed and whoever her husband was, and the Cleavers, but they were all so busy getting out of comedic jams that there just wasn’t much time for kissing. Then there was Ginger and Mary Ann on “Gilligan’s Island” but my attraction to them consisted of their ability to make a delicious banana cream or coconut cream pie on an island with no oven. Even after 9 p.m. “grown-up” programming mainly consisted of detectives and lawyers dealing with crime, not lovers in the throes of passion living out their emotions on TV shows where I had to actually watch them smooch.
Kissing your horse I got
For many years the Western was one of the prime genres of TV programming and movies. Thankfully for a kid like me, there’s not a lot of kissing in cowboy movies. I can’t remember ever seeing Marshal Dillon kiss Miss Kitty on “Gunsmoke.” And since that was one of my grandfather’s favorite shows, I figured he was on my side when it came to mush, even though he was married to my grandmother. John Wayne wasn’t much of a kisser in his films, and Roy Rogers was as likely to kiss his horse Trigger on the forehead as give his wife Dale Evans a kiss. Kissing your horse I got and that was just fine.
Things even worse than girl germs and cooties
On the other hand there was “The Wild, Wild West.” Secret agent James West frequently ended up kissing the ladies.
This show was about an 1800s American James Bond on the frontier. If you remember the opening of the show there was an animated title sequence that played out like a comic book come to life. One of the sections had a lady give him a big kiss. Yuck! But wait! While laying a big one on him, she pulls out a dagger to finish him off, showing her true colors as a femme fatale. He sees it in time and socks her. While I had been taught never, ever hit a girl, I realized this was self-defense and made me realize that there were things even worse than girl germs and cooties ... female assassins!
Grownups are weird
And talking about secret agents, this was the golden age of James Bond movies. Action packed with fights, impossible gadgets and super villains, these movies were highly entertaining. You never knew where 007 would have to go to save the world. He might be underwater fighting off baddies with spear guns as he retrieved lost nuclear bombs, or he might have to infiltrate a dormant Japanese volcano with a hidden missile base to stave off WW III.
And yet, he seemed to have an eye for the ladies. Usually when it was a female “spy who loved him” I could see it coming and hide my eyes before the mush, but every so often one of the villain ladies who had just tried to drop him in a swimming pool full of sharks would suddenly pucker up and … wow, grownups are weird. It would happen so fast with the baddies that there was no time to cover my eyes.
A sweet spot for kids
Before there were multiple cable channels aimed just at kids, the local stations would plan their day’s programming around the workday. That meant soap operas during the day while the ladies were home, but then for a couple of hours in the afternoon there was a sweet spot for us kids between when school let out and when dad got home from work.
During those hours there would be reruns of old shows like “The Three Stooges,” the cartoon “Speed Racer” and one we all especially got a kick out of, “The Little Rascals.”
No girls allowed!
One of their films really struck home. In it Spanky and the boys in the gang formed a club called The He-Man Woman Haters Club. No girls allowed! I was right there with them and ready to take the oath as soon as a local chapter opened in Dalton. If it wasn’t for that turncoat Alfalfa who was smitten with that Darla girl the club would still be around.
A debonair move?
As we got a little older in grade school you were forced into interactions that I found pretty awkward. At one point in probably second or third grade they started teaching us folk dancing for some reason. It was just a couple of basic square dance moves, but you had to hold hands with girls as you danced around. Luckily for part of the second grade I was on crutches from a broken ankle so got to sit some of that out. What does it say that I considered a broken ankle good luck? Then, during a play we were putting on, I had to kiss a girl on the hand. It was supposed to be a debonair move but it just made me sick to my stomach thinking about it. The teacher directing came to my rescue and showed me how I could hold her hand with mine but then kiss my own thumb and the audience wouldn’t know! That was a close one, but I got through another school year cootie free! I left fourth grade for summer break still alive.
Something had changed
But then when I came back to school after the summer break to start fifth grade and saw my female classmates I was shocked, shocked I tell you, to discover something had changed. And it had changed forever. As a former, honorary auxiliary member of the He-Man Woman Hater’s Club I’d rather not discuss it, but if you run into me in town there’s a ring on my finger that shows how much things can change.
