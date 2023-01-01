The new year is supposed to be a time we restart the clock, so to speak, well, certainly the calendar. We make our New Year's resolutions and think back on the year that was and try and learn from past mistakes and take an optimistic forward view that things are going to get better.
The new year for 2022 had a lot of people being a bit conservative on the optimism coming off of 2021. Even the name, as I saw someone point out, had a forbidding ring to it since 2022 could also be read as “2020 too!” as if we were going into instant replay mode and have a “Groundhog Day” reenactment of 2020. If that had ended up being the case there would have been as aspirin shortage as well as a toilet paper shortage, since reliving 2020 would have been such a headache.
It will be different
But this year will be better! Right? I hope so. At the very least I can assure everyone it will be different, and that’s not always a bad thing. Each year has surprises thrown in, those “didn’t see that coming” twists that make for good reading ... in history books years later.
For those of us having to live through the unexpected turns it can be a little challenging. But that old New Year spirit does give us a chance to take a deep breath and start on a fresh lap around the old sun. Sometimes that little break before we start back is like during a high school dance and the band takes "5" and we get to go to the punch bowl and have a little something to drink or snack on before we go back to dancing with our best girl or guy.
On the other hand, it can be like the between-rounds break in a boxing match, where the bruised boxer drops onto his little stool while people squirt water in his mouth, rub Vaseline on his brow and push down any swelling bruises with a cold iron while giving him instructions for the next go ‘round that they will be watching safely from outside the ring. In other words, here’s a toast at midnight, a big lunch of greens and black-eyed peas, and a football game during the afternoon, then it’s “get back in that ring, Champ!”
I do think some of the cultures that celebrate their New Year in the spring, rather than the middle of winter like we do, have a little advantage to starting things fresh. It’s a new season and there’s new work to be done.
For us wintertime New Years-ers it just gets colder and, as far as new work to be done, well, getting our taxes done is about it. And since it comes only a week after Christmas and just a month after Thanksgiving, sometimes we can feel a little partied out. I think we should at least move the New Year's celebration to the third week in January, even if the new year still starts Jan. 1. This would give us a little time to use our new gym membership to lose a few holiday pounds before we put them right back on.
A "recharge in the old batteries"
The new year does give us a sense of a new start and so, if the previous year was a good one, we feel we can build on that, and if there were negative things, we can move on from them and leave them behind.
A new year may have unique opportunities for individuals, but there are times when we all feel a "recharge in the old batteries' after a shared difficult experience.
Some Jan. 1's in history that were greatly looked forward to must have included New Year 1866, the first year after the end of the horrors of the Civil War as well as the first year of freedom for people who had been enslaved but were now, finally, free.
What about Jan. 1 of 1919 when the “War to End All Wars” was over. There was a lot to be done but at least there weren’t any headlines about hopeless charges across no-man’s land.
Of course, there were other wars, and Jan. 1 of 1946 saw the whole world have a sigh of relief from World War II.
After the turbulent 1960s that had started out on an optimistic note but been plagued by so much woe, by Jan. 1, 1970, the majority of folks were happy for a new decade to begin.
And what about Jan. 1, 2023? I’ve got high hopes for it and I hope you do, too.
Life's milestones
Jan. 1 and New Year's aren't the only time we get a new start, it’s just the one we all share together. There are life’s milestones where we get to head out in a new direction.
Every time I started the next grade at a new school I knew a new adventure was on its way. First there was kindergarten and making a lot of new friends. Then I was a Brookwood Beaver, and I spent fifth grade starting at City Park Elementary and then City Park Junior High (Go Panthers!) and finally I started as a freshman at Dalton High School. Each of those first days in a new school brought some new friends and a host of new teachers. Granted, there’s something good about being a veteran; as a sixth-grader or an eighth-grader you were the experienced big shot ... or at least you thought of yourself as that.
After high school there might be college or that first “real” job and that was a new start where you could reinvent yourself and put forward your best you. In a new place you could try a new clothes style or haircut, or even come up with a new name for yourself if you wanted.
That first day at a new job was like a Jan. 1 even if it was June 17. Or what about the first time you were in charge all by yourself? Maybe that wasn’t even at work the first time, maybe you were the oldest kid in the house and your parents left you in charge for the first time? And if we’re looking at those kind of firsts, what about marriage? A baby???
If you don’t want to go all out on a new name or a new job there’s always the jazz that comes with a new style of clothes. A new style catches on somewhere ... East Coast? West Coast? International? Inspired by a movie? And after a while you start seeing it on TV and then it’s there on the rack where you shop. Go ahead, try it out. Don’t wait for Jan. 1.
For years it was slacks. Then came bell-bottoms. And after a couple of years, the slacks had bell-bottoms. There’s a joke about men’s ties: wide versus skinny, just wait long enough and the old style will come back around. Except nobody wears a tie much anymore, except maybe top executives, lawyers and morticians. I’ve got more ties in my closet than opportunities to use them. I guess I need to keep at least one skinny one and one wide one so when they bury me I can go in whatever style is popular at the time. Just don’t put me under in plaid. Please!
A new haircut goes a long way to creating a fresh start when other things are cruising along unchanged. If you want something long, you’ve got to grow it. But to go from long to short is only a one-hour transition. And when you enter work the next day the whole place stops for a while to gawk. I think these days though it seems people get new tattoos more often than new haircuts, and you can’t always spot a new tattoo.
Another big change that people notice is when a lady comes in with a new ring on the you-know-which finger. OK, guys probably don’t notice at first, but the other women will quickly point it out. I found a picture of my mom from just after she married my dad and she’s posed with a group having a meeting. She’s seated and just so happens to have one hand resting on the other so that a certain small stone on a ring is prominently displayed. I was working with a young woman back in the fall and she came in one day with a new ring and we all commented and complimented on it. It was in her nose.
A smile and a kind word and an ear that hears
But there’s some exciting firsts we have along the way that don’t have to be on New Year's but we can certainly challenge ourselves to it on that date. How about that first time you got to help somebody? The changes above are once in a lifetime, or maybe, a few times. But helping others can be replicated daily. Think of all the “first times” you meet someone new and get a chance to do a good deed for them, even if it’s just share a smile.
For 2023, let’s start the new year with a smile and kind word and an ear that listens to and hears the other person. Happy New Year from the Town Crier!
