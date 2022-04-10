A very good friend of ours came by the other night. She brought with her a box of photos she had taken over the years and we spent a long time after supper ohhhhing and ahhhhing over 20 years of pictures. We saw changes in our house, our yard and most of all our faces and hair.
Seeing highlights from a lot of great times from years past reminded us of what a great life we’ve had here, but also how things change. It wasn’t long before we were talking about rotary phones and party lines and how things changed gradually over time. But looking at pictures of 2001 we were also reminded how quickly things can change as well as we recalled the tragedy of 9/11. This got me to thinking about how some things change bit by bit over a lifetime and also how the world can seemingly turn on a dime.
Starting toward the sunset
In thinking about sudden changes here, the first thing that came to mind was the removal of the Cherokee. They had lived here for centuries and built their own nation. Then, within just a couple of years they all were forced west.
Although the removal was spread out over time, for each of the families there was that day that they loaded the wagon and started toward the sunset. Some carried babies with them that had been born here but would never again see their homeland. One morning you were on the farm you had lived your whole life on and by that night you were camping in a place you’d never been before.
Year of Jubilee
As tragic as that story is, there’s a flip side to the coin that’s got a good spin to it. Thirty years later the Blacks that had been brought into our area as slaves after the Indians moved out (finally) had their year of Jubilee.
First the news of the Emancipation Proclamation trickled down in 1863, and then one day the Rebels left and the Blue Coats came in. Although touch and go for a few months more, one day they were slaves and the next free.
Black Tuesday
Another day that affected the nation as a whole was Oct. 29, 1929, known as Black Tuesday, with the biggest single-day crash of the stock market. The country and the world were plunged into a decade-long economic depression. Things got mighty tight for years, desperate in fact.
On the other hand, I remember asking my grandmother about the Great Depression and she said, “Great Depression?” I said, “You know, when everyone became poor in the fall of 1929.” She told me “Nothing changed in the way we lived … we were always poor.” And so it was with many in the South.
Infamy
The next “World Changed in a Day” was Dec. 7, 1941, with the attack on Pearl Harbor. The world was at war, but the USA was lying low, happy with its role as “The Arsenal of Democracy,” supplying the Allies with armaments and supplies. But on that Sunday in Hawaii, America suffered more than 2,400 casualties, the beginning of four years of war that would lead to more than 400,000 U.S. military deaths on battlefields (and in prisoner of war camps) around the world.
Duck and cover
But before the war was even over, the next “One day Changes Us Forever” came on Aug. 6, 1945, when the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. Although the weapons of World War II were horrendous, including heavy bombers, flamethrowers and rockets, no one had even dreamed of what an atomic weapon could do: wipe an entire city out with a single bomb.
The Japanese surrender didn’t end the nuclear issue; rather, the race was on for all the big powers and even some of the small ones to come up with more and bigger nuclear weapons. Growing up during the Cold War, fears of the entire Earth’s man-made destruction ebbed and flowed with international political tensions. “Duck and cover,” then run, don’t walk, to the nearest fallout shelter. Other one-day changes of note included man walking on the moon, the fall of the Berlin Wall and 9/11.
Personal one-of-a-kind days
Those are all the big-ticket items that make the history books. Let’s not forget that a person has their very own one-of-a-kind days. I’m thinking about when my grandfather met my grandmother. When they got married on Sept. 2, 1918. When their first child came. Those things don’t make the history books but they do make the family Bible.
The time traveler
Of course, every change, culturally, legally or technologically, does not affect everyone on the day it occurs. I thought about the changes this grandfather saw in his lifetime, a lifetime that overlapped mine and allowed me to know this “time traveler.” He was born in 1892 and passed away in 1976 when I was a teenager. I’ve seen a few changes here and there but for the most part a lot of the things that have affected me have just been things that advanced rather than made a sudden jump. But he lived through game-changers, especially technologically.
In 1892 there was already electricity, the telephone, telegraph and the phonograph. There was even an “automatic” (hand-powered) dish washer at the time, and a hand-bellowed vacuum cleaner.
Having said that, where my grandfather was born, on a farm in Murray County, he would not have had any of that. His technology would be a cast iron stove which became somewhat common in the 1800s. As for a water pump, he probably just had a well with a bucket on a rope.
When my dad was born in the early 1930s they still had a wood-burning stove, a well and a horse-drawn wagon for travel. By the time my grandfather passed he had a house with all the modern conveniences and a car! Over the course of just his lifetime the world changed technologically in ways that would have seemed like magic to people a century earlier.
His life started not much different from the Founding Fathers and the first Americans. It was not that much different from most “common” people anywhere in the world in the previous centuries. But with the inventive genius, pioneering spirit and economic get-to-it of the American spirit, things started changing in the late 1800s and then boomed as we moved into the 20th century.
Right around my grandfather’s birth, motion pictures were being born. Camera, film and projector were on different tracks that came together in the 1890s. America’s Thomas Edison invented a type of peep show machine to show films marketed in 1894.
Meanwhile in France, in 1895, the Lumiere Brothers were the first to project movies to a theater full of people. For music lovers, Edison had invented the phonograph in the 1880s, but his “records” were cylinders, not discs. The discs were invented in Europe and made it to the U.S. in 1894 and overtook the cylinders by the early 1900s.
At my grandfather’s birth, live music was the only way to go. Over his life, records became the biggest thing in music. Adding to the records played at home, Marconi built the first working radio in 1894. At first this was used as a type of “wireless telegraph” but eventually grew to the radio broadcasting industry that played such a big part of entertainment during the 20th century. The 1930s through the 1950s was the Golden Age of Radio with all types of shows that would later make their way to television.
And speaking of television ... the first television broadcasts were experimentally put out as far back as the 1920s and ’30s. World War II put TV into pause mode. Then, in the late 1940s it came back, it came back fast and it came back big. It was movies and radio in your home, it was the newspaper and the local gossip and your friends and neighbors (especially in the early decades with local programming coming out of local stations). With all the pieces in place it was just a matter of the technology advancing for the conveyance of culture. We still sit at home staring at the screen, although now it’s streaming over the internet and available on our computers. There had been mechanical types of computers for years but in 1948 the first computer program ran as a demonstration test. By the 1970s when my grandfather passed, we were heading down the road to laptops, the internet and AI (artificial intelligence). Even then science fiction was warning us about computers that could malfunction and launch atomic missiles, or out-think and out-fight humans. Look out, future humans!
Miracles!
In one lifetime, at just the right time, my grandfather saw man take to the air and outer space, with men walking on the moon. He saw a country with food for all, cars to anywhere and machines that got people together all across the globe, letting them talk, learn and share over distances impossible to travel in ages past. Since then we’ve refined and added to the tech that makes modern life possible.
He saw miracles. What miracles will we see by the end of our days? And will we recognize them as such or just order online and complain about the two days it takes to be delivered?
