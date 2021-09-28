Georgia got the nickname “The Peach State” back in the early 1900s because of the production of that fruit here, and Whitfield County and one Dalton man in particular had a lot to do with that.
His name was Frank Summerour and he was perhaps the most successful peach grower of his day. He also participated in local politics and was a popular mover and shaker for the community. The peaches he grew here and in surrounding counties made Georgia the name in peaches back in the day, a legacy that still holds.
Selling while fresh
First, a quick history of the peach. Peaches originated in China and spread west to Persia. From there they went to Europe and were brought to the New World by the Spanish in the 1600s. By the 1700s they were being grown all along the American colonies on people’s farms. Thomas Jefferson grew, bred and experimented with peaches at his home Monticello.
The growth of the peach industry didn’t really come about until the rise of railroads and the ability to ship peaches quickly to markets around the country.
In the early 1900s Georgia peaches were considered the best. Although canning existed and some sales were made that way, the best profits could be made by selling them quickly while fresh.
In the 1920s, refrigerated train cars opened the market up even further. Although Georgia is still one of the top four producers of peaches in the country along with South Carolina and New Jersey, California is the number one producer now. That’s not to say that our Georgia peaches aren’t still the tastiest!
A peach tree will start producing fruit from three to five years after sprouting. The older it gets, the more fruit it produces as the tree gets stronger with more branches to support the fruit. A peach tree will produce fruit for more than a decade.
Peach trees are self-pollinating, and when they grow a new branch, it will be the next year before fruit grows on it. Pruning also helps the tree, keeping the branches from getting too tangled up. I was told you should prune enough for a bird to be able to fly through the middle of the tree.
Another thing peach trees need are a certain number of cold days during the winter. Culling some of the young fruit so that there’s about one peach every six inches will make for larger fruit. Some reasons you may have a bad season for peaches include the fact that the previous year was a bumper harvest and the tree was basically tired out and so doesn’t produce as much the next year. Another reason is that the tree may have used too much energy producing new branches so it will have an off year. And finally, a late frost while the tree is in bloom will really kill that season’s crop. I have a few peach trees in my yard and there have been two or three years either an early warm spell or a late frost has taken my whole crop.
Making some cash
Until railroads came along in the mid-1800s, most crops were grown for personal consumption on home farms or for local markets. A farmer might load up several bushels of peaches and take them into town on his wagon for a Saturday market to try and make a little money off a good crop.
About the only major forms of transportation back then were rivers and canals. That means a place like North Georgia was a backwater without much water. But with trains, agricultural production for big markets made sense. Whole boxcars of grain or corn or cows could be loaded up and shipped in two or three days with what would have taken three months on a wagon. In that wagon all the fruits and vegetables you had with you would have either spoiled or you would have eaten them all by then.
Dalton had no navigable rivers to speak of and no canals, but when the railroad came through the area we were set for making some cash off cash crops.
Looking for a better peach
Enter the farming entrepreneurs and Frank Summerour. In a January 1894 newspaper article from the Dalton Argus, which was the newspaper of that time, there is a brief bio of W.F. “Frank” Summerour as he had been elected an alderman for the city of Dalton. The article also lists numerous citizens on the various committees that kept the city running smoothly. The committees Summerour served on were the Cemetery, Street, Park, Water and Fire committees. It’s interesting to think that he was around back when the “Old Fire House” (aka the current Dalton Little Theatre) would have been the “new” fire house.
In Summerour’s bio, it is related that he was born in Murray County, April 4, 1858, just a few years before the Civil War. Looking at information from earlier newspapers, it seems his family ancestors first came to North Georgia when the family patriarch moved here from Philadelphia to start a trading post in the Cherokee Indian Nation.
Summerour attended Hiwassee College in East Tennessee, not too far from here. As a young man he traveled west for a time and lived and worked in California, Oregon and Washington. As the paper states, “Finding that North Georgia was the best country on the globe ...” he returned and started working in Dalton in 1887.
He worked at the North Georgia Canning Co. as a manager. By this article in 1894 he was one of the owners. At this point he was starting to look at growing his own fruit for the canning operation, looking for a better peach than the local types. He focused on the “Elberta” peach, and he had a nursery going to start his orchards.
Jumping ahead to July 1903, we see the “fruit” of Summerour’s labors over the past 10 years. The article is headlined “Elberta Peach Shipments.” Summerour’s orchards had been planted and were putting out. As of this column he had shipped eight train carloads of peaches. These peaches were from a little south of here at his Calhoun orchards.
The 1903 crop was very small that year (the paper doesn’t say why, perhaps a late frost) but the fruit was in demand and the prices were good. The cars went to Philadelphia, Cincinnati and other cities.
Another innovation Summerour made was to load a train car full of peaches, 530 crates, and ship them via express train straight to Cincinnati, the first time this had ever been done from North Georgia. The cost of running them express was reported as $223.50, and the car had been loaded by the workers in 21 minutes.
Summerour was following the shipment to sell the carload himself and expected to make a good deal. A crate of local peaches in Dalton were going for between $1.25 and $1.75 from local growers. Summerour was expecting to ship 14 carloads from his Calhoun orchards.
Whitfield was a little farther north and the peaches here were coming in a bit later. By September the paper was reporting on successful sales and giving out more details on the local peach scene. The news was so big on the peach sale that the newspaper actually printed pictures of three checks that Summerour was paid that season.
The largest payment
Summerour had gotten the single largest payment for a carload of peaches anywhere in the U.S. The check for that one car of peaches was for $1,338.84. He had other checks for more than $1,000 as well. The sale was to a commission seller in Boston named T.E. Holloway. The 602 crates on the car went for $3.25 each. It was estimated that the crop that year was only 5% of what it could be, the overall crop being pretty much decimated, but with so many trees there was still plenty of fruit to ship.
Summerour had peach orchards in several counties around. In 1900, a bounty year for his young orchards, he shipped 30,000 crates of peaches. In 1903 his orchards had about 500,000 trees with about 350,000 ready to produce in the next season. A good season would make for 400 train cars of peaches!
In other parts of Georgia he had 100,000 trees in Elberton and another 100,000 in Mount Airy. They had just been planted in 1902 and so wouldn’t put out for another couple of years.
His oldest orchards were in Whitfield, Gordon and Paulding counties. His biggest orchard was in Dalton and it stretched continuously — are you ready for this? — three-and-a-half miles! Imagine that sight and smell when the whole orchard was in bloom in the spring.
His success had brought in other local farmers to get in on the peach business. Their orchards numbered trees between 3,000 and 25,000. Whitfield County at this time had 300,000 peach trees. Most of the orchards at this time were north of Atlanta with Dalton and Whitfield being a real center of the industry. Summerour estimated that once all the trees planted at that time started producing fruit there would be from three to four million fruit trees in the orchards around here.
And that, neighbors, is why I say Whitfield County and Dalton are responsible for Georgia being the Peach State!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
