When it comes to language, we have uniquely human ways of getting a point across without doing a bee-dance or “marking” a tree; we have metaphors and proverbs.
Metaphors use an illustration that’s not directly related to a thing being described: “He gobbled his food down like water going over a waterfall.” The guy is not a waterfall but you get the idea.
There are also proverbs, which are short, pithy sayings that convey a truth or wisdom and are frequently put forth as a metaphor.
I have some proverbs to share with you I’ve come across over the years and find to be particularly wise.
These proverbs, or “pearls of wisdom,” are wiser than me in that I might know these proverbs but don’t necessarily follow them.
An example of a well-known proverb is from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”: “Neither a borrower nor a lender be.”
The speech explains that a loan loses both ends of the bargain and it’s a good way to lose a friendship, and borrowing dulls the responsibility of a person if you’re getting something you didn’t work for.
This is a famous quote and was even repeated by a friend who thought it was a verse from the Bible. Needless to say, that friend hasn’t been to Sunday school in a while.
‘Once you learn your job, learn everybody else’s job’
For my personal encounters with pearls of wisdom I’ve had a few from my parents which I will put up against the saying in “Hamlet” any day of the week. The first one is from my dad. He said, regarding getting a new job/position, “Once you learn your job, learn everybody else’s job.” He knew this would set you up for promotion, as someone that could help others if they needed it, fill in for people if they were out sick, and be ready for a promotion or a move to another company.
An important component to this advice is the aphorism “Everybody likes to be the expert!” I’ve found that if you go up to someone doing their thing and watch silently at first, you can ask a question and they’re happy to explain.
I’ve only come across a couple of instances where someone seemed to be paranoid about their “insider info” and that giving it away might cause them to lose something.
If you’re working with someone over a period of time, you can take it slow as you query them. Then, if you’re lucky and they’re nice, they’ll give you a chance to try it yourself. Looking to change jobs? They might need an assistant or they might already be working and pass your name along to someone looking for someone that can do what they do.
Dad gave me that advice when I was starting out in the working world and I’ve tried to act on it (with the exception of any job with a lot of math. Math and I don’t get along so well).
Over the years I’ve gotten to learn and do several different jobs because I had watched and asked about something different at my worksite.
‘It’s better to be underpaid than overpaid’
The next two bits of wisdom come from my mom.
Her first one is more of a warning for the workplace. Her proverb says “It’s better to be underpaid than overpaid.” If you’re underpaid they’re getting a bargain and who doesn’t like a bargain. You’re like a discount coupon at the grocery store for the company. If you’re overpaid, guess what, they’ll notice and find someone to do the same job for less, and believe me, that person is out there waiting.
The other one she gave me is actionable. This one is about being modest and making sure you’re of value to the company no matter what they pay you: “Always make your boss look good.” This is not so much about being a “yes man,” as they used to say, but about doing a good job for yourself, the company and your leader. They will realize, whether they say so or not, that part of their success is because of your success. And this is a great way to survive if you’re on the “paid too much” side of the equation. You may be paid too much for the position, but not for the value you bring to the boss.
‘Sometimes a good idea … is not enough’
My next pearl comes from a man whose name I never knew. We worked in the same building but were never introduced.
I was working on a project in an office there and he was part of the maintenance staff. The company had two buildings on either side of an alley. It was winter and came a BIGGGG snow. The alleyway was snowed under and was so small and filled with parked cars stuck in the snow the city snow plows couldn’t get through to clear the snow. (This was not in the South, obviously.) We had to walk back and forth between the two buildings to go to various meetings or work on different pieces of equipment.
As it started to warm up, the snow turned to mush and then it became half water and half snow, all about six inches deep. Crossing the alley was a cold, wet horror. I spotted this gentleman out in the alley with a shovel. I realized he was trying to dig out a couple of canals in the snow to let the water drain out to a curbside city drain. I went down to join him and cheer him on.
He eventually got the canal to the drain opened and we stood back to watch the water finally disappear. The water flowed into the opening of the drain and we watched as we realized in about 20 minutes or so the water would be drained.
That’s when the water stopped flowing and the drain mouth turned into a small pond. The drain was totally clogged up. All the effort was for nothing. I looked at him, he looked at me, and then he said with the experienced wisdom that comes with failure, “Sometimes a good idea … is not enough.”
‘Leave it all in the pool!’
My wife is a swim coach, and my kids swam competitively from the time they were 4 or 5 all the way through high school. As the kids grew and the competitions became more intense there was an expression they used that I came to really like.
In high school big swim meets were run like the Olympics. During the day were all the heats and then there was a break of a couple of hours. Then the top swimmers of the day came back to compete against each other for the championships in the finals. Very exciting stuff.
The expression they shared for that last swim when everything was at stake and there was no second chance was this: “Leave it all in the pool!”
The coaches and fellow swimmers meant this is no time to hold anything back, this was the time to go for it. Many times in the qualifying rounds top athletes know how hard to work to get in the finals but without using up everything, saving something. I’ve seen the kids that truly did that and had to have their teammates pull them exhausted from the water.
I’ve found there are times in your life, no matter what you might be doing, that you have to give it your all and make sure you “Leave it all in the pool.”
‘Always do the next right thing’
The last one I’ll leave you with I heard from a pulpit but it wasn’t a verse from the Bible. Rather, it was to use biblical, moral principles in life no matter where you happen to be. It was from a pastor we had, since retired, that said he heard it from a lady in Chattanooga. I don’t know if she came up with it herself but this one may be another home-grown one.
The expression is to help get you or keep you on the right track, no matter how things are going. It can be especially useful, though, if you find you’ve lost your way and each step you take gets you further from where you want to be. This proverb is “Always do the next right thing.” If you do the right thing and keep doing it, you’ll be in a good place.
If you’ve been making the wrong choices and are “off the main road and out in the woods,” doing the next right thing might not magically set every past mistake right, but it will at least get you going in the right direction, and once you do that, there is certainly a sense of relief that comes with that.
I hope you’ve found these pearls of wisdom at least interesting to think about, and maybe one or two you’ll be able to apply to good effect. Of course, one of the wisest sayings comes from that classic of quotable quotes, The Good Book. And it can be applied to those who don’t take those words of wisdom to heart or head, ending up both bruised and with a “What just happened?” look on their face. You can shorten it to T-shirt-slogan length and still get the point: “Like pearls before swine!”
