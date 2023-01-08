The Town Crier hit the jackpot!
You know we love to find old publications about the Dalton-Whitfield County area so we can look back and learn or remember how things used to be. A while back I came across a publication that was part of our area’s participation in the 1976 bicentennial celebration. It covered a general history of our locality leading up to 1976.
But now I found an old phone book from 1976 that covers Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Chatsworth (all of Whitfield and Murray counties). The great thing about the phone book is that it provides a snapshot of Dalton at that exact time, listing everyone with a phone, and for businesses we can let our fingers do the walking through the extensive Yellow Pages that was the paper “smartphone and internet” of those days. Let’s get to walking!
Do we still have phone operators?
The phone company at that time was GTE — General Telephone as it self-identified on the back cover. The full name was General Telephone Co. of the Southeast.
GTE has roots all the way back to 1935, and then going forward past 1976 there are connections to Verizon and Windstream.
The full cover of the phone book was a painting of the Betsy Ross flag, the early American flag from the Revolution that has 13 red and white stripes with 13 white stars in a circle on blue. Considered our “first” national flag, it still does its job of generating patriotism.
Inside the first pages there are some, to these days, amusing informational bits and pieces. On the inside cover there is the headline “assistance in calling.” Underneath is a single sentence: “if you need help to make a call dial ‘operator.’” I can remember dialing operators back then but it’s been so long since I’ve spoken to a human operator on the phone I’m forced to wonder, do we still have phone operators?
And in more than one place regarding operators, it always says “she will help you.” I guess in 1976 there were no male operators?
In case of an emergency
There are also emergency contact numbers as well as blank lines to write them on on the first page of the directory. On the blank space for “Doctor” where you would enter your doctor’s office number there is a second line for his home number! Imagine that these days.
Among the fire and police department numbers there are extra numbers; for example, for the forest fire emergency number there is the primary number but also a second number if no one answers the first number. And there are two more numbers for nighttime calls.
For the Pleasant Grove Fire Department there is a primary number and then two more beneath for “if no answer, dial ... ” The Varnell Volunteer Fire Department has three “if no answer, call” numbers. I guess if your house is on fire they want you to keep phoning until you get somebody.
The number in Tunnel Hill says “Volunteer Fireman” (singular) instead of “Firemen.” I don’t know if that’s a typo or if there was only one fireman in Tunnel Hill back then.
There are a couple of numbers the phone company provided on the emergency numbers page that I can’t imagine got called too often, but there they are nonetheless. These include the FBI, the U.S. Treasury Department (with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms division specifically mentioned ... were we still a “dry” county back then?) and the U.S. Secret Service.
Local numbers that I don’t think we have anymore included the Dalton-Whitfield County Civil Defense (there is no civil defense anymore, replaced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency), a direct line to the Dalton-Whitfield Narcotic Squad (in case you wanted to “narc” on someone) and a number for the Carpet Capitol React Rescue Squad. I’ve never heard of that organization so I’m not sure if that’s the number you call if you get lost in the woods or if you spill red wine on your shag carpet and need to get the stain out immediately.
Time to get legal
At the bottom of page one there are two legal notices. The first deals with emergency calls on party lines. I remember my grandparents being on a party line in the south end of the county up into the ’70s, so this was aimed at households like theirs. The Georgia law stated that failure to relinquish the line for an emergency call “in which property or human life is in jeopardy” (I think it’s funny they put property first) will be guilty of a misdemeanor. Likewise, if you use an “I need to make an emergency call” as a ruse to get the neighbor off the line so you can use it to call your bookie you will be guilty of an equivalent misdemeanor.
The next paragraph covers a Georgia law concerning “abusive or obscene” language. The text seems to cover two scenarios, one where abusive language over the phone “without provocation” tends to cause a “breach of the peace,” and secondly, obscene, vulgar or profane language used in the presence of, or “by telephone” to, a female is a misdemeanor.
The law goes on to cover writing or printing obscene or vulgar language or improper proposals to any “virtuous female” in the state, or conduct indecent, or disorderly conduct in the presence of females on passenger cars, street cars or other places of like character. Sorry, virtuous males are on their own.
Local or long distance?
On the next page we learn that Dalton to Chatsworth was a local call, but Cohutta or Tunnel Hill to Chatsworth was a long distance call in ’76. By the way, our area code then was 404, the same as all of the northern half of Georgia.
At this time things had been modernized to the point where there was “1+” dialing and “0+” dialing. Long distance could be dialed directly from your house by dialing 1 plus the area code and number. If you were on a party line an operator would pick up and you’d tell her what your number was for billing.
With the 0+ dialing you could do four more types of calls. These were person-to-person calls, a collect call, a credit card call and a third number billing. Operators (a female, I bet) assisted on the 0+ calls. Person-to-person calls were when you tried to call a specific person and if they weren’t there you didn’t have to pay. A collect call was when you wanted the person you were calling to pick up the tab. A credit card call charged the call to a credit card, and a third number billing was used, for example, if you were a carpet salesman from Dalton in Ohio and made a call from your hotel room to the next day’s client in, say, Indiana and you could charge the call to your home number or your work number.
The well-known scam everyone used was to combine the person-to-person call with the collect call to let people know you had gotten somewhere safely. Let’s say my family was going on vacation to Panama City Beach and so to let my grandparents know we had all gotten there safely we would call person-to person collect and ask for a phony name, let’s say Walter Ricks. There was no Walter Ricks, but that was the prearranged code name to let my grandparents reply “He’s not here,” avoiding the charge but letting them know we were there safe, sound and sunburned.
The next two pages deal with all the area codes in the country. Looking at the map you’d be surprised how many states were served with only one area code back then. Georgia had two, 404 for Atlanta and north, and 912 for Macon and south. California had eight area codes for the whole state, New York had seven and Texas had five. I’d be willing to bet Los Angeles County by itself has close to eight area codes now. And now, cellphones have their own area codes that travel with them wherever they go. Our area code system at the time included Canada, Mexico (with only two area codes for the whole country in ’76), Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Talking fast
The last two information pages in the front of the phone book covered such things as the rate periods. There were three time periods with different charges. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., was the top tier rate, then Sunday through Friday between 5 and 11 p.m. was a lower night rate, and finally, 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. on nights and weekends was the lowest rate.
Need to call Alaska or Hawaii? The first three minutes would run you $7.50. That’s about $40 in today’s money! They don’t mention what it costs after the first three minutes since I guess they figured at that rate you’ll talk fast and be done in three minutes. Want to talk to a friend in Japan, Europe, Africa or South America? How does $12 ($63 today) sound? I hope that’s a good friend! After explaining why your phone number is important and how to say it correctly to people (area code ... pause ... first three numbers ... pause ... last four numbers) we finally get to the phone numbers.
Next week, let’s look at those old-fashioned Yellow Pages!
