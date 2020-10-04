Is there anything more American than pizza? Sounds funny, but if you think about it there’s no surprise that one of our national favorite foods is a type of immigrant food from Italy that we have taken and transformed into our very own.
And with Americans always innovating, we don’t just have pizza, we have New York style, Chicago style, Buffalo style, “thin and crispy,” “stuffed crust” and, yes, in the South, BBQ pizza.
Dalton has been home to several pizza parlors for years, with new ones coming along and others receding into favorite memories. Some time soon the Town Crier will review some of the current and past favorite pizza places. But today I’m going to talk about my personal experience with pizza. I was lucky enough to have worked at one of the long-gone places and so here is my memoir of pizza.
Any income was a win
Down Thornton Avenue south, Highway 41 if you’re counting, is the Mariscos Puerto Vallarta Mexican restaurant that specializes in delicious seafood. The restaurant has a home in a mid-century style “A” frame building that was first built as a pizza parlor. The name of the restaurant was Village Inn Pizza and I made pizza there for a short time when I was finishing up high school.
My dream job was to work at the movie theater but there were no openings. School was coming to an end and it was time to find work for the summer. I would have liked to have been a hyster/forklift driver, but I’d only been driving a car for a couple of years. There were several openings for restaurant workers including wait staff and bus boys, but the "pizza cook wanted" jumped out at me. I wrote the number down and dialed it on the rotary phone.
I can’t remember the boss’s name, but let’s call him Tim. Tim answered the phone and I asked about the job. He asked me when I could start. I expected a much harder interview and maybe even trick questions, but I found out minimum wage restaurant jobs were very available then. It makes sense since people don’t tip here like in New York City and the carpet mills pay three or four times more per hour.
For me, going from no income to any income was a win. Combine that with Tim’s need for a pizza maker and the next thing you know I’m getting asked what’s the very earliest I could start.
We had a week planned in Daytona that first week that school was out so I told him I couldn’t start for about 10 days. He asked if there was any way I could start before I left. Well, I could work for three days and then be off for a week before I came back. He jumped at it. I asked him what the hours were and he said I would come in about 4 in the afternoon to prep for the dinner rush and work until closing. “When does the restaurant close?” I naively asked. There was a pause and then he said, “10 p.m.” Didn’t sound like a very long work day and I liked that.
I went by for my first day, which I assumed would be training under a pizza master. I pictured "The Karate Kid" set in a pizza place where an Italian Mr. Miyagi would teach me the secrets dating back to Michelangelo of throwing a pizza pie in the air. Instead, I was given a quick run-through of the process and put right to work. Yikes. I had never even made a Chef Boyardee pizza that used to come as a kit in a single box.
An unfurled, misshapen edge
Here’s how you make a pizza at Village Inn. First you wash your hands really well. Next, the dough for the crust was already made up in the morning for lunch so I didn’t have to mix that. There was already 20 or more pounds of dough waiting for me to grab a double handful, about the size of a softball. The thing that unnerved me at first was that for that much dough they actually used a large, 38-gallon plastic garbage can to hold it. Of course, the inside of the garbage can was totally clean and hygienic, but my lifelong experience was garbage cans were for garbage, not delicious bread crust.
Also, by this time in the day, the dough was in the bottom third of the garbage can so I had to lean way over and into the can to get the dough. Inside, the fermenting bread smelled like a beer brewery. It didn’t take me long to learn to hold my breath when I went in for the dough so I didn’t pass out from the yeasty fumes. Heaven forbid they found me unconscious upside down in the dough barrel. Things like that get around in a small town like Dalton.
Next was forming the crust. The dough ball from the barrel was plopped down in the middle of whatever size pan the customer had ordered. Then, starting from the center and working my way toward the edge, I was to stretch it over the edge and then fold it back on itself about half an inch to form the rounded crust. On my first attempt I didn’t do very well and as the pizza baked it came unrolled. The crust, when I pulled the pizza from the oven, was a thin, jagged layer of bread with no “edge” to it. As it was, I never mastered the crust roll, and almost all my pizzas came out with an unfurled, misshapen edge. As a pizza chef it was my hallmark.
I’d load those babies up
The fillings, things like pepperoni, ham, ground beef, sausage, green peppers, onions, olives and so on, were already prepared when I got there and were in individual containers lined up along the work counter. If we had anchovies no one ever ordered them.
Once the crust had been (mal)formed on the pizza tray and a scoop of tomato sauce had been poured across it and the cheese sprinkled on top, it was fast and easy to look at the order and customize the toppings. As bad as I was on doing the crust, I was really good at putting the toppings on, mainly because I would put the toppings on like I would like them done, not necessarily as management, who is portion conscious, would be. Profitability wasn’t part of my job description. I’d load those babies up! What I lacked in crust construction, I made up for in topping excess. The last step was sliding the pizza pie into the oven and standing by while it baked. And yes, some burned on my watch.
A giant, plush giraffe
Village Inn Pizza was part of a nationwide chain and there are still some around, mainly in North Carolina and some out west. As best as I can tell from the internet, the first Village Inn Pizza Parlor was built in 1967 in Statesville, North Carolina, by the founder, William Ray Lackey. I’m not sure if the restaurant in Dalton was company owned or was a franchise store.
The restaurant here had the distinctive “A” frame front with front doors. Just inside and visible through a front window was a giant, plush giraffe. It was life-sized for a baby giraffe and I never knew what that had to do with pizza.
To the immediate left was the counter where you ordered the pizza and paid. The pizza would be brought to your table.
There were stained glass windows, and halfway back on the left wall was a jukebox. In the back was a wide area with a sunken area with tables. There was a giant screen where old, silent comedy films were shown. I can’t remember whether this was an actual film projector or an early, big screen TV projector. It seems like there were film canisters that would be loaded into the projector. With all the wood inside and the pizzas constantly cooking, the place always smelled good.
The minimum wage then was $2.68 and I can’t imagine they paid me much more than this considering how I was at the crusts. I made more money than I thought I would because when he told me the restaurant closed at 10, that’s not what “closing” means in the restaurant job biz. Closing means when you’re finished cleaning and putting up everything. After the last customer was served the place had to be cleaned, the toppings put in the cooler, the salad bar closed and stowed, and the tables and floors cleaned. I finished about 2 in the morning. My hands smelled so strongly of onions and green peppers I slept with my hands hanging off the end of the bed, as far away from my nose as I could get them.
After three days of working there I took off for a week in Florida. When I got back I got a call for my dream job, working at the movie theater. I called my boss and told him I got the dream job and wouldn’t be coming back. There was a long pause and then he said, frustrated, “Ever?” The “Help Wanted” ad went back in the paper. My pizza-making days were behind me, but I still eat them whenever I can.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
