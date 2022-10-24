Stuck back in some drawer of mine, along with all kinds of long-forgotten bric-a-brac and what-nots, I came across three little booklets from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
These were part of a series of pamphlets put out by the organization on such topics as “Georgia County Courthouses,” “Industrial Archaeology in Georgia” and, the one that caught my eye for this week, “Architecture in Georgia: The Evolution of the Porch.”
There are three things I need to address before we dive into the history of porches in the South: 1) Our porch season in the South is much longer than up north, 2) I have some great memories of time spent on porches, 3) me at age 15 would have never thought that I would ever find this an interesting subject.
My favorite porch
The Town Crier has covered front porches and back decks before, but mainly a personal take on them rather than a “formal” history. My favorite porch was probably my grandparents. I spent time there as a child as well as a young adult.
As a kid it was a playground, a wooden boardwalk in a western town of our cowboy imagination, a platform for launching fireworks or just a thing to jump off of. Later, my grandfather enclosed part of it as a screened-in porch and there he would spend mornings with coffee, the paper and the radio playing. Afternoons were spent waiting for the mail to run or to hang out until supper was ready.
It was at times like that when I was visiting as a young man that I learned a lot of family history, the oral history part as opposed to the genealogy notes found in census records. The fun part was hearing my grandfather’s take on a family event and then my grandmother would come out and tell her side of it. Sometimes she added in her point of view, sometimes she filled in some gaps he may or may not have left out intentionally. And sometimes, it turned into a comedy routine between the two of them. Such was the special place called the porch.
Telling tall tales
As for a history of the porch, I’m sure eons ago the Ogg family of cave dwellers had a place out front of the old homestead cavern where they had pulled some logs and boulders around so they could sit in the evening and tell tall tales about that mastodon that got away or who they were having over for a cookout the next weekend (as soon as they invented weekends).
In some of those ancient towns or the Native American cliff-side dwellings, the houses were built for safety and defense and don’t have much of a porch out front. But, if you look closely, you can see in most of those places they could climb up on top of the house and hang out. I guess they didn’t so much have a front porch as a top porch.
In Europe, the folks in the cities had balconies, and in Africa in the villages they had a common central area among the houses.
Eventually the immigrants came to America and here there was lots of room, and the farmhouses were spread out across the countryside, making room and need for porches. And here in the South the porch evolved.
An important part of any house
The pamphlet from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has on the cover a granny and child sitting on a wooden plank front porch for a log cabin. They sit in the shadow of a large bush or vines on the side, creating shade from the sun. The porch is a few steps off the ground as most of the houses/cabins then were built up off the ground, on stone pilings or wooden beams to keep the house off the damp ground and away from the termites.
Most of the examples of the porches in the booklet are from more formal, well-to-do homes around Georgia. As the styles change over the years, the idea is that these major influences spread across the area. Even in the early days, the porch was known and appreciated as an important part of any house. Like many things, the porch went from “function” to later on “fashion”, although, in the climate we live in, the function has always had sway on the fashion.
The first uniquely American “porch” style was the “dog-trot” porch. That’s where there’s basically a hole through the middle of the house. The porch, instead of being on the front or sides, goes through the middle. When the house is oriented the right way, considering east and west and if there are any mountain or water features, the dog-trot will have cooling breezes that go right through it.
In the South, the fireplaces are on the outside of the houses back in the old days, and the dog-trot would bring the cool right to the inner walls of the house. This style got its name from the fact that a smart dog is going to trot through the house instead of going around to get to the backyard, and, if any of my dogs are like yours, they’re going to stop in the shade and nap.
For more than sitting
This type porch as well as the ones on the front of the early and simpler houses back in the pre air-conditioning days were to provide for a cool place that was for more than sitting. Folks would work and kids would play there because it was cool, and also when it was raining.
If company came, a porch was always a place to hang out and entertain, pull up a rockin’ chair and I’ll get you a glass of sweet tea.
A lot of the two-story houses back in the late 1700s-early 1800s had an upstairs porch as well. This provided a second shaded area to help cool the house and give a view, but with a more private access, and also to echo the style of the nice houses in Charleston, South Carolina, from the 1700s.
One feature of Georgia houses from further south, closer to the coast, is the “half-story.” To get further off the ground the house would be built up about a half-story higher, allowing for a basement with windows above ground level for light, and the porch would be reached by stairs up to the first full level.
The stairs would be designed decoratively as well, sometimes with two sets of steps going up to meet at the top or a single set of stairs that fanned out from the porch down to a wider arc at ground level or some other architecturally interesting manner.
Then, as the nation prospered, a move to more “classical” styles of architecture grew in popularity. Where before, strong wooden posts held up the porch roof, they were soon being decorated as columns you might find on an ancient Greek temple.
Greek Revival style reached its apex in the 1840s in the South and those big mansions with the huge columns we think of when someone says “movie set in antebellum times” had grown so that the huge porches were being called “porticos” because, you know ... fancy.
The porches were getting larger and larger as people who could afford it were building rooms with very high ceilings, which also helped keep the house cool in hot weather.
Most southern homes with columns at this time either used two or four columns. In some cases, a separate porch was put in on the side for carriages to pull up to so folks could exit the carriage and enter directly into the house out of the weather. These side porticos were practical and are used even today in homes and public buildings and I know of at least one old house that has one here in Dalton, the old Hamilton House behind the post office.
As the Victoria Age began to influence architectural styles and with the great wealth generated by pre-war slave economies, the houses became more delicate in their presentation. With “Victorian” and “Queen Anne” styles, the porches were less temple-like and more decorative with arches, borders and screens to add light details on the houses. Styles like “Italianate” and “Gothic Revival” came to the forefront.
Curved shapes for the porch and windows or angled with peaks added visual interest to what had previously been just square windows and doors. It was during this time that the “porch” became a “veranda.”
In the early 1900s the “bungalow” became a popular house style for more modest houses, and their front porch is a major part of the design. These porches became “sun porches” or “sleeping porches” (usually on the back of the house) and continued to be places to sit in the shade, eat and visit with friends. From the early days of the “dog trot” the porch has always been a meeting place between the inside and the outside of the house.
Now that you’ve looked back on the front porch, you can drive around Dalton and look at the older houses along Thornton and in other parts of town and the county and see how they have done their porches. And if you see a friend, pull up a chair and sit a spell in the evening shade.
