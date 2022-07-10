Do prices always go up? Not always, but usually, and so far in human history, over time, yes.
It’s not really “inflation” like we think of when prices rise quickly in a short time, but overall the prices go up.
In the opposite case, prices go down, and in something like the Great Depression everything goes down, getting stuck in a downward spiral. When we think of depressions, we think of the Great Depression from the late 1920s to the start of World War II, but the U.S. has had many depressions over the years, as well as a few bouts of inflation.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ in real life
Way back is one example; the Panic of 1893. A chain of events led to panic and a pretty interesting outcome. There were investors in Argentina and there was a wheat crop shortage causing some initial issues. Meanwhile, here in the states, a major railroad went bust, as did a rope company, of all things. The rope company was trying to corner the market on hemp imports (for rope, not dope!) and was the most actively traded stock on Wall Street. When it went bust, people got nervous. They sold stocks, called in debts, and made runs on banks to get savings out. Soon, other companies were going bankrupt, and people were losing jobs. At that time you could cash in your government gold bonds for actual gold, so that’s what people were doing, making a run on the U.S. government. If you’ve seen “It’s a Wonderful Life” you know what a bank run can be like.
The government kept a backup of at least $100 million in gold, but President Grover Cleveland was informed it was down to $60 million. A week later it was $45 million and finally drained down to $9 million. Cleveland was informed that one bond holder had $10 million worth of bonds and if he called it in for the gold the government would be bust.
Step in Wall Street super big shot J.P. Morgan, the richest man in America. He came down and met with a suspicious and reluctant president and his Treasury secretary and told them that the government should sell him bonds and he would pay in gold, restocking the Treasury. Just the news of his visit to Washington, D.C., from New York helped ease some of the panic.
He offered to buy $100 million but the president said $60 million would do. For J.P. Morgan this was just another meeting with a business in trouble. But this business affected the stable economy that he needed for all his other businesses to work well. This one man literally saved the U.S. government.
The rise of Hitler
On the other side of the coin (pun intended) from a depression is inflation. This usually happens when there is too much money in circulation and prices go up, up, up. A shortage of goods can contribute. The example they always cite in the history books was the inflation in Germany in the 1920s, so bad they called it hyperinflation.
For World War I, Germany had moved off the gold standard (where gold backed up the money) to paper money. Then, after losing the war, Germany was ordered by the winners to pay war reparations. One of the ways they paid this huge debt was to ... print more money! Prices started going up on everything, and in 1923 prices were going up so fast and the value of the German money dropping that they said you couldn’t waste time window shopping because the price of stuff would go up from the time you walked in the shop until you paid for it. There’s a picture of a man wallpapering his wall with money because it was cheaper than buying wallpaper. And the famous picture they put in the history books is a man going to buy a loaf of bread with a wheelbarrow full of money.
Of course, the whole thing eventually collapsed and a new monetary system put in, but the damage was done and this loss of faith in the government and the trouble for the middle class is credited to aiding the rise of Hitler later on.
Slow but steady
But these types of monetary emergencies don’t happen all the time and for most of the time there is a slow but steady upward trend to things. I got a good idea of this when I was going through some of my mom’s exhaustive paper filing recently. She was office manager for an accounting firm in Dalton for years, and her meticulous attention to detail at work was brought home for the family finances as well. And since she had gone up against the IRS and won(!), she knew the value of having all the paperwork available for reviews.
Imagine my surprise when I came across a bill from The Green Spot grocery store dating back to 1967. I asked her why she had kept this and she just answered with the experience of someone who has gone up against a federal bureaucracy on behalf of clients: “Well, you never know ...”
Digging through some of these files I even came across a couple of bank books for my parents. These snippets of prices here and there show that prices are up ... but so are wages so perhaps overall the buying power of a weekly salary is about the same. Or maybe not. I’ll let you be the judge.
In 1967 The Green Spot let you charge your bill and sent you an invoice monthly. I can remember going to the grocery story with my dad on Saturdays and he would just sign the ticket at checkout. As a kid, I thought that was great. I just wasn’t seeing the check writing at the end of the month that went with it. You could buy a month’s worth of groceries at that time for about $200. We get charged that now every time we even drive by Costco on the interstate. One month the bill was up to $400 but I think that was around the holidays so my parents bought more food for Thanksgiving and the Christmas season.
Another 1967 item I came across was a letter from my aunt up near Chicago to my grandfather (her brother). She had never missed a day of work since 1955 and she had just gotten a new job and three days in came down with a sinus infection. She had to miss a week and was complaining about all the associated medical costs; the in-office doctor’s visit cost her $8.50 and then she had to buy $13 of medicine at the pharmacy. And those were total costs, not insurance co-pays.
Jump ahead to Dalton in 1980 and a visit to Dr. Sanders who was in with Redfearn and Jones, and the office visit was $16 for tendinitis of the shoulder. That office visit went up $8 in just over 10 years, so from 1980 to now an office visit should cost between $40 and $50, right?
I had another couple of bills from 1980. My grandmother declared chiropractic as the thing that kept her healthy all the time. A visit to the chiropractor in March of that year cost her $10. I can’t get my wife to scratch my back for that cheap.
One thing my family did each year was buy a cow. My grandmother cooked frequently for the family at her house, and aunts and uncles and cousins would all convene when the word went out she was in the kitchen. It might be a Tuesday night supper, Saturday lunch and always a Sunday dinner. So since she was contributing the cooking skills, the family bought her a huge freezer about the size of King Tut’s sarcophagus she kept handy in the dining room. She could open the lid and reach down into it and pull up frozen food to fix.
To go along with the freezer they all pitched in and bought a cow annually, had it butchered and brought it to the freezer. When a new cow came in, wrapped in about 100 different parcels of butcher paper with the cuts labeled on them, the freezer would be full. Then, over the year, the cow would slowly dissipate meal by meal. In 1981 the bill included 495 pounds of beef. The slaughter charge at North Georgia Meat Processing in Cohutta was $7.50 and the charge per pound was 19 cents. A year’s worth of beef for about a dozen people and company came to $105.84.
I mentioned bank account books. Back then you had to keep the bank books as they were your receipt for how much you had in the bank. I found my parents’ book for the month I was born in April of 1960. I started life with just over $300 in my parents’ account. Thank goodness for baby showers! And back then it was cloth diapers “rented” from the Tidy Didy Diaper Service. Don’t know what they paid the Tidy Didy workers, but no way was it enough.
Priceless
And finally, there’s my parents’ entry in the bank book when they were married in 1953. He was in the army, she was in high school (Go Green Waves!) and they had just over $100. I asked her, “How could you get married with so little money saved up?” She answered, “We were in love.” Well, you can’t put a price on that!
