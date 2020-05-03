While this pandemic is going on, people are spending a whole lot of time at home and with family. I guess there is no known limit to the amount of TV people can binge watch. At least if there is a limit it's not been reached yet by humanity, but at a certain point many folks are going to start looking around for something different to do.
Games on the smartphones are another option, but in many cases your neck muscles give out before the boredom sets in. A resourceful person and/or one in a multigenerational family might just look back over their shoulder to see what lessons the past has about killing time while entertaining ourselves. I understand that there's a big run on jigsaw puzzles.
Fond memories
I have an affinity for jigsaw puzzles, not because I'm good at them or have much patience to work my way through a big one, but I like them because my dad likes them.
I have vivid and fond memories of when I was a young tike, in the single digits of age, and my dad would camp out with jigsaw puzzles.
My mom used to work at an accounting firm and this was in the day when the tools of the trade were pencils and adding machines. It may sound funny but you might need to explain those items to someone under 20. This when all the accounting was done by hand one way or another. Think of Bob Cratchit from "A Christmas Carol" hunched over Scrooge's account books and you'll get an idea of what it was like.
The adding machine helped, of course, and I've seen my mom go through columns of figures never once looking at the machine while her hand punched in the numbers faster than I could see. There was a little roll of paper on the machine where the calculations played out and every so often she would stop, scan the paper that was coiling up on the floor and then dive back in to the process.
The end result of this hands-on approach to tax filing was that she disappeared into the lost world of overtime and late nights from January until April 15 when she magically reappeared like a rabbit from a magician's hat. All this is to say me and dad were stuck at home alone for the winter. That's where the jigsaw puzzles came in.
At the age of 8 or 9 I was interested primarily in the TV shows that played out on the screen. I liked "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea" and "Rat Patrol" for adventure. I liked Red Skelton, Bob Hope specials and "Laugh-In" for comedy. I liked Ed Sullivan for variety, and I liked "The Rifleman" for westerns.
I would park myself in the floor in front of the TV, lying there on my stomach. I had already rushed through my homework as fast as my little fingers could flip through the pages of the World Book Encyclopedia. More times than not there would be a TV dinner in a little aluminum tray that I looked forward to and thought was about as close to astronaut food as I was going to get. Occasionally my grandmother, taking pity on us, would send us some home-cooked meals in Tupperware. It was after dinner I retired to the TV and my dad took to the jigsaw puzzle.
A seemingly impossible task
Sometime after I went back to school after the Christmas holiday and mom disappeared into tax season, dad went to a back closet and pulled out a folding card table. He brought it into the den where the TV was and swung the legs out, planting the table in front of the couch where he could sit comfortably while working. He could keep an eye on whatever TV show I was watching as well, although I'm sure the dinosaurs on lost islands and underwater monster men featured on "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea" didn't enthrall him like they did me.
He would have a new puzzle he picked up, probably at the toy store at Bry-Man's Plaza, and he would scatter the pieces across the table, making sure all the pieces were picture side up. I would inspect the art on the box cover, read about the 1,000 pieces and then scan the table. The task before my dad seemed impossible.
The picture on the cover might be a nature scene like snow-covered Rocky Mountains, or it might be a scene of flowers blooming down a country lane, or it might be a street scene from a small town. Whatever the picture, the disarranged mosaic on the tabletop had no relation to it apart from the color palette.
I would check on his progress every time there was a commercial, so I got a kind of time-lapse view of the process in 15-minute increments until bedtime. Then I'd check the progress again in the morning on the way to school as my bedtime was 9 at the latest and dad's was not until after mom got home.
Sometimes he would make great progress after I'd hit the sack and so there would be a whole new section of the puzzle completed, revealing a portion of the box cover art that had still been in pieces at my bedtime. Other mornings I could discern no appreciable gains. I don't know, maybe he had gotten interested in last night's episode of "Mannix" or "Hawaii Five-0."
Tricks of the puzzle trade
As I checked on his progress from beginning to end he would teach me tricks of the trade. For example, the first thing he did was find the four corner pieces and all the side pieces with one flat edge. Then he would build the outside of the puzzle first. This process would go pretty quickly, and he might get this done the first night of a new puzzle.
Next, he would sort through and find all the pieces that were similar in color. In some cases this made sections of the puzzle easy to work out, for example, if the picture had a rose bush in the lower left corner. He could find all the rose-colored pieces and put them together in that area. If the picture had a big, blue expansive sky with puffy clouds that all looked similar, then all he could do at first would be to put them in the upper half of the puzzle area. And don't think the puzzle-makers didn't come up with artwork that would try and trick you by, say, having red roses in one portion of the picture and a fiery red sunset in the opposite corner.
When was the last time you got more than you paid for?
John Spilsbury, a London mapmaker, is credited with making the first jigsaw puzzle about 1760. The first ones were maps glued onto wood, and the pieces were cut along national boundaries, making them great learning tools. Royal children were taught using these.
Over the years the puzzles came to have the well-known interlocking patterns they have now. Jigsaw puzzles were almost all made on wood for years, and ironically not by jigsaws. Eventually card stock became prevalent after costs rose after World War II. Jigsaw puzzles became a craze in the 1920s and then in the Depression they became hugely popular. They were relatively inexpensive, and several people could work on them together. A 1,000-piece puzzle frequently has a few more pieces than 1,000 because of the rectangular size, averaging about 1,026 pieces. When was the last time you got more than you paid for?
A very proud moment
Dad welcomed me to help him on the puzzle but my eyes just crossed after a few minutes of searching for pieces that might fit. Every once in a while I would find one and feel like a world champ, but that usually only lasted until my show came back on.
If dad was on a run he would give me a couple of pieces he'd already determined fit in the section he was working on and coach me on where to put them. At times like that it made sense and it seemed I was catching on.
Dad worked on sections at a time so he would have parts of the puzzle completed but not attached to any other part. There might be a rose bush down here and a ship on the horizon over there but it might not be until the end that it all came together.
There was always a very proud moment when he completed the puzzle. It might have taken as much as two weeks to complete but his stick-to-it attitude is a lesson for life when it comes to achieving goals.
Then there was the kick he got by showing what he had accomplished to mom as she got in from number crunching. Then, for me anyway, the moment of horror when he took a last look at it, compared it to the box top, and then broke it all apart and put it back in the box. It was time to move on to the next one. I guess there's a life lesson in that as well.
These days there are all sorts of jigsaw puzzle add-ons, for example, we sent a family picture off and they made it into a puzzle. Another puzzle we did we had framed as a decoration.
Jigsaws have made a comeback during the pandemic, the likes of which they haven't seen since the Great Depression. They helped us then, they'll help us now.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
