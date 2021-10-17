The Town Crier: Race time!

Call it kismet, or serendipity or synchronicity, but the Town Crier has been working on a story about horse racing in the area, and one of the famous stories is about a Cherokee known as Red Bird who died while racing his horse on a race track that later became Thornton Avenue right in the middle of Dalton.
The serendipity comes into play when I opened the latest issue of the Dalton Living magazine and there was an article about Red Bird. Believe me, there is a difference in approaches to his story, as the magazine, the issue for September/October, looks at the Halloween season and tells the tale of the possibility of his ghost wandering about. That story is told by Dalton’s own Ghostest Hostest with the Mostest, Connie Hall-Scott. The Town Crier is interested in his exploits as a horse racer when he walked the Earth, not floated above it.
In the American popular imagination
The first race track in the “U.S.” was during colonial days in New York in the 1600s! Anywhere there were people and horses there was horse racing.
The sport had a bit of a slump in the early 20th century when gambling came under fire as a vice. It stayed in the American popular imagination since it was frequently featured in movies in the 1930s and ’40s. Clark Gable might win the big one, or the Marx Brothers might have "A Day at the Races," so horse racing was kept in view.
And then in the 1970s there was a resurgence after parimutuel betting had been introduced (parimutuel betting is a type of pool betting where the gamblers are betting against each other as opposed to betting against the “house” or individual “bookie”), famous horses were making headlines and TV was always on the lookout for a sporting “special” to put on.
It has stayed popular ever since with focus on the Triple Crown, one horse winning the three horse races of the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. A bill shows up in the Georgia legislature once in a while to bring horse racing (with betting) back to Georgia.
Georgia horse racing goes back to colonial days. Georgia was originally founded as a non-slave state, but eventually that changed. In pre-Civil War Georgia, in slave-holding families, African Americans took care of the horse duties. As such, in many cases they became the jockeys as well and raced the horses.
After the war, the freed African Americans entered the “business” end of horse racing. The first Kentucky Derby winner in 1875 was an African American jockey. Willie Sims was born in 1870 in Augusta, Georgia, and won more than 1,100 horse races. He started racing at the age of 17 and is the only African American jockey to win the three races that now make up the Triple Crown.
He also raced in Europe, was the first American to win on a British race track, and introduced English jockeys to the “short stirrup” riding method. In 1895 he was making more than $10,000 a year (equal to more than $300,000 now).
The horse won
In 1830 there was a race between one of the first train locomotives in the U.S. and a horse in Maryland. There was a stretch of double track on the railway and so the race was between the locomotive pulling a car full of passengers and a horse pulling another train car.
The horse got a big lead as the locomotive slowly got up to speed. It gained on the horse, passed it, but then threw a drive belt. The horse won. Of course we know from plenty of Westerns that a cowboy or robber on horseback can ride up to a steam engine circa 1880, and the rider can jump onto the train from the galloping horse. That’s a real thing, right? Hollywood wouldn’t just make up something like that, would they?
There was plenty of racing for Native Americans as well. There were no horses in North America when the Spanish first discovered the New World. The horses they brought got loose or were traded with the locals and soon there were native horses across the continent. The Europeans also brought horses with them and raced them.
Ghost story origin
My first awareness of horse racing around here was when I was told as a kid that Thornton Avenue was laid out where it was because it had originally been an Indian horse racing track. The portion of Thornton that’s straight, where all the big old houses lined it nonstop, may have been a straight course instead of an oval.
Some races were straight here-to-there races and some were there-and-back races in the old days. The history isn’t completely clear about it.
In the 1820s it’s said an important Cherokee was killed in a horse race on Thornton. This is where the ghost story in Dalton Living comes from. Depending on who you talk to or what reference material you look at, he’s variously referred to as Red Bird, Red Bud or Young Bird. He’s said to have had the property just north of downtown where the old Hamilton House is near Crown Cotton Mills.
It’s said his grave was covered over by the railroad when it came through and there’s a marker on the property. Some Dalton history scholars think Red Bud or Red Bird comes from a misreading of the oldest maps where Red Bud is mentioned but may be relating to an actual tree that would have been used as a property line landmark. A newspaper from decades later refers to the poor racer as Young Bird. Either way, it’s clear there was racing here before the white man.
The dark horse
In the 1800s the maps show our racetracks, but it’s a little hard to figure out how long the courses were. For years there were no standards, and for that matter it was years before the horses started being “thoroughbreds,” and their family histories were kept in records used for siring future winners and, more importantly, for bettors to make informed decisions.
This leads to the expression we use for an out-of-nowhere politician who makes a move in the polls. He’s known as a dark horse. That expression originally meant a horse whose background was not known and therefore betting on it was problematic. Did it have a winning sire? Had it won races?
Other expressions we use that come from horse racing include “across the board," “also ran,” to “win hands down” (which described a jockey that was so far ahead he could relax and put his hands down before crossing the finish line), “down to the wire” (meaning the last minute for a project but originally the horse race finish line), "win by a nose" and the “home stretch” (the last part of the race).
Harness racing
Apart from the fairground racing and the racing that would have taken place in the fields of farms around here between young riders, there is also an important connection between Dalton-Whitfield and harness racing.
Harness racing is where a single horse pulls a two-wheeled sulky (cart) with a driver riding in it. The two-wheeled racing would have originated with chariot racing back in biblical Egyptian days and before. This type of racing was brought here by the Dutch who settled in their colony of New Amsterdam (New York City).
Like beautiful clockwork
John Patterson Sr. was born in 1920 in Whitfield County. He always loved horses, and in the 1940s bought a pair of horses for saddle riding. He was invited to take part in a harness race in Rome, Georgia, and a light went off.
He raced harness races in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee, and then expanded even farther. In 1956 he gave up his day job as the owner of a successful machine shop and focused exclusively on horses. He worked with several notable stables and in 1959 drove the first 2-year-old/freshman filly to ever do a miracle mile time of two minutes. Tragically, the horse suffered a dislocated back just one week later and died shortly thereafter.
Patterson started his own horse farm with a practice race track in the 1950s. In the late ’60s I believe he had a stable where Walnut Square Mall is and that piece of property had a training oval track on it.
The place I remember him being was up Cleveland Highway almost to Varnell, on the left. It’s being developed into a new housing community now but I can still remember riding out that way at least into the ’80s and perhaps after and seeing him or someone running the oval training race track that he had in front of his house.
It was a lot of fun seeing it, and I would slow down to watch. The horses had a certain gait they did and moved like beautiful clockwork with the driver not having to do much for the well-trained horse. Patterson was inducted into the Harness Racing Museum Hall of Fame in 1994 and he passed in 2004.
With no active horse tracks in Dalton now for generations, people may have forgotten our horsey history, but next time the Kentucky Derby is on, check it out and think to yourself, “That could have been us!”
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
