Wow, how many miles have I driven since I turned 16 and raced (literally) to the state trooper barracks in Rocky Face to get my driver’s license? Surely to the moon and back! and I’m talking about the dark side.
With all that mileage under my belt ... or belted tires ... I have probably traveled on almost every kind of road imaginable. So as a self-described “expert” I’m happy to give you a driving tour of driving.
Of course, most of my driving has been done right here in Dalton, Whitfield County and the surrounding area. Starting with the interstate. When I first started driving, the interstate wasn’t finished yet. There were still sections between here and Atlanta they were working on and you’d have to exit around Cartersville to drive on Highway 41 which had been the main road back then. Knowing the extra traffic would be coming through, they had double-laned the roads so it was almost like an interstate except with red lights.
One benefit of going down the old roads was seeing some of the old restaurants that had been built to serve 41. I particularly remember a great little BBQ joint in Cartersville that was in a bend of the old road. If not for the detour while they were working on the big road I would not have known about the place.
I also remember when I had to take the Cartersville exit about 10 years after the interstate was finished and thought about stopping there for lunch and the place had finally closed because all the traffic stayed on I-75 now instead of driving by it. How many little places along 41 closed because of the interstate? I bet I can name at least 20 just here in Dalton.
I also remember as a teen driving with my friends on a Saturday to go to Atlanta for a day trip (now you’ll spend a whole day just stuck in traffic down there) and realizing we were on a new stretch of I-75 that had just opened. The asphalt was as smooth and new as a brand new tabletop.
The scenery was new to us since this was the first time a road went through this part of the countryside, with the forest and farmland intersected by the interstate to reveal views no human had seen before.
The beginning and end of an era
The time to Atlanta from Dalton was literally cut in half from when you had to zig-zag from the interstate to the Highway 41 detour, and although we were happy at the time that our travel to Atlanta had been reduced we didn’t really realize that it was both the beginning and the end of an era. Where before the old BBQ joints still had customers, the interstate now would give rise to clumps of national chain businesses at the exits.
They were a traveler’s convenience, but people who study these rows of businesses with their bright (garish?) signage rising taller than a moon rocket so they can be seen for miles in both directions, and with their 24-hour lights glaring through the night the nomenclature “strip blight” came into existence. You know how Walnut Avenue is at I-75, right? It used to be all forest. Think about that.
The interstate was originally started under the President Eisenhower administration in the 1950s. There were several reasons to build it, including mass evacuations from crowded cities in the event of an atomic war. Other uses included being able to move armed forces quickly around the country in the event of a Cold War attack, and finally, a way for civilian traffic, both for commerce and enjoyment, to be improved.
The interstate was built for high speeds (a comfortable 70 or 75 mph in most cases) and safety. Thanks to national visionary military planning, people from Dalton could get to Florida for a vacation in a fraction of the time. Of course, the negative was the loss of all those mom and pop places that had been around since the 1930s on 41.
And I don’t think Eisenhower ever pictured the kind of traffic jams there are around Atlanta or Chattanooga, where two lanes have given rise to eight or more. Add to the rush hour traffic, the seemingly constant roadwork, and you get the kind of frustrating, stand-still traffic jams that would keep anyone from getting out of harms way if the Soviets or anyone else decided to push the little red button.
I don’t know what caused it
One of the crazy bugaboos that frustrate me as a driver is something like they’ve done in Chattanooga. As you approach the city you come to a “Y” in the road where I-75 goes to the right to Knoxville and I-24 begins to the left where you go to downtown Chattanooga and then up to Nashville. Because of I don’t know what, the original engineers allowed the left-hand split to narrow down to a single lane. This has always been a bottleneck and although there may be something to the land acquisition that affected this, with the mighty interstate coming through with all the force of national eminent domain at its fingertips I never understood this design flaw.
But several years ago they started work on that interchange and in order to make it “safer” and “easier” (I guess?) they came up with the great idea that if you are going to the right to Knoxville now you needed to be on the left side of the roadway and if you were going left as the crow flies to Nashville you needed to be on the right side of the road. Counterintuitive, no?
So while billions of dollars were spent on this, and the entire interchange was under construction for years, what did they fail to fix? The bottleneck single lane, the one thing that was causing the most trouble! What were they thinking? Or rather, what were they not thinking?
I’m assuming the boys at the department of transportation sat at their computer design programs and sketched stuff off without actually going to Chattanooga and driving the road themselves at various times of day to see what the conditions were like on the ground. The World War I generals did the same thing with their battlefield maps and we know how that turned out.
Nice driving
Luckily there are some nice four-lane roads that aren’t interstates that make for nice driving. There are a few that cut across the mountains heading east from here, and then there is old Highway 27 that heads south down through Cedartown on the way to Panama City Beach. They are nice roads with the occasional traffic light, but, so far, are lightly traveled, and I think this is probably the nice drive that Eisenhower was thinking of when he signed off on the interstate system.
Ain’t we lucky?
As a road warrior, I’m also familiar with driving through towns and cities. One thing I’ve learned is whether you’re at a crazy intersection in Atlanta, a narrow one-way street in Chattanooga or in downtown Chatsworth on a sleepy Sunday afternoon, Dalton has the longest traffic lights in the world! I’ve done some international travel over the years for business, even to Australia once, where they drive on the wrong side of the road, and every time I came to an intersection I had to carefully rethink everything I know about driving to keep from turning into oncoming traffic, and none of these places has longer, slower traffic lights than us. Ain’t we lucky? I occasionally use the break to take a little power nap and have yet to oversleep the light turning green.
We laughed!
One-way streets are always a special opportunity to mess up. I’ve told the story before, but the first time I was allowed as a 16-year-old to drive to Chattanooga without parents in the car and only a load of my buddies (Question: What’s always in the car when a teen has an accident? Answer: Another teen!), I managed to almost kill us all on a one-way street.
I managed to turn onto the one-way near Warner Park where it goes over a bridge and so there was nowhere to turn off. Luckily, the distant traffic light had stopped traffic long enough for me to gun it (putting my warning flashers on and safely doing a U-turn never occurred to me) until I was off the bridge and could turn on to a side street. After surviving this near headline-making incident (Flash: Stupid Teen Boys Cause Another Avoidable Crash!) we did what all teen boys do when they narrowly avoid the worst possible case ... we laughed!
Similar to one-way street signs, which I still occasionally miss, there are other signs like “Do Not Enter,” “Exit Only” and “No Turn On Red.” The first two are the equivalent of going down a one-way street, with the added danger of a “Do Not Enter” sign frequently warning you of an interstate exit ramp, where cars could potentially be coming at you doing 70 mph. Yes, I’ve discovered the error of my ways when navigating a strange interstate off/on exit and had to back up the wrong way. It’s nerve-wracking, frustrating and embarrassing. Luckily, I’ve never had to explain the error of my ways to a police officer.
Next week, come back for more tales of the open road as I turn right on red and it turns out it’s wrong.
