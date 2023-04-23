Interstates are probably the easiest and hardest roads to drive. With long stretches of open road, multiple lanes and engineering to make 70 mph safe, to cruise on an I-road can be simple.
Add to that, though, crazy city traffic, giant trucks surrounding you and exit ramps that may be safe for 60 mph or unsafe at 30 mph and you don’t know until you’ve turned on it and interstate travel can be frustrating and dangerous. And, of course, if you happen to be a young man in his late teens or early 20s (and I was) there’s always the chance of an encounter with law enforcement as you inadvertently go just a wee bit over the posted speed limit out there when the road is clear and the music is playing.
I’ve actually met a lot of very nice state troopers that way. and from various states. I still remember the jovial North Carolina trooper who pulled me over for going too fast, checked my age on my driver’s license and then laughingly asked, “You late for work or driving to see a girl? At your age it’s usually one or the other.” I laughed back and told him I was running late for a job up near Charlotte. Then he laughingly gave me a jovial speeding ticket.
The only time I got out of a speeding ticket on the interstate was in downtown Atlanta about 2 a.m. when a lady trooper let me off the hook when I explained I was driving home after working all day long. The fact that I was the only car on the road at that hour helped, I think.
‘Round town driving
Let’s take the exit off the interstate and get to some ‘round town driving. As many miles as I’ve covered on the interstate I’ve spent more time on regular roads, and regular roads have their own challenges (speed limits notwithstanding).
To begin with, there are good roads with plenty of room and well-marked lanes. I’m thinking of the main roads like Highway 41 or Highway 52 that run into and out of town. Once you get into the countryside and have a good road, driving can be great. If it’s a four-lane road and you get behind a slow-poke lumber truck, who cares? You can just pass them in the passing lane.
In certain areas, like the highway to Ellijay, the roads are three lanes wide with two lanes going uphill and one coming down. The uphill double lane is for you to pass that lumber truck literally lumbering up the mountain. Hopefully you’re not behind an old Yugo automobile (look it up if you don’t know) and they get in the passing lane and actually lose ground to the lumber truck as it tries to pass it. Getting stuck behind a slow car in the fast lane just hurts everyone, I always say. But then I’m almost always in a hurry.
Another road that I’ve spent an inordinate amount of time on since they put it in is the Dalton bypass. It wasn’t always there and I can still point to places along the route where either there was no road at all or where a former road used to do the job just as well back when.
I seem to remember a hitch in the giddy-up of the bypass when they had completed the southern half at millions of dollars only to have the tractor-trailer rigs loaded with carpet using it to bypass Dalton and being pulled over for being overweight because someone had failed to sync up the new road with the weight requirements. If what I’m remembering is correct, that’s a goof that was clearly government size as only some goofs can be.
Beavers and water fowl
One thing about the bypass and a few other roads that have been built is that they have led to mini wetlands in the area and the re-population of beavers and water fowl. With the roadway raised along the bypass and at some lower areas where bridges cross rivers and creeks they have acted like a dam and caused areas that were flat and dry to become wet and swampy.
As a kid growing up here decades ago the only beavers I remember seeing were the Brookwood Beavers and the beaver on the Beaverdale Road sign. Now they are all around the county. This road warrior always keeps an eye out for them as I travel around the bypass and drive past those beaver ponds along the way.
And the beaver ponds and marshes also lend themselves to herons, ducks, geese and other water fowl. At roads that cross creeks, places where I remember the roads being flooded out and impassable, like Lower Kings Bridge Road crossing into Murray County or the “Stinky Creek” (aka Drowning Bear Creek) crossing on the Antioch Road, the roadbed has been raised and straightened so that in the event of heavy rains the traffic keeps on keeping on.
Like a tiger stalking a deer
Downtown driving is slow and cautious and is usually made up of us drivers either going to a local business or leaving one. If going to a local business, we are driving slowly like a tiger stalking a deer as we look for the closest parking space to our destination.
In the movies in New York City the movie stars, whether cops or lovers, always seem to find a parking space right in front of where they are going. Because I’ve seen that so many times onscreen, I actually believe that’s possible and so will drive around the block several times looking for that elusive Hollywood parking spot.
The funny thing is, when I do finally give up my search and park three blocks away, after hiking crosstown to my destination and when I’m about to walk in the front door, sure enough, someone pulls out of their parking space right in front of the building and a car will whip right in there just steps from where I’m going. All I can do is hope that the person pulling out right where I wanted to park had an appointment three or four blocks in the other direction and this is what they settled on.
People watching
One good thing about driving slowly through downtown is that you get to people watch a bit, too. With several of the downtown restaurants having sidewalk seating, I frequently spot friends out enjoying a meal “au natural!” (oh, wait, I think that’s French for naked, let’s just say they’re eating outside!). I also see friends walking in and out of businesses and more than once have parked just to walk in to wherever they entered just to catch up. Unless it’s a lawyer’s office, of course.
Avoid those edges
The roads in Whitfield County are all pretty good but there are still many with no curbs, areas where the pavement just rolls gently into a downhill slope that leads down into a ditch. It’s important, especially on rainy nights when you can’t see the yellow lines, to avoid those edges. More than once I’ve seen a car flipped upside down where they eased off of the asphalt and the drop slipped them into the ditch. I haven’t seen anyone hurt, fortunately, but I have seen them pretty shook up, both literally and figuratively. I’ve dropped off the shoulder myself several times but never ended up in the ditch. That’s a badge I wear proudly.
I’m old enough to have driven on dirt roads in the county. I remember, I believe in the mid- to late ’70s, when the newspaper ran an article stating that all roads in Whitfield County had finally been paved. I only remember a handful of them, but they were around.
The last of the dirt roads were either roads rarely traveled or way out on the periphery of the county. In some cases our paved roads were met on the other side of the county line with dirt roads from, say, Walker or Murray counties.
Driving on a dirt road changes dramatically with the weather. If it’s been dry and sunny, it’s like driving on sand or powder and may slip and slide with you if you get going too fast. If it rained a week or so ago, it may be packed and like driving on a paved road. If you’re driving on a dirt road and it’s pouring down rain then you’ll be splashing your way along, with hidden potholes in the ground that are filled with water, as well as sliding or squishing through the mud as you go.
And every once in a while, in those rainy, wet conditions, you can get stuck in the mud. Maybe the pothole is too deep, or the Georgia red clay mud too mushy and you’ll sink in and the wheel will start spinning. When driving through mud the key is to keep moving at a steady pace; don’t speed up and don’t stop ... as the Doo-Dah Man says, just “keep on truckin’.”
My last bit of sage advice as a road warrior is when driving on a gravel road, most likely a driveway of some type, don’t drive fast if you’re in a new car. You will throw up gravel and scratch your new car and you will not be a happy camper.
I hope some of my tips were helpful and “Happy driving!”
